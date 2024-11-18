Last night, the outgoing Biden Administration apparently authorized Ukraine to use western-supplied long-range weapons to strike deep into Russia. Their NATO allies UK and France joined in supporting the measure and NATO General Secretary Mark Rutte applauded the three for their bold move, signalling NATO's willingness to cross any line necessary to defeat Russia.

The suddenness of this decision and apparent absence of any hesitation in committing to what amounts to a very likely step toward mutual nuclear annihilation is truly breathtaking. Each of these "leaders of the free world" have - to put it delicately - questionable democratic legitimacy and Mark Rutte unquestionably has none. Yet, they are now showing off their resolve by risking an irreversible slide into World War 3, ostensibly to help the independent, democratic, freedom-loving Ukraine from Russia's "unprovoked" invasion.

Mr. Biden, Sir Keir and Monsieur Macron must know that a nuclear exchange between Russia and the Western powers would result in a billion casualties in short order. We know this because a nuclear attack on Russia has been extensively war-gamed at the Pentagon in the run-up to the Ukraine war. In a 2022 segment on Fox News, Tucker Carlson brought attention to an article published in The Federalist, written by Harry J. Kazianis, the director of defense studies at the Center for the National Interest. In that article, Kazianis revealed that he had been conducting Russia-Ukraine war simulations with senior US Government officials since 2019. They estimated that the conflict could rapidly go nuclear, in which case it would kill about a billion people on both sides. This is what "the leaders of the free world" are gambling with by escalating the war that even Pentagon officials conceded, cannot be won. In other words, the Western powers have already been strategically defeated, which implies that their latest, bold move is nothing more than an arson attack against humanity: if I can't have and control the world, then I'll set it on fire.

Of course, individuals like Joe Biden, Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron and Mark Rutte have been selected and promoted for the top jobs precisely because they lack all integrity, have no principles beyond ambitions for personal advancement and can hardly hold a thought of their own. So their sudden unhesitating "resolve" to cross any lines in their quest to defeat Russia seems suspect, almost as though it came from some higher power that commands their loyalties. Young Mr. Alex Soros, whose father George has been the main architect of the war in Ukraine since 1991 might now something about all this.

Yesterday, he wasted no time to declare on X that, "This is great news!" Now, why would the talented Mr. Soros think that this was great news? Perhaps it is because, having lost control of the US Presidency (Alex Soros has been a very visible supporter and funder of the Harris-Walz campaign), he might hope that a significant escalation involving the whole of NATO going to war with Russia could be a way to trap the incoming Trump administration in a war they couldn't easily end.

However, this is where being long on ambition and short on IQ as well as the means of actually achieving that ambition could lead to unintended consequences and opposite outcomes. To begin with, it is not certain that Ukraine has significant means left of delivering long-range strikes into Russia other than the way they'd already been doing it for months - with long-range drones. However, this is inflicting only small damage on Russia.

They might be able to launch some ATACMS missiles, but these have limited range and the Russians have meanwhile become very adept at shooting them down with a track record of over 90%. Storm Shadow missiles that the UK can provide (as well as their French version) are air-launched missiles and even with NATO's help, Ukraine has very limited capabilities to deploy any aircraft to deliver the missiles.

These are some of the considerations that informed Pentagon's judgment that this escalation could not achieve much, let alone reverse Ukraine's defeat. In fact, it was the Defense Department that apparently forced Biden's hand in September when Sir Keir visited Biden with a list of targets in Russia and wanted the U.S. to join in authorizing Ukraine to strike at those targets. Now that the current administration is on its way out, the DOD might feel even less enthusiastic about the pointless escalation and might even be unwilling to obey orders from the Commander in Chief.

Furthermore, backdoor channel communications between the Pentagon and the Russian general staff, which is almost certainly extensive, could work to throttle any real escalation. But perhaps the most significant long-term consequence of this folly could be in straining US relations with the UK, France, and NATO once the Trump administration takes over: it could precipitate NATO's final disintegration.

We are not out of the woods yet. Yesterday, Trump's ally Roger Stone recently gave an interview in which he expressed that his #1 concern is that they might assassinate Donald Trump before his inauguration. Hopefully this will not come to pass.

Trading signals for Key Markets, 18 Nov. 2024

With Friday’s closing prices we have the following signals:

After today’s changes, your exposure should be as follows:

