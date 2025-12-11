In investment management, managing risk is perhaps the most important component of your portfolio management process. Determining the position limits for your trades is the foundation of your risk management. Position limits determine how much risk you are willing to take in each market and this limit should never be exceeded. This is not complicated, but it’s not obvious either and periodically I encounter individuals and even investment authors who get it wrong.

Understanding value-at-risk

To determine position limits, we prefer to use Value-at-Risk (VaR). VaR tells us how much money we risk to lose (or gain) per contract or share of some security. For example, you risk losing around $3 in holding a single barrel of oil during a 5-day period (that’s an estimate that will vary over time). More technically, we look at the 5-day, 99%-confidence VaR. It isolates the largest 1% of 5-day price swings. That may sound like mumbo-jumbo, but it’s not rocket science:

5-day, 99%-confidence VaR isolates the largest 1% of 5-day price swings

3-day, 99%-confidence VaR isolates the largest 1% of 3-day price swings

3-day, 95%-confidence VaR isolates the largest 5% of 3-day price swings, and so on.

The result of whatever VaR calculation we use, is the number of dollars (or yen, or euros…): the price change we could expect if a bad 3- or 5-day period hits the market in question. It will be different for crude oil, silver, coffee, USD/JPY or the US 2-year Treasury Note as each market has different price fluctuation dynamics, which is what drives our investment risk. In any 3-day period, the 2-year T-Note will barely move, while the price of Brent Crude Oil could move 5% or more.

Either way, when we multiply that VaR per so many barrels of oil, ounces of silver or pounds of coffee, we get a fair estimate of how much we stand to lose or gain from such exposure over the next 3 or 5 days (or whatever parameter we choose). Conventionally, market practitioners select the number of days they expect they’d require to entirely liquidate their market holding of any particular security.

In calculating VaR it is best to use a relatively short ‘lookback’ period of price history: perhaps the last three to six months. It is important to make that calculation for every market you trade. Now, you may have your views about which market is next to explode higher or collapse and the temptation is to overweight your exposure to that market. I strongly recommend against this. At times you’ll turn out to be right, but if you’re not, then too much risk in one market could result in outsize losses.

Risk weighting in the new normal

Best practices in trend following suggest maintaining equal risk weighting so that we run similar-sized risk exposure in each market. That’s been the rule of thumb for a long time, but today it could be a source of frustration. Namely, many markets seem to enter into periods of high volatility that accompany very substantial price moves. Good examples are silver and gold.

At the same time, we have markets like corn, cotton or wheat that have been all but dead for over a year, barely moving... Equal risk weighting would imply that we should have a very small risk allocation to silver and gold and a significantly larger one to markets like cotton or wheat.

The obvious issue with that would be making small gains from markets that have moved strongly and at the same time making a fat nothing from the dead ones. There’s no obvious answer to this problem other than to exercise judgment and caution between the desire to generate returns and the fear of missing out.

Either way, it is essential to keep in mind that the source of your risk exposure are the price changes in each market For that reason, risk weighting must be based on Value-at-Risk calculations and not the absolute value of the underlying securities we buy or sell. Concretely: if the average 3-day price change in crude oil is $2/bbl, it doesn’t matter whether the price of the barrel is $50 or $100. Your risk on an average 3-day interval is $2.

