Donald Trump's cabinet appointments suggest that his administration intends to prioritize combatting human and drug trafficking and the Mexican narco cartels. In a recent interview with Donald Trump Jr. Trump's designated border czar, Mr. Tom Homan said that, "The cartels are like a Fortune 500 company. The Sinaloa cartel is in over 40 countries around the globe. They're in every major city in the United States. President Trump says he will designate them a terrorist organization. The criminal cartels in Mexico have killed more Americans than every terrorist organization in the world combined. Take 911 and times it by a hundred."

An undeclared “Opium War” on America

According to the CDC, more than 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in the 12-month period ending in April 2021, according to CDC data. This was an all-time record high. Illegal drugs trade has taken such tragic proportions that it’s affecting American society in a very major way. According to Gallup figures from 2019, the effects of substance abuse are felt by about half of all American families, and since then, things only got much worse. In the workforce, half of American firms' HR departments reported that the opioid epidemic has impacted their workforce. It's almost like someone is waging an undeclared Opium War against the United States. Mexican drug cartels are the most readily visible tentacle of that attack, but like with the 19th century Opium Wars, the real villains reside in the City of London and its satellites like Wall Street, Frankfurt, Paris, Zurich and perhaps a few others.

Narco cartels are like military organizations

In 2008, General Barry McCaffrey, who was the drugs czar in Bill Clinton's administration visited Mexico on a fact-finding mission and submitted a report which, among other things, revealed that Mexican drug cartels were earning over $460 million per week on their drugs trade. That’s more than $25 billion/year. According to McCaffrey, the cartels physically repatriate over $10 billion/year in bulk cash from the US into Mexico.

That poses a number of tremendous problems for the cartels. Namely, all that cash must be counted, stockpiled, and guarded in secure warehouses. As such, it would be a massive magnet for attack raids both by state's law enforcement agencies, the military, rival gangs or the cartels' own men charged with guarding it. Furthermore, using banknotes severely limits how the cartels can spend the money: there are only so many houses, luxury cars, or prostitutes you can buy and only so much champagne and caviar you can consume before the stuff gets old.

To defend their business, the cartels need weapons and with cash, your options might be limited to light weapons. But as McCaffrey found, Mexican cartels field veritable armies, capable of outgunning Mexico's military and police. They have:

"platoon-sized units employing night vision goggles, electronic intercept collection, encrypted communications, fairly sophisticated information operations, sea-going submersibles, helicopters and modern transport aviation, automatic weapons, RPGs, Anti-Tank 66 mm rockets, mines and booby traps, heavy machine guns, 50 cal sniper rifles, massive use of military hand grenades, and the most modern models of 40mm grenade machine guns."

You can't pay for anti-tank rockets, helicopters and submarines with pallets of cash - for that you’ll need bank accounts with large cash balances, which is where money laundering services come into play. The ability to bring large amounts of cash to a bank, get clean bank deposits, or even obtain credit, are essential elements in enabling the mobs to conduct their business. It is also very profitable for the banks.

Banks are Opium Wars’ sponsors

It should therefore not be surprising that many large banks (usually the Global Systemically Important Banks, or GSIBs) like Deutsche Bank, UBS, Citigroup, ING, Danske Bank, Credit Suisse, Wells Fargo and Societe Generale all got caught red-handed working with organized crime and laundering hundreds of billions of dollars for terrorist organizations and drug traffickers (links lead to case stories).

All of the cases linked above show that the banking institutions in fact operate as organized crime. We also shouldn't forget HSBC which has perfected management of Opium Wars since their beginning in China in the early 1840s. The Bank’s role in laundering cash for the Mexican cartels and funding terrorist organizations was superbly exposed in John Titus' superb documentary "All the Plenary's Men" based on the Congressional investigation report of the case. The documentary showed, beyond any doubt, that HSBC had power over the US Presidency and that it was able to operate above the law with impunity (their fine amounted to a parking ticket for PR purposes).

Accepting and laundering illegally earned money gives banks power over the mob. The mobsters can't well call the police or file lawsuits to complain about high fees and extortionate commissions. They might try to intimidate the bank executives they deal with, but these are relatively low-level employees who don't call the shots. Their bosses are hidden high up in the hierarchy, sitting in their offices in places like London, New York, Paris or Zurich. Even if the mobsters killed their account managers, nothing at all would happen to the bank, which has a number of options to retaliate if the mobsters get uppity. For starters, they could increase their fees or threaten to cut them off in favor of their rivals.

Banks can also easily replace any of its own incapacitated executives without ever exposing the top of their hierarchies. It is clear that in this relationship, the mob is in a subordinate position to the bankers and it can only be the bankers who call the shots in the relationship, even to the point of being able to demand special favors from the mob, including arms smuggling, beatings, kidnappings or political assassinations. For the mob, it would be very difficult to decline doing such favors for the bankers. This would make the bankers the real godfathers of organized crime and in fact, money laundering bankers almost certainly anoint and protect the heads of organized crime groups. They do this in cooperation with intelligence agencies like the CIA and MI6.

Without their banking services, the cartels would splinter

Let's think back to those huge piles of cash the cartels haul from the US back to Mexico. That cash could be taken by whoever can wrest physical access to it. By contrast, if the money is clean in a bank account where only the cartel boss or his CFO are authorized signatories, they have full control over the money, payrolls and all transfers and purchasing decisions. Without the bank's protection, the cartel organization would easily splinter into dozens of rival gangs that would quickly turn on each other. The whole cartel structure would collapse and become easy pickings for law enforcement.

New administration is going on the offensive

Already in January last year, Donald Trump said that he would “designate the major drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations” and then deploy special forces to “inflict maximum damage” on their infrastructure and operations. But the “war on terror” aspect of this Opium War is not the main aspect of the struggle: the kill switch is under the hood of the banking organizations, and there’s some indications that the new administration already has them in their crosshairs. Namely, Senators Roger Marshall of Kansas and Rick Scott of Florida already prepared the legislation last year that would designate the cartels as terrorist organizations, providing what they described as “additional power” for law enforcement to combat drug trafficking.

Most importantly, it would allow the U.S. Treasury Department new authority to freeze the assets of cartels beyond the sanctions that the U.S. has in place. For his part, Vivek Ramaswamy had promised his supporters that combatting the cartels would be a “top foreign policy priority.”

If the administration will go for the kill switch and deprive the cartels of their money laundering services, we should be optimistic that the U.S. will with the opium war and that the apocalyptic scenes of hundreds of drug addicts lining the streets of U.S. cities will become a thing of the past, hopefully never to return again.

