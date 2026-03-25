[By “terminal,” I don’t mean that the patient dies (they might), but that the crash will continue for a longer period of time and sink much deeper.]

The most ominous immediate impact of the U.S./Israeli attack against Iran on Saturday, 28 February this year was a sharp and almost immediate repricing of debt of Western nations. The prices of government bonds dropped sharply and interest rates soared correspondingly:

The low point in all four of the above charts marks Friday, 27 February - the day before operations Epic Fail Fury and Roaring Lion. The interest rate on U.S. debt is considered to be the most important price in all markets, since it impacts nearly everything else in the economy. Furthermore, the market for U.S. debt is the single largest markets in the world, dwarfing commodities markets both in size and importance.

How disruptive these changes could be, we will only find out, but I believe they could be wide departure from what we consider to be our normal. Most economists and market professionals have not experienced high interest rates environments. In 2021, I read in a research report written by Ronnie Stoeferle of Incrementum Asset Management, that the average age of an investment advisor was 54.

That number probably hasn’t changed appreciably, which implied that their entire professional formation and experience spanned a period of low and declining interest rates, the normal that has only started to change very recently. In the future, it could change appreciably.

Bonds Armageddon 2026?

On 5 December last year, I titled my TrendCompass article as above, “Bonds Armageddon 2026,” in which I suggested as follows:

“… 2025 was the year of silver and gold. Both precious metals appreciated very considerably this year, in a trend that accelerated through the year to a nearly vertical climb since late August… The big trade for 2026 could be government treasury bonds, including in particular those of Germany, Great Britain, Japan, France, Spain and Italy. They all seem to be in long-term bear markets and it seems that there’s every chance this will continue through 2026.”

Over the last (nearly) four weeks, the markets have corroborated this view, along with a “technical” confirmation, at least for German and British government bonds:

Namely, while the U.S. (and Canadian) treasuries have gently trended upwards through 2025 and until 27 February 2026, German and British bonds have been drifting along a horizontal support levels. Although they failed to bounce significantly higher, they held this level for about 15 months. The decline from this year’s peak on 27 February has finally breached this support, suggesting that the bond markets are ripe for the next leg of their bear market.

Britain is still the weak link

The surprising/not surprising aspect of the above chart is just how sharp the decline is in British long gilts relative to German, American and Canadian government bonds. In fact, as I’ve suggested in a number of articles since 2021, I believe that the U.K. is the weak link among Western economies and that it is likely to be one of the first - if not THE first - of the dominoes to fall as the current economic, financial, and geopolitical crises worsen. As the above chart suggests, the markets seem to be in agreement - and increasingly so.

The odd part about that is that the British government is trying hard not to draw much attention to itself and all discussions of the U.K.’s catastrophic fiscal position treat the subject as though it’s a moderate crisis that can be handled with a small tweak here and a little stimulus there. But the situation could be far more serious and for both the U.K. and for Germany (and other European economies and Japan), the full extent of the bonds Armageddon could resemble the unravelling of the Weimar Republic as this staggering chart illustrates:

Note, in the above chart, how in 1916 and 1917, the Imperial bund bounced along a horizontal support line as German and British treasuries have done until last month, but once that level was breached, the unravelling accelerated.

Perhaps the future won’t resemble the past; the world has changed and the unravelling that the war in the Middle East seems to have catalyzed could follow a very different trajectory. On the other hand, given that most of us have only experienced a relatively “benign” credit environment, we could be in for surprises to the downside nevertheless. I know of no other way to navigate this sailing into the unknown than with the aid of systematic trend following strategies.

Trends are formed by the collective psychology of markets’ human participants. Even if we are facing entirely new, never before experienced circumstances, the one aspect in the markets that has never changed is human psychology. As it has manifested trends in the past, will do so in the future as well. As I reviewed my notes on bonds markets, I came across an old chart illustrating the way I-System strategies traded the U.S. 10-year Treasury notes from 2016 through September 2019:

It is a fair illustration of the way systematic trend following works. In spite of four “reversals” and fairly muted trends in between, the performance overall, has been positive, both in trading on the short side and on the long side.

To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: