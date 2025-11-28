Artificial Intelligence is the latest in a long series of hyped up game-changing developments which is believed to hold such promise that investors are ploughing hundreds of billions of dollars to make sure they don’t miss the opportunity to win the pole position in this all-important race. But chasing shiny objects should not be an investment strategy - not for individual investors, not for investment funds and not for nations either.

Nevertheless, our financial systems appear to be positively hooked on shiny objects. Ever since the days of John Law in the early 1700s we seem to have collectively become addicted to the blind pursuit of new game changing investments that could turn everyone into a trillionaire. If it wasn’t Law’s Mississippi Company exploiting the endless riches of French colonies of West Indies and Louisiana, then it was tulip bulbs, plank roads, railroads, household appliances, eToys, 3D printing, quantum computing or self-driving cars.

As recently as 2023, many “serious” people including Klaus Schwab thought that Mark Zuckerberg‘s Metaverse was that next big thing. Very sophisticated analysts at McKinsey & Co. were claiming that “millions are flocking to the early stage Metaverse,” and that “With its potential to generate up to $5 trillion in value by 2030, the Metaverse is too big for companies to ignore - and if CEOs don’t hop on the metaverse train, they risk being left at the station...” That all fizzled out and two years later, hardly anyone remembers Metaverse, since the new, new shiny object emerged, mesmerising the public with more trillions in value, bla, bla, bla.

AI is a good tool. But is it a good investment?

To be sure, AI is great technology, but it has its limitations and will fall short of the most infatuated claims being made about it. However, because it is being pursued with such optimism and zeal, it could cause painful tremors in the markets. HSBC just released a scathing 33-page research report on OpenAI, suggesting that even under the best case scenario, the company might need to raise at least $207 billion in additional funding to stay in operation through 2030.

According to the HSBC model, OpenAI has $250 billion committed to Microsoft, $38 billion committed to Amazon and 36 gigawatts of contracted energy supply - enough to power a whole nation. Once all this goes live, the cost will add up to $620 per year in data-center costs. Things get still more bleak from there. Assuming that everything goes according to plan (OpenAI reaches 3 billion users of which 10% convert to paid plans with massive enterprise adoptions, zero competitive erosion and 2% of global advertising market), the company would still be losing oceans of money.

Furthermore, it’s hard to see how OpenAI could have zero competitive erosion from the base of 3 billion users. Even in an optimistic scenario, this is probably overly optimistic. And the business math just doesn’t add up - not even remotely!

Hey, that’s a GREAT investment!

In fact, HSBC hinted that OpenAI should consider walking away from parts of its cloud commitments because “less capacity is better than a liquidity crisis.” That actually sounds sensible, but OpenAI’s business model stems from an ambition to achieve world domination, so just being one of the viable companies in the industry won’t do. It could again be the story of Icarus all over again: too close to the sun!

When this bubble pops, and it will - they all popped, it could draw Nasdaq into a deep bear market. That is, until the next shiny object emerges to mesmerize the investing public.

