In a recent article titled, “The Lack of All Econ Data is Completely Irrelevant as Nobody Has Any Idea Where We Ultimately End,” Rabobank’s analyst Miachael Every wrote the following two paragraphs:

Whatever happens next, whether the PMI was 0.1 or 0.2 higher or lower than the consensus guess doesn’t matter much. The good old days when a career in macro strategy could boil down to iterations of that coincident-commentary game is over: … Indeed, the irrelevance of most data is not only underlined by the fact that we don’t have key US releases at the moment --and it doesn’t make any difference to our understanding of where we ultimately end up-- but by developments in geopolitics and geoeconomics.

In this, Every is venting the very same frustration I encountered when I started working as an oil market analyst in the mid-1990s. Back then close to nobody was complaining about the irrelevance of data, unless you were a market analyst and you sat around traders who were losing money. It was the time when economic growth was very robust, stock markets were soaring, the internet was new and vast amounts of capital were being ploughed into technology companies.

In the oil industry, everyone knew that oil prices would rise considerably higher than the mid- to low-20s where they were trading: the demand for oil was growing strongly, but capital was favoring technology investments and oil production and refining was facing a CapEx drought. Rising demand with stagnant supply could only mean one thing: higher prices. We all studied our economics and the case was as close as you could get to slam-dunk. The data was clear and close to every analyst, banker, trader and broker we spoke with agreed: there would be a strong bull market in crude oil prices.

Everybody agrees and everybody’s wrong!

Only, everybody was wrong: oil prices more than halved from around $24/barrel in the early 1997 to $10/barrel in 1998:

Wrong and losing: for two years!

I can’t convey the strength of the (wrong) conviction that everyone shared in 1997, which only gradually reversed along with the facts on the ground. By 1999, the narrative had changed and traders were talking about oil halving again, going to $5/bbl - wrong again.

But, there was a trend!

The only thing that was clear and obvious in the above chart was that oil was in a downtrend, and it was going down - for whatever reason. This, in a nutshell, was the experience that led me to the conclusion that markets move in trends and that fundamentals analysis - my job at that time - was a waste of time. It was worse than that: it was a particularly boring waste of time. You could spend all day fishing, golfing or doing something you enjoy and probably have better trading results than what I was doing at my desk day in and day out.

The positive aspect of this painful experience was that my team and I built the I-System, recognizing that trends will tell us more about markets than the fundamentals will and that trend following is probably the investor’s best and most reliable navigation aide through the uncertainty of markets.

The investor’s core problem hasn’t changed between 1999 and today: our chief problem is still uncertainty. It’s the same as it ever was. What changed is that today we have access to far more information and that world events are unfolding at a faster pace. Furthermore, the changes we are experiencing today are so unprecedented, we are literally in uncharted waters where all our traditional valuation metrics could be obsolete. Under these conditions, I believe that trends could well be our only reliable compass through the coming storms.

