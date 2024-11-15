I-System TrendCompass

William Pritting
Nov 15

Dope, Inc.

Progressive Press has published a limited run edition of an expanded Dope, Inc., first published in 1978, updating the long and sordid tale of London's top-down control of the trillion-dollar-a-year illegal dope trade, through 2009. This updated edition details the global explosion of heroin and opium from an Afghanistan ravaged by a British-engineered Thirty Years War, and the emergence of the massively armed Mexican drug cartels, operating freely, right smack on the U.S. border.

The current material is drawn from EIR's exclusive and ongoing coverage of these developments.

It also highlights the role of London's own George Soros, in promoting dope legalization inside the United States, as he runs his own Dutch Antilles-based offshore hedge funds, to siphon black market cash through the global monetary system.

Soros, whose career was launched on Rothschild start-up capital, is also one of the numerous British channels of influence and control over President Barack Obama and the Democratic Party, through his Open Society Institute and Democracy Alliance; the latter, a corrupt billionaires club of hedge fund managers and other financial speculators tied to the Anglo-Dutch offshore system.

https://archive.schillerinstitute.com/books/2010/dope_inc.html

https://archive.org/details/dopeincbookthatd0000unse

DOPE, INC. Britain's Opium War Against the World

https://a.co/d/4LgS9jN

Quandalf
Nov 17

Excellent post! Very insightful. Money laundering should be the Achilles Heel of the whole system.

