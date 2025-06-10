In the morning on Friday, 6 June, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (IME) agents detained several people in Los Angeles. Another raid took place later that day. The event drew a small crowd of around 100 protesters that day. But larger protests began the following day in multiple locations as the word spread through social media that further raids were planned. In response, President Trump ordered 2,000 National Guardsmen to restore order to the area. The protests then turned violent as rioters assaulted ICE officers, vandalized buildings, threw rocks, bottles and fireworks at the the police and looted nearby shops.

The events escalated suspiciously quickly, given that the ICE officers apparently executed a total of four different search warrants on Friday (and apparently none on Saturday). Are people in California that passionately protective of their immigrant community, or is something else going on? Well, there are many telltale signs that something else is indeed going on.

NED’s fingerprints

Allegedly, LA Mayor Karen Bass inflamed the situation by refusing to provide police protection for ICE agents who came under attack by a mob that very much appeared Antifa-like in their attire and conduct. She also blamed President Trump for the riots while encouraging them with her social media posts. It’s as though her objective wasn’t to restore order in her city but the opposite. This should be easy enough to explain if Bass were only another democrat afflicted with the Trump Derangement Syndrome, but Bass is no ordinary TDS sufferer.

She is, in fact, a seasoned veteran of color revolutions. She was appointed to the board of directors at the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) in 2014, right after assignment supporting Obama's regime change operations in Libya. That was the same year when the NED kicked off and coordinated the overthrow of Ukraine's elected government in what was a blatant regime change operation. Another of her suspicious assignments was conducting oversight over NED operations in Congress. She must have proven herself capable because, by the time she became mayor of LA, she was promoted to the position of NED’s vice chairman.

Rioters are rent-a-mobs

There’s further evidence that the riots in LA were not a spontaneous outburst of support for the immigrant community. For example, adds appeared on Craigslist offering $6,500 to $12,500 per week for being a “tough badass in LA.” That’s not bad at all; it suggests that there are powerful funding sources behind the LA rent-a-mobs and the money seems to trace back to many of the usual suspects.

For example, the signs for LA rioters were made by the Party for Socialism and Liberation, a Marxist group funded by Chicago Maoist billionaire Neville Roy Singham. Another NGO that's involved is the Coalition for Humane Immigration Rights, which has been getting substantial grants from both DHS and the state of California until Trump cut their DHS funding. It appears that Mexican drug cartels have also joined the fray, as the crackdown on illegal immigration risks ruining their lucrative human trafficking business.

Governor Gavin Newsome has also stepped in, suing Trump and has blamed him for the riots. The insurrection has also prepared lawfare attacks against Trump's efforts to restore order. In all, it appears that the LA riots were an attempt to trigger some sort of an Arab Spring or Euromaidan scenario aimed at destabilizing and undermining the Trump Administration. Recall, the the street riots during Trump's first terms were funded by various George Soros - linked foundations, the Democracy Alliance, Ford Foundation and numerous other money-spigots created by the imperial oligarchy for the purpose of sowing chaos and disorder, weakening government control and facilitating the globalist oligarchy’s political control, by hook or by crook.

It’s clash between two systems

The fact that color revolution scenarios would be set in motion in the US shouldn’t be regarded as too far-fetched. The Transition Integrity Project had already talked about using street riots and the military to overthrow the government in case Trump won the Presidency in 2020. The working model is always the Arab Spring or the 2014 Euromaidan coup in Kiev. And as ever, the likely involvement of Soros-linked or funded NGOs should be a guidepost.

We should remember that it was George Soros himself who explained that the conflicts we observe in the world today are in fact, a clash between two systems of governance: between the open societies and closed societies. George Soros wasn’t just speaking idle words: this is exactly what is shaping the geopolitical struggles in the world today. What George Soros calls “open societies,” is in fact the “rules-based global order,” whose main stakeholders are the financial oligarchies in the City of London and on Wall Street.

Now that Trump appears to be reclaiming American independence, his government too might be fair game for color revolutionaries and if the forces behind the LA riots can’t be effectively checked, we could be looking at a summer of chaos and disorder in more cities in the United States.

