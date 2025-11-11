Looking at price trajectories of platinum and palladium over the last ten years, which I presented in yesterday’s report, reminded me of an important “teachable moment” I came across some ten years ago. Here’s that chart again, without gold and silver:

For some reason, one trended ‘bigly,’ the other one did not.

This was a lesson about the relative merits of trend following versus fundamentals analysis. Analysis of market fundamentals is pretty much the consensus approach to overcoming uncertainty. Learned market analysts, usually specialized in some market, industry, or geography, study market conditions to determine what might happen in the immediate future. If the supply of something is shrinking while demand remains strong, they deduce that the price of that something should go up. That’s intuitive enough, but markets don’t always move the way we think they should.

At times, fundamentals-based analyses and forecasts can be irresistibly compelling, but in my experience, no matter how compelling they appear, they’re always a 50/50 proposition: either they’ll prove right, or they won’t. About ten years ago, David Stein, the President and CEO of Aberdeen International published a compelling analysis report on platinum. Aberdeen was a large asset manager focused on mining investments and Mr. Stein knew his stuff.

He drafted his report in the aftermath of the VolksWagen emissions cheating scandal which was expected to have extremely bullish effects for platinum prices. Platinum is a precious metal, but it also has industrial uses, particularly in catalytic converters enabling cars to convert the pollutants from gasoline or diesel engines into less toxic substances, thereby reducing toxic emissions. The story really did present a very convincing reading. In a nutshell, it went like this:

Platinum was going to skyrocket!

In the 1970s, early Platinum catalytic converters were essentially containers filled with Platinum-coated pellets. In order to reduce the amount of expensive metal needed in converters, the industry developed advanced high-tech ceramic honeycomb lattices very thinly coated with Platinum. Then they further improved emissions at no extra cost in Platinum by installing software in cars, which enabled car manufacturers to cheat on emissions tests.

Together, technological advances and software gimmicks helped car manufacturers reduce the amount of Platinum needed to meet legal emissions standards to about 3 grams, or about USD 100 per car. But things went wrong when auto-makers got caught cheating. It turned out that without the software gimmicks, emissions systems fell 10 to 40 times short of legal requirements (VW was not the only automaker guilty of cheating).

Now everybody expected that auto manufacturers would be forced to improve emissions by using a lot more Platinum in their catalytic converters. Just to double their emissions efficiency, VW alone would need to purchase over 2 million ounces of the metal. To reach full compliance, they’d have to buy a lot more! So... Platinum was going to explode, duh!! This was the idea behind David Stein’s analysis. At that time, the price of Platinum was not far off its 2008 lows, so for a commodity price speculator, this was a fantastic trading opportunity.

Well... here’s how the price of Platinum evolved from there:

Not only did Platinum not go up as Mr. Stein predicted, its price fell still lower in 2015 and it continued to fluctuate with only moderate price dislocations until 2025. For anyone who jumped into platinum futures expecting a windfall from a large-scale price event (LSPE), not only would they have been disappointed, they very likely would have sustained significant losses. Instead, it was palladium that launched into a bull trend, soaring over 500% over the next five years.

The death of fundamentals

In recent years many market analysts started to proclaim the “death of fundamentals,” noting how investors were ignoring 200-year all-time high equity valuations and were still piling into stocks. In an interview on 11 May 2020, frustrated David Zervos, the Managing Director of Jefferies said that, “Spending time looking at economic data releases or focusing on corporate earnings is a colossal waste of time.”

The same is likely true about commodity markets. Fundamentals allow analysts to weave compelling-sounding narratives, but future events are always shrouded in uncertainty, defying the analysts and their forecasts. However, large-scale price events almost invariably unfold as trends, which should make trend following an entirely legitimate approach to navigating them.

Trend following will always prove more reliable in capturing windfalls from LSPEs than fundamentals-based forecasts. Furthermore, trend followers don’t need to exert their intellect to judge brainy analysis reports like David Stein’s. What a typical trend follower would do is, they would allocate a fraction of risk to a diverse set of markets. Disappointing results in some markets could be offset by large windfalls on others. In general, if his or her strategies are valid and they’re managing their investments with due discipline and patience, over time they should perform well.

In our platinum vs. palladium example, platinum would have been a disappointing market to trade, but palladium would have generated satisfying performance. Perhaps the most important advantage of trend following is that we don’t need to know anything about either metal or their market fundamentals. Their price fluctuations histories are all we need. Same goes for stocks, bonds, currencies and commodities, making trend following ideal for broad diversification which is still the only free lunch in speculation.

