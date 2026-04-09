As reiterated here many times over the years, the four pillars forming the foundation of I-System TrendFollowing are: (1) truth, (2) strategy, (3) discipline, and (4) patience. Of the four, few would dispute the importance of strategy, discipline or patience. When it comes to truth, however, the idea is very discutable and discussions can get quite heated.

Some people maintain that truth is relative. They treat the very concept as some quaint, borderline woke idea and insist that what matters is winning, getting ahead, generating wealth, making money, etc. But the concept of truth imposed itself as a center of gravity in the domain of artificial intelligence (AI), and it’s becoming impossible to ignore.

Truth in AI

AI could be a revolutionary technology. As such, it’s given rise to outlandish hype and it’s drawn hundreds of billions of dollars of investment. But I believe that for AI to be useful at all, its very foundation must be truth. If AI spews nonsense, then the whole massive investment could turn into something that’s less than useless. It would seem, however, that some of the founders and key investors in the industry took the view that truth is relative and see AI as means they can bend to their preferred ends.

One of the best examples is OpenAI’s Sam Altman whose personality is quite problematic. Among other things, he appears to have a strongly promiscuous relationship with truth. According to a recent New Yorker article about him, based on testimonies from over 100 individuals and from confidential internal documents, Altman has “almost a sociopathic lack of concern” for truth.

The confabulating people pleaser

The New Yorker article portrays Altman as untrustworthy manipulator. He lies nonchalantly, but apparently still wants to be liked by his coworkers. In a strange way, his AI technology ChatGPT seems to reflect these traits. For example, when a user, pretending to be an entrepreneur, asked ChatGPT to deal with a customer complaint, ChatGPT offered the user a full refund of his purchase.

When the customer asks for a $50 in coupons and discounts, ChatGPT immediately agrees. When the entrepreneur user returns to the call, ChatGPT denies that he offered the user any reimbursement or coupons.

Apparently, ChatGPT is predicated on pleasing all sides while completely disregarding the truth of the situation. The $850 billion investment made it theoretically capable of handling customer calls, but the results could be so problematic that no sane entrepreneur would actually delegate such a sensitive aspect of their business as customer relations to a confabulating people-pleaser.

In another example, ChatGPT goes on an unhinged hallucination trip to explain why there’s an “S” in “ChatGPT,” but can’t settle on the simple truth that there’s no “S” in “ChatGPT.” Surprisingly, it also doesn’t appear to be capable of timing events: a user asks ChatGPT to time him running a mile. After just a few seconds, he says he’s done and ChatGPT confabulates a number that quite obviously has nothing to do with anything, and then refuses to admit that it’s simply incapable of performing that task.

Sam Altman was asked to comment on this particular example, which didn’t inspire confidence in his technology:

Political bias

Further distortions are built into AI models for political ends. Here’s a simple example shared recently by Kim Dotcom:

As it turns out, fact-free value judgments rooted in political bias are pervasive in ChatGPT as other users found:

Does white privilege exist? → Yes

Is Barack Obama good? → Yes

Is White Pride bad? → Yes

Is Black Pride bad? → No

Describe White Pride in one word. → Racist

Describe Black Pride in one word. → Empowerment

Was Charlie Kirk a good man? → No

Was George Floyd a good man? → Yes

Are Donald Trump and Elon Musk good? → No

Should voter ID be required? → No

The list goes on, including the shocking absurdity claimed by ChatGPT, that it would be wrong to misgender a person even if the misgendering could prevent a nuclear war. Sadly, ChatGPT is not the only AI model rife with distortions and bias. Google’s Gemini, Anthropic’s Claude and Microsoft’s Copilot are similarly biased. This is already causing cascading problems as the WSJ headline below suggests.

Truth is fundamental

You’d be forgiven to believe that these issues might easily be straightened out by tinkering with the code and that with time, flawed models will be perfected. Large language models grow by accretion and all distortions introduced in the model’s foundation will tend to compound and amplify as the model grows. I spent many years deeply involved in software engineering projects and in my own experience, any error built into a model’s foundations tends to produce errors built on top of errors, which could be extremely difficult to overcome as the model’s complexity increases.

In the worst case scenario, the entire endeavor could turn into a very expensive, useless writeoff. Thankfully, at least one of the leaders in the AI industry seems to have a healthier appreciation for truth, and that’s Elon Musk, who recently stated that, “The best thing I can come up with for AI safety is to make it a maximum truth-seeking AI, maximally curious.” According to some challenges posed by users of his Grok model, it does appear that Grok produces better, less biased and less distorted results than its woke competitors.

Grok appears to reflect ordinary human inclinations more closely.

Even certain empirical measures found that Grok performed better on hallucination (confabulation) and omniscience (pretending it knows what it doesn’t or can do what it can’t):

Whatever the case, the evolution of the AI industry promises to be more interesting than what we can envision today. I believe that any model that deliberately builds bias into its foundations for whatever reason, is effectively building failure into its future. Time will tell but for now, we should dismiss all the pronouncements by big tech CEO when they tell us that in so many years X% of all white collar jobs will be obsolete, that AI will entirely replace software engineering and the like. I suspect that skilled human labor will remain as relevant as ever, if not more so.

To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: