Earlier this week I alluded to the feeling that the markets are sailing through the eye of the storm that is raging on all sides but this really is an impression. The political, social, economic, financial and geopolitical circumstances in the world are so fraught that it seems quite strange that the markets are simply coasting along, seemingly unconcerned that a major crisis could erupt from any number of sources and trigger a cascade of radical and irreversible changes.

It might be difficult to appreciate this impression, without seeing the charts, so for today’s report I put together a few charts conveying the recent fluctuation in a select group of financial and commodities markets.

Energy

The Middle East is on the verge of a major escalation that could happen any day, between Israel and Iran, but also between Israel and Turkey, or Turkey and Greece. One of the world’s major oil suppliers, Russia is at war in Ukraine and under still escalating sanctions by the collective West. In addition, Western powers are targeting Russia’s “shadow fleet” of tankers and reportedly, a number of attacks have already disabled some of these vessels.

If that wasn’t enough, President Trump sent a small fleet of military ships and about 4,000 Marines to Venezuela, another large oil producing nation. Furthermore, we are in the middle of the Hurricane season which periodically disrupts oil production in the Gulf of Trump America Mexico, often pushing the oil price higher. None of this seems to cause too much concern to the global energy markets:

Compared to the market volatility we saw in 2021 and 2022 (and to a lesser extent to 2023), the prices of oil and gas have been relatively tame this year and bearish for the most part.

Bonds

Over a long-term horizon, the bonds are clearly in a down-trend, but it’s been the bonds markets that contributed most significantly to that “eye of the storm” impression since the start of this year.

Volatility has been markedly low, UK gilts have been drifting in a horizontal range, Euro bunds only had a slight downward-tilt. It’s very interesting that US bonds have bucked the trend this year, showing a fairly strong upward bias. Much could be read into that but for now we can settle with the decades’ old explanation: when investors begin to get nervous, they resort to the “safe haven” of the US dollar and US government treasuries.

Metals

Gold and Silver prices have been on the upswing since late 2023 and the volatility in metals has been relatively high, but the price of platinum only came alive in the last four months (it’s been flatlining since 2022, essentially), and palladium looks like it’s definitely gone out of style. Copper, on the other hand, has been trending higher, but with such wild swings up and down that in 2025 it’s moved more like a heart patient’s EKG than a major global commodity market.

Agricultural commodities

Compared to the volatility we saw in 2021-2023, the last two years have been tame and either directionless (soybeans, oats and wheat) or bearish (rice and corn).

In all, the kind of market fluctuations we experienced in many markets in 2021 and 2022 is what we could begin to experience again in the near future, and the fact that the volatility is so low at the moment feels anomalous. What developments could jolt the markets back to life is impossible to predict, but the looming economic crisis and social uprisings in Europe, likely war escalations in the Middle East and possibly in the Balkans, the capitulation of Ukraine and rising tensions between the US and Venezuela, Canada, Denmark, and possibly other states are only a few possibilities.

Markets abhor uncertainty and the fact that they are as calm as they are in the face of such unprecedented levels of uncertainty in the world definitely feels strange and unusual.

