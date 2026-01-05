The year started with a whopper: on Saturday, 3 January, a squad of U.S. Delta Forces flew into Venezuela’s capital in helicopters and abducted President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. The event took the world by surprise (in spite of nearly 4 months of saber rattling), but it is not unprecedented: on 3 January 1989, the U.S. military intervened in Panama and arrested her President Manuel Noriega and brought him to the U.S. to stand trial.

Chevere! Maduro doesn’t look too despondent for someone who’s just been downgraded for President of Venezuela to prisoner.

Bizarre and unexplainable

We also have a long succession of regime changes (at least 50 since the end of World War II) effected by the U.S. But what’s interesting and bizarre with the abduction of Maduro is that it was just that: it left the Maduro regime intact, minus Maduro himself and apparently Trump approved for his appointed vice-President Delcy Rodriguez to remain in power as Venezuela’s acting president.

Very little, if anything, about this event makes sense. The media - both mainstream and social - are chock-full of narratives, analyses and explanations of what happened and why. Some of these explanations are bound to be more or less close to the target, but a lot of it is probably deliberate misdirection and psychological operations produced by elements of the Trump administration themselves.

So far, the narratives have expounded a handful of angles to Trump’s attack on the Maduro government: drugs trafficking, migrations, oil and minerals, elections interference, the Monroe Doctrine and the related scare of China, China, China scare. Venezuela’s oil and minerals reserves must have played an important role as an attractive prize for some of the most powerful vested interests among U.S. corporations and Wall Street banks.

Venezuela and the elections engineering industry

But I believe that the election interference angle is also credible. Already since the 2020 elections, we heard very serious allegations that Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic were at least partly run from Venezuela and that the Hugo Chavez/Nicolas Maduro government was involved with election interference, not only in the U.S. but also in other nations around the world. Indeed, according to some allegations, these systems were created in Venezuela. However, if these allegations are true, they aren’t limited to the Chavista regime in Caracas.

In fact, it would appear that the CIA outsourced this business to Venezuela (and to Serbia, among others), but from there their tracks are hard to follow. In the immediate aftermath of the 2020 elections there were many allegations and testimonials of election irregularities raising the suspicion that the elections were rigged and that the SmartMatic software had the capability to flip votes from one candidate to the other. At that point, U.S. executives of Dominion Systems vanished and their offices were moved overnight (to Canada, apparently).

Bigger than Venezuela

Some of the top executives and backers of Dominion were linked to George Soros and his close UK associate Lord Malloch Brown who shared his Toronto office with Dominion Systems. They also had close liaisons with the Clinton Foundation, but ownership of these companies has remained hidden in the network of offshore jurisdictions and shell companies and until now, it seems that U.S. law enforcement agencies had close to zero interest in investigating these allegations.

The one ownership link that is known is that a certain Antonio Mujica, a Venezuelan businessman, owned the controlling interest in SmartMatic. But knowing what we know about such “businessmen” who end up owning important companies is that they are usually handpicked for that role by the deep state/intelligence community actors. If this angle to the story holds any substance, we might have a whole new explanation for Maduro’s kidnapping: Maduro agreed to cooperate with the Trump Administration in pursuing their investigation into the election rigging industry.

It’s “absolutely uncertain”

If such investigations could lead to elements of the CIA, U.S. deep state and such characters like George Soros or Lord Malloch Brown, then Maduro would have to be placed under protection. This could explain the four-month build-up to this moment, multiple conversations between Trump and Maduro (Maduro himself recently testified about these conversations and said that they were friendly and respectful), the successful surgical extraction of Maduro (and his spouse) from Caracas and Maduro’s appearance in some of the photographs (showing a V sign in one, and two thumbs up in two others).

It is hard to say at this moment. I spent 53 minutes today listening carefully to the conversation about this between Alaister Campbell and Rory Stewart, hoping that the two of Britain’s most prominent deep state actors might drop some hints about the events in Venezuela. Unfortunately, they too are only guessing. They know that they hate Trump, but so far as the Venezuela thing goes, they thought it is “absolutely uncertain.”

I think it will be worth paying attention to what the British and European officials (and their media) have to say about this story. It’s already discernible that the media are quite hostile to Trump while public officials can’t seem to make their mind up. Campbell and Stewart have a very popular podcast, “The Rest is Politics,” which can be insightful at times as both have a great deal of experience in UK politics, including foreign policy as presumed underlings of people like George Soros’s and Lord Brown’s superiors in the City of London.

