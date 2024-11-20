I-System TrendCompass

William Pritting
William Pritting
Nov 20

The most beneficial retaliation that Putin could inflict would be to wait for President Trump to be inaugurated on January 20, 2025 and then negotiate a peace settlement that puts eastern Ukraine under Russian protection, guarantees that Ukraine will never be a member of NATO, and removes all financial sanctions by the West on Russia.

Then President Trump should remove the USA from NATO, close all US military bases and installations in Europe, move all military personnel and weaponry and equipment from Europe back to the USA, and finally withdraw the USA from the British-controlled “Five Eyes” intelligence collection partnership.

