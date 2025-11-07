This morning I ran a quick update of our Major Markets portfolio which is a mini-version of a typical diversified trend-following portfolio (trend followers typically run portfolios which include 50 or more different markets; Major Markets includes 16) which includes the following markets: S&P500, Nikkei, DAX, FTSE, US 30-yr Bond, US 10-yr Note, German Bund, USD/EUR, USD/GBP, USD/YEN, Brent Crude, NY Light Crude Oil, Copper, Gold, Silver and Bitcoin. It is our oldest running portfolio (since January 2020) and its performance net of broker’s commissions, is illustrated below.

For the purpose of this analysis we allocated a $100,000 risk budget to each one of the 180 strategies comprising the Major Markets portfolio (excluding Bitcoin). Position sizes were set so that one standard deviation of the largest 1% of 5-day value changes (This represents the 5-day, 99% confidence Value-at-Risk measure) corresponds to 20% of the risk budget per strategy in each market, i.e. $20,000, resulting in a very moderate risk profile.

As we can see, the Major Markets portfolio has been in a drawdown since late 2022. This year, through 31 October the year-to-date result is +0.56%. This all might not seem like much - an exercise in treading water - but to a trend follower it’s a satisfying result on a number of counts. While Major Markets have obviously underperformed the S&P 500 index, it has shown - with some consistency - its ability to deliver positive results at times when both stocks and bonds markets took a nosedive:

Diversified trend following is inversely correlated to traditional asset classes, especially during sharp downturns.

In all time intervals marked with green dashed rectangles, Major Markets portfolio has had an inverse correlation to the stock markets or bonds markets, but usually both stocks and bonds. The only exception has been the sharp downturn during the first half of this year. The main headwinds during this time have been almost entirely trendless bonds markets accompanied with two successive reversals in equity markets (circled in red dashed lines) as well as a sharp reversal in the trend of US dollar against euro, British pound and yen which took off at the start of the year. At present, the dollar’s decline appears to be reversing again, but we’ll see...

For investors who must generate positive returns for as long as markets are offering them, and that means sitting inside inflating bubbles, trend following will prove critically important the day this bubble bursts. The question is only when, not if this will happen. In that sense, the ability to stay with the inflating bubble, as opposed to selling too early or hedging against a collapse that fails to materialize, is very important and trend following may be the only way to do this with a peace of mind. The alternative being this:

Or this:

Namely, Jeremy Grantham warned investors that “Bursting Of This “Great, Epic Bubble” would be the “Most Important Investing Event Of Your Lives,” in January 2021, and warned explicitly about the “Spectacular” crash In “The Next Few Months.” IJohn Hussman called for a 64% correction in the S&P 500 in July 2023 and in December 2024 Henrik Zeberg (The Zeberg Report) predicted a 50% decline (or worse) for this year (2025). Following trends may be boring relative to these sensational announcements, but ultimately it is safer and more reliable.

In all, we must always keep in mind that trend following tends to work over the long haul. It provides a much more reliable means of decision support for investors as it does not entail prediction or asset valuation, but simply a disciplined adherence to tried and tested rules of trend following. It also offers an important way to diversify investment portfolios so that when, not if, we experience a proper market crash, investors will likely profit from it instead of getting crushed.

To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: