In Monday’s TrendCompass report, I wrote that the meeting at the White House between President Trump and the key European leaders over the Ukraine war would probably not achieve very much and that, “Zelensky’s body language will tell us more than we’ll learn from the subsequent press conference.” What I did not expect was this:

The body language is almost embarrassing to witness, only it’s the European leaders who look despondent while Volodymyr Zelensky seems to look much more relaxed. The reason, I suspect, is that Trump may have offered him a golden parachute out of Ukraine so that he can exit the scenes with his life. The European leaders’ mood is clearly not a happy one, signalling that Project Ukraine is now all but dead and buried. There’s also the symbolism in the scene where leaders of the great European powers are sitting opposite Trump, like wayward schoolchildren at the principal’s office. They certainly look the part!

Iran vs. Israel: round two?

And as the question of Ukraine is winding down to its inevitable resolution, the tensions are again escalating between Iran and Israel. Israeli leadership, under pressure from mounting protests at home, are leaning toward launching another attack against Iran. For their part, the Iranians are convinced that such an attack is only a matter of time and that it could happen already within this month. But this time, the Iranians aren’t as inclined to wait passively and let it happen.

Among others, Iran’s Major General Rahim Safavi has been vocal in promoting the idea that a preemptive attack could be Iran’s best defense and that if the conflict cannot be avoided, then Iran should be the one to attack first: “I believe that a new war is likely to occur, and perhaps after that war, no other war will take place." Translation: the attack, if launched, must be so devastating that Israel should not be able to respond.

Well, Major General Safavi is not a fringe figure in Iran: he is an advisor to the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his conviction that Iran will almost certainly come under Israeli attack is shared almost unanimously in Iran. Not only that, the Iranians believe that Trump would not be able to avoid joining the war on Israel’s side. As a result, the Iranians have been preparing and are prepared to launch a preemptive attack on Israel. Allegedly, they have enough drones and missiles to feed a permanent conveyor belt of nonstop attacks for a period of two years!!! We’ve seen the impact of only 12 days of Iranian missiles raining down on Israel. Two years of that is almost unthinkable.

Rising hostilities between Israel (and Greece) and Turkey

Meanwhile, over in Cyprus, Turkey is increasing its military presence. The troop levels are planned to increase beyond 100,000, up from about 40,000 at present, and the command level has been raised from Major General to Lieutenant General signalling that Cyprus is now a priority for Turkey. The Turks are claiming that the growing threat from Israel is prompting new strategic measures on the island, and the calls for the entire island of Cyprus to become a Turkish republic are growing louder in Turkey as it faces threats, not only from Israel, but also from Greece.

Recall, Cyprus is a divided island, contested between the Turks and the Greeks. In that, it is an ideal crisis flashpoint to set off more wars:

And who would have guessed it, Great Britain of all countries, has two large military bases on the island, just in case. For their part, Greece has been Europe’s absolute leader in rearmament, with highest defense spending as a percentage of the GDP in all of NATO: a whopping 3.8% with €25+ billion in procurements planned until 2036. The objective of this rearmament, which is proceeding with British and Israeli cooperation, is to prepare for the future war against Turkey.

Damned if you do, damned if you don’t…

All this will put the United States in a very delicate position; they might have to come to Israel’s aid even if it’s mission suicide. The US is formally allied with Turkey as both nations are NATO allies, but the US is also allied with the Kurds who, as far as Turkey is concerned, are mortal enemies. They’re also at loggerheads with the US in Syria where Turkey is slip-sliding toward an open confrontation with Israel.

The tensions are rising in a way that makes it possible, if not probable, that a triggering event could happen at any moment, precipitating regional hostilities that would prove catastrophic for Israel, for the United States, NATO and for Turkey. In addition, it would push interest rates sharply higher, along with the prices of oil and precious metals.

Unfortunately, such events can’t be predicted, and it would certainly be best if they didn’t come to pass at all. Paradoxically, Iran’s large-scale attack on Israel could diffuse this crisis, at least in part, but it would draw the wrath of the United States and NATO on Iran. Western powers would be in the position to send a sternly worded letter of protest to Tehran, but not much else, short of using nuclear weapons. That, unfortunately, is where the risks could turn to catastrophic proportions.

