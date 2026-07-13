Last minute update: in the last few hours, Iran has apparently struck four oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

Yesterday, IRGC’s spokesman, Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi issued an ominous-sounding warning to Iran’s neighboring countries, declaring that “The time for restraint is over.” Iran would now target the infrastructure belonging to American-Israeli forces in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, and all their partners. The attacks would be devastating and could deprive the US and its allies of the region’s oil and gas supplies (and revenues) for years to come. “You have been warned. No excuses left. We will strike.”

So far, it appears that the IRGC meant what they said and followed up with a surprise attack targeting American ATACMS ground-to-ground missile systems in Kuwait. At least 3 missiles struck the missile launchers and as many US servicemen were reported killed. The IRGC said that they also carried out an attack on refueling platforms used by US aircraft carriers at Port of Duqm in Oman which, if true, could prove to be a crippling setback for US Naval assets in the region.

The American side hasn’t been sitting idle either: US Central Command (CENTCOM) conducted large-scale airstrikes, reportedly hitting ~140 Iranian targets in one major overnight operation, including missile/drone sites, naval assets, ammunition depots, coastal surveillance, air defenses, and IRGC positions. This was described as the largest recent wave, aimed at degrading Iran’s ability to threaten shipping. Additional strikes followed yesterday and this morning, targeting southern coastal areas (e.g., Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island, Sirik, Jask).

Total recent strikes this week reportedly surpassed 300, suggesting that ceasefire talks have definitely collapsed and the two warring sides lost control of the deconfliction brakes, or have deliberately chosen to pursue the military solution for the time being. Any calls for restraint are now reportedly coming from China and Pakistan who are actively encouraging the Iranians to return to the negotiating table. However, Iran’s position has hardened against any talks with the US. As of this morning all accounts suggest that the situation is about to get a lot uglier in a major escalation. This will certainly be quite painful for Iran, but it could also turn into a veritable quagmire for the United States.

Ukraine intensifies attacks on Russia’s tanker “shadow fleet”

Another party that’s apparently done negotiating with Western powers is Russia. Over the past seven days or so, Ukraine has intensified its drone campaign against Russia’s “shadow fleet” in the Sea of Azov, striking some 90 vessels, including dozens of oil tankers in what was described as one of their largest maritime operations to date. Allegedly, nightly waves of aerial and naval drones have been hitting 10–28 vessels at a time (e.g., 21 tankers on one night), causing fires, disabling ships, and prompting Russia to suspend shipping in parts of the Azov and Kerch Strait.

These attacks represent the implementation of a military objective that was set out in July 2024 at the European Political Community Summit held at the Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, gathering delegations from 44 other European countries. Already then, the participants reached an agreement to target Russia’s “shadow fleet” of tankers to disrupt its oil export logistics and deprive it of the revenues needed to pursue the ongoing war effort.

But while disrupting her oil exports might deprive Russia of revenues, they could also further reduce global supplies. Russia is one of the world’s leading oil producers, exporting an average of around 4.0–4.5 million barrels per day (mb/d), with total oil and oil products (including refined products like diesel and jet fuel) often exceeding 7–8 mb/d. Between 20% and 35% of these exports pass through the Black Sea.

That’s a lot of (potential) disruption!!!

While the impact of Ukraine’s escalating campaign against the “shadow fleet,” hasn’t (yet) been quantified, these attacks are bound to have some impact, which come on top of the deteriorating crisis in the Middle East. Recall, this year’s disruption of oil export traffic through the Strait of Hormuz was the largest oil market disruption ever, estimated to have reduced global oil supplies by some 8 to 12 percent.

Contrary to the US CENTCOM claims, the strait is closed again, and if Iran makes good on its promise of “no restraint,” a wider destruction of oil production and exports could be imminent, including through the Red Sea. If the region’s oil export infrastructure is degraded or destroyed, global oil supplies could be reduced by up to 32%, which would be a devastating blow for the global economy, particularly for the economies of Japan and Europe which are almost entirely dependent on foreign oil imports.

For once, even the oil markets seem to be taking these risks seriously. Rather than continuing its precipitous decline, the barrel of crude oil is actually trading about 1.75% higher in this morning’s session (around $78 for Brent spot market), a strangely muted reaction to this weekend’s events. Ten days ago, I posted an article titled, “The oil price makes no sense,” and I believe it still makes no sense: Brent crude oil already reached But the circumstances appear to be rapidly spinning out of control and price risks are almost certainly to the upside.

When, how rapidly or how high the price of oil could move would be impossible to predict. Present conditions really could add up to something of a perfect storm. What is possible to predict, however, is that large-scale price events almost invariably unfold as trends, which usually span months or even years. If such a price event is up ahead in the oil markets, it could prove to be a historical event that could irreversibly upend the current, dying global order.

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Today’s trading signals

With Friday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: