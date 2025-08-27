Further to yesterday’s report, it would appear that not only the UK, but also France and Germany may be looking to an IMF bailout to avert the accelerating, Weimar Republic-like collapse. In the meantime and out of the limelight of Western press, a large-scale experiment in neoliberal economics is being tested: Javier Milei’s Argentina.

Milei’s election on 19 November 2023 was celebrated by many in the West as the victory of free market capitalism against the socialist government of the corrupt Kirschner clan. It was, “libertad, carajo!!” Only, Milei’s economic program, stripped to its bare essence, seemed to amount to turning Argentina into a private colony of Wall Street bankers.

During his first year in office, Milei boasted about bringing economic freedom to Argentina, but he soon had to backpedal from his campaign promises to shut down the central bank, reduce government debt and not to raise taxes. What exactly gave him the confidence that he could fulfill those promises is unclear, but he proceeded to surround himself with the same Chicago School hands and J.P. Morgan bankers who had already entrapped Argentina with tens of billions of dollars of debt.

Milei’s bill of goods

But beyond appearances, it’s entirely possible that Milei knew he was promising a bill of goods. His government kicked off secret negotiations with the IMF almost as soon as he took office on 10 December 2023. He only acknowledged these talks publicly some four months later, in March 2024 when the approval of Argentina’s lower House of Congress was required for the negotiations to advance. Milei’s program did appear to achieve some positive results in the last 21 months: it reversed Argentina’s inflation; it achieved some GDP growth, and the government achieved a budget surplus.

But if these were real positive developments, then why was the IMF loan needed? Nations don’t tend to ask the IMF for “help” if they have other options. As with Great Britain and possibly France and Germany today, IMF bailouts have traditionally been the last resort of failing economies and desperate governments, prepared to sell their nation’s sovereignty in order to avoid being swept from power in a popular uprising or a revolution. Yet Milei, who had a strong popular mandate, reached out to the IMF almost as soon as he took office. That’s about as easy to explain as his transfer of Argentina’s gold reserves to the collateral-starved London. More on that later…

We’re from the IMF and we’re here to help!

Either way, on 11 April this year the IMF finally approved a $20 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Argentina, with an immediate disbursement of $12 billion. Ostensibly, the loan was intended to support Milei’s economic program, strengthen foreign currency reserves, and facilitate the removal of capital controls. The IMF praised Milei’s austerity measures and fiscal policies. Such tough measures have spearheaded the economic turnaround of exactly zero countries in the IMF’s rich history of “helping” developing nations.

Milei’s approach to economic governance has had a 100% uninterrupted track record of creating misery, economic devastation and colonial dependency. By now, these same blessings are starting to manifest in Argentina too. Two weeks ago, Milei’s government tried to roll over their bonds by offering investors a staggering 69% interest rate and only succeeded in rolling over about 61% of them, suggesting that the global markets either expect Argentina to default soon, or they expect the return of high inflation, or both.

Argentina’s future as Wall Street’s colony?

Indeed, during Milei’s 21 months in office, Argentinian peso has lost about 70% of its purchasing power against the US dollar, declining from 400 to 1,300 pesos per dollar, and that’s according to the official exchange rate. This all but guarantees that inflation will roar back with vengeance, worsening Argentina’s poverty and turning the country into a failed state. It is entirely possible that this is Milei’s underhanded way of delivering on his campaign promises to dismantle Argentina’s central bank and to adopt the US dollar instead of the peso.

If that’s the plan, it will come at a huge and tragic price for Argentinian people and for the nation, which will find herself entirely deprived of its own economic and fiscal sovereignty. It will indeed become a colony in the same way as the 14 former French colonies in Africa. For decades, these nations enjoyed a hollow independence while they were obliged to run their economies and trade in a colonial currency, the CFA Franc, originally issued in Paris.

CFA Franc was created in 1945 and the acronym CFA stands for Communauté Financière Africaine (African Financial Community). But that’s not what it originally stood for. Originally, it stood for Colonies Françaises d'Afrique (French Colonies of Africa). It is entirely possible that Milei’s Wall Street advisors are now paving the way to create the same colonial dependency between the US banking establishment as Paris created with its former African colonies and that Argentina’s future economic development will resemble that of Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Togo, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, and Gabon.

The question of Falklands and Argentina’s gold

It might be hard to believe that a democratically elected official would even be capable of surrendering his nation to a banking oligarchy as a colony, but Milei wouldn’t be the first democratically elected official who lied to his voters to get into office. One of Milei’s promises, in particular, raises the red flag.

Milei pledged that he’d return the Falkland Islands (Malvinas) to Argentina’s sovereignty. Today, when the UK is submerged in its own domestic problems and is in over her head in “Project Ukraine,” Argentina could move to claim the strategic islands, especially in view that Britain’s military is today extremely weak and would not be capable of mounting a powerful response. In spite of that, not only did Milei fail to claim the Falklands from Britain, he made sure that Argentina couldn’t pursue such a claim at all.

Argentina had an estimated 2 million troy ounces in gold reserves, or about $6.8 billion’s worth. Inexplicably, Javier Milei sent an undisclosed part of those reserves, if not all of them, to London of all places. With her gold now sitting in Britain, if Argentina ever ventured to claim the Falklands, Britain could “freeze” or confiscate that gold. That would be a check-mate for a nation desperate for loans and investments.

Of all elements of Milei’s program, this one move strongly raises the suspicions that he is knowingly working for foreign financial interests and against the people who elected him to office. Such are the wonders of liberal democracies, ever vulnerable to Manchurian candidates and with few, if any means of recourse, short of bloody revolutions. Not exactly libertad, carajo!

