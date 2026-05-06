Yesterday’s Substack glitch: Yesterday’s report went out unusually late even though I published it at the usual time. I noticed later that the report didn’t go out; the Substack page that would normally confirm that the report was sent only showed the notice, “couldn’t establish connection to the server…” I assumed that Substack site may have crashed, but it didn’t - the glitch was only related to the publishing app. I was finally able to send the report only after deleting the original page and recreating the report anew. In the process, I forgot to unlock the attached PDF file. Please accept my apologies for the oversight. For the sake of good order, the link to yesterday’s market report is here: TrendCompass Key Markets report for 5 May 2026.

End of Israel?

In the 19 March TrendCompass report, I discussed the damaging effects of Iran war, and the ominous messianic slant of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government on Israeli society, recalling Henry Kissinger’s 2012 prophecy that in ten years’ time, Israel would no longer exist. This concern has been corroborated by an opinion piece published in the Israeli daily newspaper Haaretz on May 1, titled “Netanyahu Will Go, but the State Will Die With Him.”

Referring to Prime Minister Netanyahu, the article’s author, Carolina Landsmann articulated a scathing indictment:

“He has managed to destroy everything – everything good, that is. Nothing remains. Absolutely nothing. Our society has been torn apart, the army has disintegrated, the judges are dying of fear, the media has become a reality show, the Knesset has become an insane asylum and the opposition shares Netanyahu’s view of reality.”

Noting that the world now hates Israel and that the nation is fragmenting against itself, Landesmann says that, “our fate is already behind us. Everything’s already happened.”

“People are under the illusion that there’s still a chance – that he and the state are separate things, that we will survive him and that the future will open up again. This hope is what feeds the strategy of “buying time” … We’re buying time in the hope that it’s possible to remove the tumor and save the body, but it’s already a lost cause. It’s too late. In the face of the impending end, one question remains: Is there life after death? And that, only God knows. We will have to die to find out. Maybe after the state dies, something new will be born, and we will experience a national reincarnation. But what is certain is that we will not be able to resuscitate the life we had. There is no way back to what used to be. There is no future for the state as it used to be.”

What happens after Israel?

If Israel ceases to be, and this may only be a matter of time, its collapse will have very devastating consequences for the Western empire. After all, this is why the empire has invested as much in its defence. Contrary to the popular narrative that it was created as a homeland for the Jews, the truth is that Israel was created by the British empire as a bridgehead needed to control the resource-rich and geostrategically important Middle East.

In November 1915, two years before Earl Arthur Balfour sent his carefully worded memo to Lord Walter Rothschild, a Manchester Guardian article foreshadowed the coming developments, quoting certain members of the so-called Alfred Milner’s Round Table who explained that "the whole future of the British Empire as a Sea Empire" depended upon Palestine becoming a buffer state inhabited "by an intensely patriotic race."

It may be a complete coincidence that Mr. Balfour and Lord Rothschild’s son Nathan were very close friends and both were members of the inner core of Milner’s Round Table group. They were not remotely concerned with Jews or their homeland; their designs were focused on the region’s oil resources and trade routes. The intended purpose of the state they created in 1948 was to keep the region in a perpetually chaotic state so that no regional power could emerge capable of challenging the Empire’s hegemony.

Toward a Weimar unravelling

Israel fulfilled its role faithfully for decades, but in spite of that, a regional power capable of challenging the empire did emerge after all: Iran. As a result, we are today observing the empire fighting to destroy Iran and replace its government with a client puppet. So far, however, it would seem that Iran is prevailing in that fight. If Iran survives and Israel collapses, the effects will probably be catastrophic for the empire. While it enjoyed undisputed hegemony over the Middle East, the empire’s financial oligarchy and their corporations made vast investments in the region whose resource wealth became western financiers’ collateral.

Without access to that collateral and without the ability to protect and defend their investments, the Western financial system will almost certainly capsize. The financial flows from the region to London, New York and Paris banking institutions will dry up and the value of assets underlying those flows will collapse toward zero. The process is now inexorably drawing the Western empire towards its Weimar unravelling which will be marked by stagflation and credit markets collapse.

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Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: