Following Biden Administration's authorization for Ukraine to use US long-range missiles to strike into Russia, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched six ATACMS ballistic missiles into Russia and apparently hit a military facility in the Bryansk region. According to the Kyiv Post, the 67th arsenal of the Main Directorate of the Missile and Artillery Directorate of Russia was struck.

The facility allegedly has (or had) large stockpiles of anti-aircraft missiles and other ammunition used to attack Ukraine. Of course, much of that ammunition was supposedly supplied by North Korea which makes it extra evil for some reason.

From the Russian side, this escalation was expected and Russian sources claim that they shot down five of the six missiles. The damage from this strike was limited and it would have no significant impact on the war's ultimate outcome. However, the event certainly complicates the geopolitical equation and puts the ball in Russia's court. Russia will retaliate and it must retaliate.

At the same time such retaliation must avoid giving their adversaries the escalation they are seeking: a full mobilization of NATO under the Article 5 of the alliance's treaty. As I mentioned it in this report a few days ago, I expect that there's some back channel communication between the US and Russian military brass and if that is true, they might agree on a retaliation that will be commensurate with yesterday's ATTACMS strike but won't facilitate further escalation.

Given that the Biden administration is on its way out and that their ability to escalate against Russia is quite limited, and that the incoming Trump administration will almost certainly drastically change US policy toward Ukraine, it would make sense for the Russian leadership to wait out the Biden/Blinken/Sullivan team of arsonists and use the two months to the best effect to continue its war of attrition on the ground in Ukraine. The open question is whether the UK, France and Germany will follow through escalating against Russia by adding their air launched, long-range cruise missiles to strike inside Russia.

That decision is far from obvious: for starters, their ability to strike is limited and the impact is unlikely to make any meaningful change to the course of war. But such escalation would not only further complicate the EU powers' relations with Russia, it would certainly worsen their relations with the incoming Trump administration. For any normal group of people, one would think that there’s no way they would be that reckless: it would be an escalation with no upside with potentially massive and unpredictable downside risk. Unfortunately, we shouldn't put it past men like Emmanuel Macron, Sir Keir or Mr. Olaf Scholz to indulge such lunacy with zeal.

So far however, the markets aren't showing any obvious signs of concern: equity markets are marginally up today, as are bond yields, and gold and silver haven't spiked and neither has crude oil. It remains to be seen how Russia will retaliate and when it will do so. So far it's been a nothing burger.

Trading signals for Key Markets, 14 Nov. 2024

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following change:

DJIA = Dow Jones Industrial Average

After today’s change, your exposure should be as follows:

Full Key Markets portfolio report is available at the following link:

TrendCompass Key Markets portfolio report for 20 Nov. 2024.

To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We’d encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page.

Best regards,

Alex Krainer