About a year ago I spoke with a friend who is a Muslim, but has devoted much time to studying Jewish, Christian and Muslim eschatology. Eschatology refers to the study of end times. The term is used fairly loosely: ‘end times’ does not necessarily mean the end of the world but the end of the world as we know it; perhaps a beginning of something new and different. At any rate, I found the subject deeply fascinating, particularly as many of the prophecies written centuries ago seem to be coming true in a way. However, this is not my area of study which is why I don’t ordinarily delve into such issues.

Nevertheless, as the events in the Middle East intensified and some of what my friend explained to me now seems increasingly real and relevant, I did mention what I understood about Jewish eschatology in two or three podcasts. My friend told me that, in broad brush strokes I got the picture right. But the feedback I received from viewers and listeners suggested that I’m not alone in finding fascination with this subject so, as this week is definitely shaping up as “Israel and the Middle East” week, I thought I’d also add this piece of the puzzle to the picture. My intent is to lay out what I learned and hold back any judgment; it is what it is..

The redemption of Israel and the arrival of the Messiah

According to Jewish eschatology, the concept of redemption - making amends for one’s sins in order to return to the good graces of God - applies not only to individuals, but also to the land of Israel and its people. However, before Jews can be redeemed and be blessed by the long-awaited arrival of the Messiah who was promised to them during their Babylonian captivity, they must suffer through punishment for their sins. To draw this punishment upon themselves, the Jews should let loose their evil impulses to such an extent that it will become obvious to all so that it is undeniable, and the entire world will then turn against Israel and demand that it be punished. That would then trigger Armageddon.

Only when the people of Israel are made to pay for their sins can they be redeemed and merit the arrival of the promised Messiah. Apparently a significant segment of religious Jews do believe this and some of their rabbis wield considerable influence in Israeli politics. One of them was Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson. Although he died in 1994, Schneerson declared that Benjamin Netanyahu was going to be the last leader of Israel before the Messiah’s arrival. He also declared that 2 October 2027 was the deadline for Israel’s redemption: the punishment and suffering must be done by then and the Messiah would have to be officially recognized as having arrived.

Rabbi Schneerson wasn’t a marginal figure; he was the leader of the Chabad-Lubavich movement of Judaism; he was hugely influential and transformed Chabad into one of the largest Jewish movements in the world. His teachings were taken very seriously by his followers. Benjamin Netanyahu, at least ostensibly, was one of them. A short, 1-minute video at this link features a brief conversation between the two men, in which Schneerson asks Netanyahu how things are progressing, imploring him to hasten the arrival of the Messiah. Netanyahu agrees that he’ll do what he can.

Why have peace when we can have Armageddon?

To the extent that this belief influences policies of Israel’s leadership, it goes a long way in explaining their conduct; why they are escalating military conflicts against overwhelming odds even as Israel’s economy is disintegrating and even as members of Israel’s own Defence Forces are exhausted, have warned against escalations and are increasingly declining to serve.

There’s no question that Israeli forces and intelligence have scored a number of tactical victories against their adversaries, but on the whole, these might in the end turn out to be Pyrrhic victories. Israel is adding wars on top of more wars without seemingly considering any off-ramps and without any discernible strategic objective as an end-point of their actions. Agitating for regime changes in Syria, Iran, West Bank and in Lebanon aren’t even properly Israel’s objectives: they are strategic objectives of London and Washington, and Israel is there to create justifications and pretexts for the wars which those objectives necessitate.

In fact, the more deeply you consider Israel’s role in the Middle East, the more it resembles Ukraine’s role in Eastern Europe, including the mass-formation psychosis under which their populations live. This implies that what we are observing in the Middle East is, in fact, one and the same conflict where the religious layer - whether by design or otherwise - is primarily weaponized to fuel the conflagration and to ensure that a reasonable, rational solution to the conflict won’t be considered. Hey, why have peace if what we really need is Armageddon. Sadly, for some very influential people, and this includes Evangelical Christians in the US, this makes perfect sense.

