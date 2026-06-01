Finland’s economy is slowly collapsing. In a very tough competitive environment, Finland has been one of Europe’s worst performing economies since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis. Since 2008, it has achieved a total GDP growth of only about 3%, implying an average annual growth rate below 0.2%. Meanwhile, the nation’s debt has been soaring, from about 35% of the GDP in 2008 to 89% in 2025. What went wrong?

Finnish Air Force only remembered to remove the Swastika from their aircraft, flags and uniforms in 2020

The Russia derangement

As a staunch defender of liberal democracy, human rights and freedom, Finland didn’t hesitate to sacrifice its own economic interests to impose tough sanctions on Russia along with other European nations. In spite of the fact that Russia was Finland most important trading partner, Finland started curtailing that trade already in March 2014 (in the immediate aftermath of Ukraine’s Euromaidan coup) and escalated in 2022 after Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

She has been dutifully enforcing the full range of EU’s successive sanctions packages (20 of them, in all), including trade, energy, transport and financial sanctions. As a result, Finland’s trade with Russia has collapsed, from about 12% of its total foreign trade in 2014 to less than 2% in 2026. This has contributed to Finnish government’s deteriorating fiscal position and soaring budget deficits:

Finland’s fiscal deficits as a percentage of GDP

The -6% deficit in 2020 was an outlier, due to the pandemic, but the trend since 2008 is clearly negative and appears to be worsening.

It’s more than just Russia trade

However, Finland’s economic crisis isn’t solely due to Russia sanctions. Rather, it would appear that the whole nation is undergoing a large-scale transformation of society.

Finnish education

One of the sectors Finland was widely admired for was her system of education, believed to be one of the world’s very best. In the early 2000s, Finnish students topped OECD’s PISA rankings.

Finland’s educational performance: her PISA rankings from 2003-2022

In 2000, 2003, 2006 and 2009, Finnish students outperformed all their European peers. In 2003 and 2006 they were only second to Hong Kong and Taiwan, respectively in the whole world. But over the last 15 years, Finland’s PISA scores started tanking and according to the latest rankings, Finland is now world’s 20th - the worst decline in educational performance of any OECD nation!

Youth unemployment

A particularly worrisome aspect of Finland’s deterioration is the recent explosion of her youth unemployment: it nearly doubled in the last four years, from 14.14% in 2022 to 28% as of April 2026. The figures are alarming:

2022: 14.14%

2023: 16.11%

2024: 18.7%

2025: 21.48%

2026 (April): 28%

In March 2026, youth unemployment was “only” 24.3% and it grew at a rate of 15% to reach 28% in April, suggesting that the trend is accelerating.

What went wrong?

How did things take such a bad turn for Finland, one of the world’s exemplary societies in the post-war global order? Can all this be explained as government incompetence? This certainly helped, but it is not easy to wreck a well ordered society with some of the highest living standards in the world. But this is exactly where the problem might lay. A prosperous society with high employment where young people have good career prospects, there’s little appetite for hostility and war. People are more interested in building businesses, buying homes and raising families.

Now that Project Ukraine is failing as we are coming close to expending the last Ukrainian at the Eastern front, those with power to push nations into war will need to open new fronts against Russia. Finland, which shares a 1,100 km border with Russia and which has recently given up its postwar neutrality to join NATO, could be a good place from which to continue the West’s crusade against Russia.

The long preparation for war

Before Finland became the 31st NATO member nation on 4 April 2023, there may have been few young men there interested in a military career. Youth unemployment rate was just over 14%. Today, the pool of potential recruits is double that, and at the rate that pool is growing, it should surpass 50% before 2030. About two years ago (26 April 2024), I wrote here about similar trends afflicting other European nations, including Germany, France and the UK:

We might ask, why is this being done? I’m afraid that the likely reason is even more disturbing than the immediate symptoms of this crisis. As the plan of radicalization and militarization in Ukraine has failed, the powers that be need to renew their pool of cannon fodder, and this is difficult to do with stable, prosperous societies. It’s only when you reach 50% youth unemployment, deprive young people of ways to fulfill their aspirations and raise families, that you can begin to manipulate them toward more radical political positions. This is exactly the process that unfolded in Germany during the 1930s and in Ukraine after 2014. The economic crisis prepared the grounds. Since the end of WW I, and until the ascent of Hitler, Germany languished through political chaos and a permanent economic crisis. Ukraine, since its independence in 1991 and until the 2014 Euromaindan coup was the world’s worst economic performer (she was literally dead last of all nations in the world with a 35% decline in its GDP). Circumstantial evidence that these crises were not the result of chance is that among only five nations in the world which had negative economic growth in that 24-year period were also Georgia (-29%) and Moldova (-15%). Along with Ukraine, these three nations were being steeled to become western powers’ bludgeons against Russia. As the struggle to weaken Russia is approaching the grim milestone of fighting to the last Ukrainian, it seems likely that European nations like the Baltic states, Czech Republic, Poland, Romania and Germany may be prepared for the same use.

Simply, to coerce young men into war, you must first steal their future by wrecking their society and its economy. At that point, you can offer them an alternative: heed the call of the fatherland, defend against the barbarians from the East and become a hero!

Finland’s military spending

Another corroboration that this is why Finland (and other European countries) are being plunged into an economic depression, can be read in these nations’ military spending. Even though their economies are collapsing, military spending is skyrocketing. In 2021, Finland’s defence budget was 1.4% of her GDP. By 2025, it’s soared to 2.5% and is projected to reach 3.2% by 2030. None of this reflects the democratic will of the Finnish people. Like all other people, including the Ukrainians, they do not want war and would prefer to live in well ordered, prosperous societies.

But those who really rule over us have different plans. Just as they had no qualms about sacrificing Ukraine to get at Russia, they’ll have no qualms about doing the same with Finland, Poland, Baltic republics, Germany, France and any other member of the Western alliance (NATO + multiple bilateral defence pact appendages). As far as they are concerned, everything is at stake because if they lose, it’s lights out for their centuries-old dominance over our societies.

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Today’s trading signals

With Friday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: