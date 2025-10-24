In Wednesday’s report titled, “The perfect storm engulfing France,” we looked at the French fiscal position, which could only be described as calamitous: 113% debt-to-GDP ratio, 6% budget deficits and 57% government share in the nation’s GDP are just a few of the harrowing figures. But the trouble, as I underscored, is that from the perspective of day-to-day living, this has become our “normal,” and as we can’t perceive anything cataclysmic happening from one day to the next, those voices that claim that debts don’t matter and that deficits don’t matter either get more and more credibility.

Naturally, those are the voices of the expert class because you truly need to master the jargon to even contrive arguments to claim that something that’s clearly unsustainable is, in fact, sustainable. To appreciate the gravity of the current crisis of the Western model, it is imperative to understand that in the fullness of time, it will unravel to its full effect and we can’t escape its unravelling. As someone said, when an airplane falls out of the sky, it isn’t the fall that kills people: it’s the moment when the fall comes to an abrupt stop.

One of the crises that’s been extensively studied through history was the collapse of Germany’s Weimar republic. But another, in some ways even more instructive case was the collapse of the Ottoman Empire which, at its zenith was the world’s largest empire, larger even than Rome. The reason was that the Ottoman Empire had a continuity of over five centuries during which it incurred no external debt, did not run budget deficits and cover the costs of its administration through taxation. We could say that the empire lived within its means.

But then, on 24 August 1854 this changed: on that day the Ottomans took their first foreign loan from the City of London. This was the first time in Ottoman history that the empire took on external debt. It was needed to fund the Crimean War. Namely, encouraged by the French and the British (quel surprise!), the Ottomans formally declared war on Russia on 4 October 1853. Taking a loan from the friendly banking institutions of London - their friend and ally - did not seem like a bad idea. If they won the war, they’d be able to easily repay the loan plus interest.

With time however, it turned out that the terms of that loan were extortionate with high interest rates, harsh repayment schedules and all kinds of hidden fees baked into the agreement. In spite of being on the Winning side of the war, the Ottomans never recovered financially. To continue servicing their debts they had to take new loans again in 1858, 1860, 1862, 1863, 1865 and then every year from 1866 to 1874. Each loan was meant to be the last one but each one dug the empire deeper into a hole.

By 1875, the empire’s external debt was almost ten times as large as their total annual tax revenues: the Ottomans’ treasury was collecting about £22 million in taxes and owed £214.5 million to foreign creditors (equivalent to about 25 billion in today’s US dollars). About two thirds of all tax revenue went to debt servicing forcing the Ottomans to scramble to raise new debt to service the old debt. And as debt servicing absorbed most of the government budget, the empire’s economy, infrastructure and even military fell into disrepair and weakened.

Finally, on 6 August 1875 the Ottomans had no choice but to default, officially suspending payments of external debt. But by now their empire was so weakened, they became a vassal to Western financiers who moved to take full control of its finances through the Ottoman Public Debt Administration (OPDA). The OPDA was established in 1881 and managed by British, French, German, Italian, Dutch and Austrian representatives to collect taxes and funnel the funds straight to the empire’s European financiers.

Between the Ottoman Empire’s first external loan in 1854 and its default in 1875 only 20 years lapsed. During that time the “new normal” gathered gradually and the economic malaise might have seemed manageable and even sustainable perhaps. But in fact, the process that was in place washed away the very foundations of the empire which then fully collapsed after World War II (the Sultanate was officially abolished in 1922). This episode suggests that debts and deficits do matter when regarded over the long cycle of history. One of the world’s most powerful empires that was able to sustain itself for nearly 600 years began to collapse the moment it began to incur debt and deficits.

What we might call Western Empire hasn’t quite been around that long. The continuity of debt financing and forever wars could be traced back to the 1815 Congress of Vienna. In fullness of time, even the sanctimonious West will inevitably learn that debts and deficits matter and that that new normal notwithstanding, its collapse is a mathematical certainty.

