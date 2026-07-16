Tuesday’s report titled, “Trump’s war machine is going broke!” drew some commentary and some disagreement. One gentleman wondered what I was even talking about - how could Trump’s war machine go broke when the Fed can print money infinitely. The Fed can print and is printing, but the Fed doesn’t have an army and it isn’t the Commander-in-Chief. Even if they are compromised and ineffectual, the US government does have a system of checks and balances that must be observed. There’s simply no direct path from the Fed printing press to the war machine.

We’re gon’ need a bigger budget!

However, over the past few days, different statements from the Federal government do suggest there’s some anxiety over financial issues. First, on 24 June, the White House sent Congress an $87.6 billion supplemental request. About one-third of this amount is attributable to the mounting costs of the Iran war. Recall, the war was supposed to be a 3-4 day blitz, collapsing the Iranian government and installing some version of Iranian Zelensky government. Well, that failed and the costs are mounting.

Three weeks later, it turns out that the White House needs a bit more than $87.6 billion: this week, Trump’s Department of War requested an additional $350 billion needed to strengthen US national security. The money is needed for “fighting communism on our own shores,” as well as the “evil terrorists and tyrants around the world.” That comes on top of the $1.1 trillion defense spending bill already approved by the House Appropriations Committee, significantly increasing the administration’s requested military funding.

Again, it’s not the question of whether the Fed can print up an additional $350 billion - of course it can. But the Pentagon’s request must go through a Congressional procedure. More importantly, the compounding costs of war are real - this is not about just burning up Monopoly money. The total sum needed by Hegseth’s Department of War adds up to $1.45 trillion for this year. That number may seem abstract, but on a per-household basis, it adds up to about $11,000. Pentagon’s supplemental, $350 billion request amounts to $2,655 per household. Most households probably won’t mind spending extra money since it’s for such great causes as fighting communism on our own shores and evil terrorists abroad.

Markets don’t like losers

Unfortunately for the administration, what US households think about paying for Trump’s war machine is only a part of the problem. The other part is what capital markets think. As we’ve seen in yesterday’s report, losing wars tends to be extremely costly and the capital markets (soon to be labelled, evil foreign speculators) are among the quickest to react. The chart below shows the weekly price chart of US 10-year Treasury Notes:

In case the image is hard to read: we had two sharp price drops in 2021 and 2022, which set off the “bonds armageddon” - the greatest bonds bear market in the history of US bond markets, with records stretching back 240 years. The first event marked above was the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021. The second was the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. The 2021/22 bonds market crash stabilized over the last three years and since 2025, US bonds even started to move higher, diverging from European, British and Japanese government bonds.

But exactly after Trump launched his Operation “Epic Fury” on 28 February of this year, US Treasury debt started sliding again. Let’s zoom into the daily chart:

Could it get any more obvious?

Price of the US 10-year Notes peaked at just above $114 on Monday, 2 March 2026. That was the first trading session after the launch of Operation Epic Fury. At that price, the interest rate on US 10-year Notes was around 3.96%. Today, the price dropped to about $109.16 and the interest rate rose to 4.55%: a 60 basis point rise since Epic Fury. In other words, Trump’s military misadventure in the Middle East has raised the cost of debt servicing for the US government by 60 basis points on 10-year Notes.

This will add an estimated $192 billion to the cost of running the Federal government. That may sound like a lot of money, but it’s only $1,460 per household per year - only on the 10-year Notes! To be sure, it’s a small price to pay to fight communists at home and evil terrorists abroad! And it’s not like the Fed doesn’t have the printing press that can conjure all that money, and more.

This leads to mass impoverishment

Unfortunately, printing money usually correlates with price inflation which is another way the American people will pay for the war they didn’t vote for. Prices of food, energy and many consumer items will also rise and they’ll probably continue to rise for a long time. Inflation rate might even accelerate, making the ultimate costs of America’s forever wars incalculable.

It may not be necessary to calculate them: the defeat and collapse of imperial systems invariably leaves populations utterly impoverished - printing presses or no printing presses. For all those who refuse to study and learn from history, I’ll just post Germany’s 3% imperial bond chart one more once - there is a lot to ponder in this image:

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Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: