Over the past few years, one of the recurring themes of this newsletter has been the deteriorating economic and financial situation in Japan. In fact, way back in March of 2010 I published an article titled, “Japan: the Harbinger of (bad) things to come,” opening with the sentence, “Large and gathering imbalances brewing in the Japanese economy threaten to generate a tsunami-like fallout that could soak most of the global economy.”

Sixteen years later, Japan is still scraping by and surviving. However, Japanese economy hasn’t improved; to the contrary, the “large and gathering imbalances” have only been getting larger, moving closer to an eventual fallout, not away from it. The fact that sixteen years (and more) passed from the time these imbalances became obvious without causing an acute, major crisis is itself a teachable moment in history.

The “levitating” crisis

Namely, as individual observers, we often expect that events will start to happen about as soon as we become aware of the conditions that should cause those events. In reality, crises can “levitate,” causing little more than a chronic condition - a gradual deterioration that we might even get used to and eventually assume that, since nothing really bad happened thus far, the chronic condition can persist indefinitely.

This is yet another reason why I trust trend following far more than I trust my own capability to predict future events. But so far as Japan’s chronic crisis is concerned, we have to keep in mind that it has been persisting in spite of endless economic stimulus packages, more than two decades of free money (zero interest rate policy), and almost unlimited quantitative easing programs that started as early as 2001 and turned Japan into the world’s worst debt zombie.

By today, Japan’s debt-to-GDP stands at about 240% and nearly half of it - fully 115% of her GDP - is owned by the Bank of Japan (BOJ), suggesting that Japan’s central bank has been monetizing government debt at colossal scale. Not long ago, that fact would have scandalized any believer in free market capitalism, but today it merely elicits shrugs.

It’s all a part of the chronic, gradual deterioration that’s become our new normal, and we’ve learned to tolerate it, or even admire our central bankers for getting away with highway robbery (QE amounts to stealing purchasing power from ordinary people and companies in the economy). But such things can continue until, at some point, they can’t. One of the most instructive cases of this was the similarly gradual, crawling crisis in Weimar Germany. The chart below, which I’ve shared here before, illustrates its progression:

The bond’s price peaked around the mid 1890s and up until the outbreak of World War I, its decline was slow and gradual. It then took a nosedive in 1914, but even during the war, the bond price remained relatively stable, even rallying from 1917 until early 1918. The reckoning only came after the war had ended and from that point on, the bond price went into free fall, which spanned the following ten years. Clearly, Germany’s defeat in World War I was the catalyzing event, but the bonds bear market predated the war and spanned more than three decades. During most of that time, the collapse consisted of a number of discrete events, in between which the prices may have seemed almost stable.

Today’s events may bear little resemblance to those at the outset of the 20th century, but we should probably expect similar dynamics to play out going forward. The markets might not react to the underlying economic and fiscal imbalances in a linear fashion, but rather in a succession of discrete events separated by months or even years of seeming stability. When those discrete events might unfold, and how significant they’ll be will remain entirely unpredictable.

The Iran war and Japanese inflation

In all likelihood, the current hostilities in the Middle East will have a significant impact. For example, just last week we learned that Japan’s producer price index (PPI) suddenly spiked to 7.1% year-on-year, fueled by the shocking 29.7% surge in import prices and rising energy costs. Japan is almost entirely dependent on foreign imports for their supplies of oil and natural gas, and their prices are likely to surge over the coming years.

Coupled with the declining purchasing power of the yen, as well as soaring interest rates, this could prove particularly devastating for the Japanese economy. Bank of Japan will have no choice but to respond with continued quantitative easing and further monetization of government debt, paving the way toward an ultimate hyperinflationary unravelling of Japan’s “large and gathering imbalances.”

At present, I-System strategies in this portfolio are correctly positioned for these developments: we are short the yen (long USD vs. yen), long the Nikkei (central bank infusions of liquidity into financial markets tend to gravitate toward equity markets) and short the Japanese government bonds (JGBs). Over the coming years, this trade should produce a very substantial windfall for the disciplined and patient trend followers.

To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: