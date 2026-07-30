South Korea, one of the poster children of free market capitalism, has been in the headlines of late for all the wrong reasons. However, this story is of utmost relevance for us today and it should serve as a lesson and a warning of what might easily be around the corner for investors everywhere.

On 7 July, I touched on the likely bursting of the Korean equity bubble in “South Korea’s economy enters the Weimar phase?” At the time, Korea’s Kospi equity index was in the initial stages of the correction after a nearly vertical climb that saw the index soar from about 2,500 past 9,000 in barely over 12 months’ time, making South Korea’s stock market the world’s 6th largest by market capitalization.

But the fragility of this bull market was in its structure: it was principally fueled by two companies - memory chip makers SK Hynix and Samsung. These two rose +1,900% and +600% in one year, respectively, becoming as much as 50% of Kospi’s market cap. As always, this generated much “irrational exuberance” among investors until this summer, when the crash came. In 40 days, Kospi collapsed by about 45%, erasing -$2 trillion of its capitalization:

The move was accompanied by an explosion of volatility, which hit an all-time high on Kospi, higher even than during the devastating 1997 Asian Financial Crisis and the 2020 pandemic:

Short term gain for the long term pain

Among the most active and most exuberant participants in Korea’s stock market were young investors in their 20s and 30s. Priced out of South Korea’s real estate market and unable to buy homes, young people ploughed their savings into stocks, hoping that this would enable them to generate enough wealth to realize the aspirations that their jobs and salaries fell short of.

The more Korea’s stock bubble inflated, the more clever this idea appeared and the more popular stock investing became. Eager to take advantage of this bonanza, young investors converted their savings into high-flying stocks. Many Koreans liquidated their life insurance policies to get their money into the hottest issues, and many did so with leverage, by borrowing on margin at 3x and/or buying 2x levered semiconductor ETFs. Margin loans on KOSPI hit record 38.63 trillion won in late June (about $27 billion).

However, as prices started to tank in earnest, all this leverage only accelerated the market collapse as brokers sold investors’ positions to cover their losses. Thus far, they auto-liquidated some 360,000 accounts, which cumulatively lost 2.15 trillion won ($1.5 billion). About 62% of these accounts were owned by young people under 35 years of age.

The personal distress

Getting wiped out in the markets is invariably a devastating experience, as it can potentially destroy a person’s future with much of everything they were hoping to achieve. The personal distress of this blow was exemplified by one of Korea’s most popular young investors and trading live-streamers, Jadoo, who recorded one of her podcast episodes just as her own account blew up.

Jadoo’s position was forcibly liquidated as she was broadcasting her trades live, with thousands of viewers witnessing the devastating scene. She lost over $3 million, and the recording of her emotional breakdown quickly went viral over the internet. Her distress will indubitably elicit much schadenfreude from some observers, but it shouldn’t: this can literally happen to anyone. The temptation of easy windfalls can be hard to resist, especially when people perceive that it’s their only way to build up personal wealth.

Particularly where this venue becomes validated by proving successful for a time, it will create a flood of followers, nearly none of whom are prepared to handle the risks that placing leveraged bets in stock markets entails. In Korea’s case, substantially a whole generation bet on stocks as their only path to wealth, and lost - in many cases everything - in only about six weeks’ time.

Apparently, more than 3% of Korea’s whole population sustained a total loss of their investment portfolios. The gravity of the psychological distress this caused is evidenced by the government’s rush to launch and promote a suicide hotline for trampled investors. Incidentally, Korean investors weren’t uniquely unfortunate of inept amidst events. The month of July was the worst month on record for hedge fund professionals, particularly in the momentum and trend following space:

The purpose of this newsletter

I myself got trampled during the 2000 dotcom bubble. My saving grace was that I had two investment accounts: one where I invested in boring issues for the long haul and another, where I had leveraged positions in hot stocks. I maintained the minimum of discipline required to keep these two accounts separate. Nevertheless, the experience of getting wiped out was what informed the creation of I-System Trend Following and, ultimately, this newsletter.

Helping investors prosper while sidestepping the many fatal traps that lurk among the risks, is the purpose of the signals and articles we produce every day. None of it is sexy, and during long stretches of time it may be as exciting as watching the grass grow. I hope, however, that it can make the difference between preserving and growing your wealth and being counted among the casualties of unexpected surprises.



To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: