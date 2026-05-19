The last paragraph of yesterday’s report I wrote that President Trump “reverted to language of threats and coercion toward Iran, suggesting that another war escalation could still be on the table.” Apparently, not only was a war escalation on the table, one was already scheduled for today, which we learned after Trump called it off at the request of the “great leaders” of Persian Gulf monarchies:

“We were getting ready to do a very major attack tomorrow. I’ve put it off for a little while, hopefully, maybe forever, but possibly for a little while.. … Because we’ve had very big discussions with Iran, and we’ll see what they amount to. … I was asked by Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, and some others, if we could put it off for two or three days, a short period of time, because they think that they are getting very close to making a deal. And if we can do that, where there’s no nuclear weapon going into the hands of Iran, I think, and if they’re satisfied, we will be probably satisfied also.”

Trump initially communicated this decision in a TruthSocial post.

Trump’s decision reads like a mere pause out of consideration for U.S. allies in the region, but I believe that he may be preparing an off ramp for a full disengagement from the war. Namely, Trump has made the “no nuclear weapons for Iran” his central objective, repeated on every occasion, including his decision not to attack today. Furthermore, the burden of reaching a deal with Iran now seems to be in U.S. regional allies hands, which should make it much easier to reach an acceptable arrangement.

Trump’s nuclear off-ramp

For their part, the Iranians have made it very clear that they are not pursuing a nuclear weapon, and Iran’s supreme spiritual leader Ali Khamenei issued and reissued a fatwa against developing nuclear weapons. Furthermore, since 2007, all U.S. intelligence agencies unanimously arrived at the same, “high confidence” assessment that Iran has stopped working on a nuclear weapon in 2003 and that they have not restarted that work since then. This assessment has been reiterated several times since 2007, most recently in March 2025 by Trump’s own Director of Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard.

If Iran is not pursuing a nuclear weapon, then conditioning the end of hostilities on Iran not pursuing a nuclear weapon means that Trump could be prepared to take his allies’ word that they held negotiations with Iran, that Iran gave satisfactory commitments and guarantees, and that thanks to Trump’s resolute action and steadfast pressure, the Iranians gave up pursuing a nuclear weapon. The world can now breathe easy again. For Trump, saving the world from a nuclear annihilation will be a sufficient reward (though a nobel prize would be nice too). Hopefully, the American voters will add their own reward in November’s mid-term elections.

Will Trump’s political capital suffice in November?

The pace of events in the world has accelerated to the point that it’s hard to keep up with events from one day to the next, let alone from month to month. By November, the world could look so different from today that Trump’s tall tales about bringing peace to the Middle East and saving the world from nuclear holocaust might just work. However, it could be a long shot as it remains to be seen whether the markets will favor Trump.

Yesterday, when Trump announced that he called off his “very major attack” on Iran, a barrel of WTI crude oil was trading at around $106.35 on the spot market. After his announcement, the price slid by about $3.50/bbl to $102.80 or so, but from there it bounced right back, and today the barrel of WTI is pushing $108! Interest rates are rising and equity valuations are a hair’s distance from 200+ year all-time highs. Worst of all, inflation seems to be gaining momentum and the voters are feeling the cost of living pain.

In all, a lot can go wrong for Trump between today and November, and the ungrateful American voters could turn against him in the mid-terms. Today’s confirmation vote for Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie could be indicative: in spite of Trump’s personal endorsement for his challenger Ed Gallrein, and over $20 million spent to defeat Massie by three pro-Zionist billionaires, the race is hanging in balance. Massie appears to be overwhelmingly popular among his constituents, but the polls say that his advantage suddenly and inexplicably shrank to only 0.2%!

The fact that Trump threw all his political weight against Massie, and that Massie might still end up winning, is a sign that Trump has largely burned his political capital. Saving the world from the Iranian nukes might not be enough to turn the midterm elections in favor of the Republican party, especially if the economy also turns against Trump. Then maybe it will be necessary to liberate Cuba.

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Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: