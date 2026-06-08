In a major development that could blow up the fragile ceasefire between Iran and the US since 8 April 2026, last night Iran launched a major attack against Israel. The attack was conducted in five successive waves with at least 20 ballistic missiles, of which at least four struck their targets (according to some sources). Apparently, further attacks were launched today in the morning hours.

Trump asks for time

The Iranians launched their attacks almost immediately after Israel bombed the southern Dahiyeh district of Beirut, which Iran specified as their red line. In the immediate aftermath of Iranian attack, President Trump called Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu asking him not to retaliate, at least for a few days, and tried to play down the incident: “Each of them had their fun. Israel had its strike, and Iran had its strike. We don’t need another one.”

Trump was keen on buying time for talks with the Iranians because the US was allegedly “very close” to a deal. According Axios and other sources, Netanyahu resisted, but eventually gave a qualified, face-saving “pseudo-agreement” to stand down for the time being. In spite of this, Israel launched its retaliatory strikes this morning, allegedly hitting Iranian air defenses, missile sites, and other infrastructure near Tehran, Isfahan, and Tabriz.

Apparently, the Trump administration took the position that they would not support or participate in Israel’s retaliatory strikes. Immediately after Israel launched their strikes, Secretary Marco Rubio stated that, “Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region.” Trump himself publicly called for both sides to “immediately stop shooting.”

The shooting might not stop soon

Iranians officially halted their attacks on Israel for the time being, but the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Command declared that, “If the aggressions and acts of mischief continue – including in southern Lebanon – much more severe and crushing actions than before will follow.” So now, the question is whether Israel will also halt its attacks, including against Beirut.

This is now hard to say. To begin with, it is unclear why Israel bombed Dahiyeh district of Beirut in the first place, since the Iranians made it very clear that this was their red line. In fact, the Israeli strike was seemingly calculated to trigger the Iranians’ red line. Here’s what the Israeli news outlet Ynet reported about the strike yesterday:

“As far as is known, the Hezbollah headquarters hit in Beirut was empty, making the operation largely symbolic. The goal was to damage Hezbollah’s infrastructure and send a clear message without causing mass casualties or triggering full escalation.”

Furthermore, in defying Trump’s request for restraint, Israel created the impression that the ultimate objective in crossing Iran’s red line was to prevent the US and Iran from reaching any agreement on cessation of hostilities.

The powerful enemies of peace

Donald Trump seems to be in a hurry to extricate the US from the conflict with Iran, while Israel wants the opposite. Israel is entirely dependent on US support, not only against Iran but also against Hezbollah in Lebanon, so Netanyahu and other warhawks in his government prefer to keep the US committed to a protracted, escalation-ready war against Iran. At this point, this could be existential for Israel, which is why they’ll be keen to undermine any negotiations between the two sides.

Israel’s supporters in the US have demonstrated the staggering extent of their influence in the US last week when the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) passed the draft FY2027 National Defence Authorization Act (NDAA), together with its controversial Section 224 that effectively makes US military know-how, technologies, data and all future developments fully available to Israel.

They proceeded even after the Section 224 was uncovered and Representative Ro Khanna introduced the amendment to strip the Section out of the NDAA, which drew the attention of the American public to the brazen act of betrayal. Benjamin Netanyahu was grateful enough to issue a letter thanking the Congressmen for advancing his plan:

In light of such overt collaboration by US representatives in full view of their constituents, Netanyahu’s “new framework for joint defense cooperation” might imply that the people’s elected officials no longer control US foreign policy. That further implies that if Netanyahu wants war (he does), there’ll be war.

The axis of resistance galvanizes

Corporate media will do their utmost to give us impression that yesterday’s and today’s small exchange of fireworks between Israel and Iran is over, but neither the Iranians nor their supporters in the Middle East see it that way. Iranian leaders believe that the war’s escalation is inevitable and that giving the US and Israel time to regroup and prepare works to Iran’s disadvantage. If a clash is inevitable, it is better to get it over sooner rather than later.

Iran has cultivated its “axis of resistance” to Western colonialist powers for decades now. This axis of resistance could be larger and more powerful than we know and there’s some evidence that it is presently preparing for war. On the back of the most recent hostilities, apparently Yemen (Ansarullah) decided to join the fight. They declared the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait closed to all Israeli cargoes and ships. According to some sources, they also launched one missile at Israel yesterday (intercepted) and one or more missiles at Saudi Arabia.

The powerful Iraqi militia Kata’ib Hizballah also declared they were joining the fight. Kata’ib Hizballah is part of the secretive Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Force (PMF), which has strong ties with Iran’s IRGC. In a recent communication, apparently Iran called on the Palestinian people also to join the struggle: “The time to take back your land is right now.”

Mainstream media will lie

These developments could be so dramatically disruptive, we shouldn’t hope to learn the truth from either official sources or from their media stenographers. The prices of oil, natural gas, gold, silver, copper, fertilizers and other commodities could be severely impacted, as will interest rates and equity prices. For all these reasons, including Donald Trump and the Republican Party’s political future, the media will probably downplay the events and contrive best case scenarios for public consumptions.

However, I very much doubt that this story has a happy ending in the near future. Trump might like to drag out a frozen conflict past the mid-term elections in November of this year, but neither the Israelis nor he (nor those who are pushing for Iran regime change) will leave Iran in peace. For his part, Benjamin Netanyahu needs the war sooner rather than later and the Iranians, who appreciate all this and will not make any compromises to accommodate Trump’s political and PR requirements.

In all, we have a mix of beligerent sides where neither intend to back down and the only good news seems to be predicated on Trump’s need to temporize and delay.

Market consequences

It may take time for all this to become clear - maybe a few days or maybe a few weeks. But I believe that there will be no off-ramp for Trump, nor a long-term peace. Once all this becomes clear, and this could be soon, oil prices are likely to resume their bull run along with gold, silver and other commodities. Interest rates will continue rising. I dare not predict what the stock markets might do: the deteriorating geopolitical situation will force central banks to print and flood Western financial markets with unlimited amounts of liquidity. This tends to push equities higher, but in the shorter term, we could experience sharp downward corrections as we saw on Friday and this morning in South Korea.

To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

Today’s trading signals

With Friday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: