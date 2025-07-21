The chief difficulty with speculation - making any forward-looking decisions - is uncertainty: while we may (partially) understand the past, we've no way to know what the future holds. We've no choice but to gauge our expectations and make predictions on the basis of what we've understood about the world, which is all in the past. It's what Danish philosopher Søren Kierkegaard meant when he said that, "Life can only be understood backwards; it must be lived forwards." Well, our understanding of the past could be mistaken and even if it wasn’t, changes in the world could always make us unprepared for unforeseen developments.

Investment speculation is quite obviously subject to this uncertainty and quantitative strategies highlight these problems. Quantitative trading strategies can only be formulated on the basis of past data (in-sample data in quant speak). Any value they may have can only accrue from future price trajectories (out of sample data). Some 26 years ago, when I took up the challenge of formulating a quantitative trading strategy, this problem immediately jumped out at me.

Working with a capable team of analysts and software programmers, formulating strategies wasn't a problem: we were able to formulate them as a matter of hours. The issue was that we had no way of knowing whether such strategies would work 'out of sample.' Knowing the works under the hood, I wasn't even confident enough to propose any such strategy to my superiors - not because the works were shoddy, but because I felt that it was a gamble: the thing would either work out or not. If it did, we could end up overconfident for the wrong reasons, or if it didn't, our endeavors might get defunded, also for the wrong reasons.

Provided that some generic approach to speculation (like trend following) had merit in that it was able to generate positive investment returns, the only way to mitigate the risk of underperformance of any individual strategy would be to fragment the risk among a variety of similar but different strategies. On that basis, their performance could be expected to converge on the model's underlying quality.

I concluded that what we needed were not trading strategies per se, but a framework of knowledge capable of churning out a large variety of such 'similar but different' strategies. My confidence in that approach was based on what we can observe in nature which always provides for degrees of variation around its basic models - the genera, species, subspecies and even individuals. Here's how a change in price fluctuation dynamics in Crude Oil affected a set of I-System strategies:

We can see the change in price fluctuation dynamics starting in 2022 with the price curve turning a lot more roughly serrated. In absence of a clear trend, this environment whipsawed one of our strategies quite badly (LCO M32.T) and in the space of a year, it has given back most of the gains it's accumulated during the previous three years. This strategy was our top performer early in 2022 - at that time, we had no way of knowing that it would shortly become the worst performer among the 12.

We equally have no way of knowing whether this same LCO M32.T, could turn out to be our top performer over the next six or 12 months. One of our top performers over the three years through mid-2023 (LCO M11.T) was among our worst performers in 2020. Importantly, we can see that the average of the 12 strategies delivered a more reliable performance at (nearly) all times. That’s the key rationale for using multiple strategies developed within the same framework of knowledge and for the approach we took with the development of the I-System model.

The important lessons in these developments are that (a) we should not dismiss our underperformers (at least not without understanding the reasons for their underperformance) and that (b) we should not expect our top performing strategies to remain top performers indefinitely.

After fully 20 years of using the I-System and observing these cases in many different markets I believe that implementing a large variety of strategies in every market we track is a far safer approach to investment speculation than trying to formulate the one best strategy. We can only recognize performance for what it's been in the past, whether in sample or out of sample. The future will always be shrouded in uncertainty: it's the one aspect of investing that can't be eliminated from the equation.

To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

