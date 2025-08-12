One of the misconceptions in investment management is the widely held belief in value investing. Most investors by far favor value investing: buying assets when they’re cheap (undervalued) and selling them when they’re expensive (overvalued). After all, that’s the approach that supposedly made Benjamin Graham and his disciple Warren Buffet some of the most successful investors in the world. Graham authored “Security Analysis” and “The Intelligent Investor,” widely considered to be the most important books on investing ever written. Any investor willing to do their homework thoroughly, would start by reading one or both of these books.

The magic of momentum investing

However, over the course of my career as an investment manager, I’ve noticed that overvalued, expensive assets often tended to outperform value stocks. At times, momentum plays rose beyond even my optimistic expectations while value stocks often continued offering more and more compelling value but rarely appreciating in price.

Momentum investing is a variant of trend following. It entails buying best-performing stocks and holding them for as long as they outperform, regardless of what you may think of their value, products, earnings, PE, dividends, their management or any other standard valuation metric. Momentum investing takes advantage of the “anomalous” appreciation in asset prices as we recently witnessed with companies like Tesla, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Nvidia and many others.

But what appears as “anomalies” seems to be something of a feature in capital markets as the following two charts illustrate:

The chart on the left, courtesy of something called “Augur Infinity,” shows that presently, the market cap of Top 10% of the largest US stocks constitutes a record 76% of the total US equity market. The chart on the right shows the performance of the S&P 500 index with and without the top 10 best performing stocks.

This is not a bug in the capital markets, but a feature for which there’s ample empirical evidence, among which is a study by the London Business School researchers Elroy Dimson, Paul Marsh and Mike Staunton who analyzed stock market price history starting from 1900. They constructed investment portfolios by selecting 20 top performing stocks in the previous 12 months from among UK’s 100 largest publicly trading firms, and compared their performance to portfolios of 20 worst performers, re-calculating the portfolios every month.

They found that lowest-performing stocks would have turned £1 invested in 1900 into £49 by 2009. By contrast, the top performers would have turned £1 into £2.3 million,[1] a 10.3% difference in compound annual rate of return.

The gap between investing in best and worst performing stocks was even wider when data from the entire London stock market was taken into account. From 1955 onward, the top performers generated an 18.3% compound annual rate of return vs. 6.8% return for the laggard stocks. Dimson, Marsh and Staunton found that the strategy was “striking and remarkably persistent” as it proved successful in 17 out of 18 global markets studied with data going back to 1926 for America and to 1975 for larger European markets.

The significance of this study was that it has provided some of the most compelling evidence for the case that over the long run, market trends represent the most powerful driver of investment performance.

Graham’s and Buffett’s “value investing”

While Graham and Buffett continue to be regarded as value investors, a closer look at their performance reveals that their success had more to do with market trends and momentum investing than with superior value-finding skills. I have detailed this analysis in a 2021 article titled, "Warren Buffett and Ben Graham: momentum players, NOT value investors!"

In Graham’s case, my analysis is based on his own words and his own investment performance and when all the relevant information is taken into account, Ben Graham’s value investing would have made him an underperformer. His one, disproportionately large value pick (GEICO) is the sole investment that turned his and Newman’s performance the stellar success that it was.

The latest developments, summarized in the two charts presented above add further corroboration in favor of trend following/momentum investing.

