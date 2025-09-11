In just the last few days, new developments around the world seem to have hit a chaotic crescendo that could give way to unpredictable, uncontrolled and possibly violent turns of events. The sentiment, shared by many, was expressed by Konstantin Kissin in an X-post yesterday, in the aftermath of the assassination of the young American activist and founder of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk:

“… tonight feels like some sort of invisible line has been crossed that we didn't even know was there. The last time I felt like this was 9/11 when it was clear, without knowing the how and the what, that the world was about to change forever. Like the rules of the game had been permanently altered and there was simply no going to back to the innocent, peaceful past. I didn't feel like this when an attempt was made on President Trump's life. If I had to rationalise why I didn't, I guess it's because several US Presidents have been shot at and even assassinated. Somehow it was within the realms of the possible, no matter how awful. But to murder a young father simply for doing debates and mobilising young people to vote for a party that represents half of America? This is something else. Charlie's death is a tragedy for his wife, his children and his family. I don't pray often. I am praying for them tonight. But I fear his murder will be a tragedy for all of us in ways we will only understand as time unfolds.”

Judging by the social media commentary, the killing of Charlie Kirk may have galvanized a strong emotional reaction among many Americans, but the event was only the last in a series that have been gathering over the last few days:

The senseless murder of a young Ukrainian woman, Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte, North Carolina. Her killer was a 14-times repeat offender who kept being released from prison. Shockingly, even though the killing took place on 22 August and was captured on CCTV from two different angles, the mainstream media published exactly zero reports about this murder. The story, that’s problematic on many levels, only broke this week on X.

Things have been hotting up on the global scene as well. A violent color revolution erupted in Nepal, less than two years after the Neocon regime change promotors Victoria Nuland and Samantha Power visited there to pitch the wonderful wonders of liberal democracy and nudge the government of Nepal to ditch China in favor of the rules-based global order. Unfortunately, the deplorable Nepalese joined China’s Belt-and-Road initiative last year, suggesting that they haven’t understood the value of democracy and freedom, just like Ukraine in 2014.

Meanwhile, Israel launched attacks against six countries in the space of only 72 hours, including US and UK ally Qatar on Tuesday, 9 September, in what was again an attempt to assassinate the delegation that was negotiating with the Trump administration (the same thing happened in July when they assassinated a number of Iranian negotiators in Tehran).

Over in Brussels, the visibly insecure European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen addressed the EU parliament and announced that, “We are on the brink, if not the start, of another global health crisis.” She didn’t say exactly what this crisis was, but did condemn the misinformation and disinformation that put our lives at risk and so forth. Well, whoever falls for that one again deserves to fully comply with Ms. von der Leyen’s health recommendations (she is, as she pointed out, a trained medical doctor - hooray!).

In addition to all this, Vladimir Putin apparently decided to kick off his conquest of Europe by launching multiple UAVs into the Polish airspace. The same cohort that high-fived and pumped their fists at Israel’s attack on Doha, Qatar were outraged by Russia’s brazen and unforgivable disregard for international law. They are now calling for war: such an affront can only be washed with the blood of millions of European youths!

Russia bad!

End of US sanctions against Russia?

But for all the belligerent jingoism of Europe’s leaders, daddy Trump is unlikely to come to their aid. While he did mention Russia’s drones in a mildly critical post, only hours after the evil incursion of Russian drones into Poland, JD Vance turned up for an interview with Matt Gaetz on OAN network and said that the administration saw "no reason to continue to economically isolate Russia." This probably indicates the administration’s next move: dropping of Russia sanctions, which will have the added benefit of making many warmongering minds in Europe explode. However, there’s probably nothing Europe’s low-caliber leaders will be able to do about it short of

Amidst the blizzard of bad news, this will be a positive development, both for Russia and for the United States. Unfortunately, it will be catastrophic for Europe. With sanctions out of the way, the US will be able to receive Russian frozen assets from Europe, pulling the rug from under Emmanuel Macron’s and von der Leyen’s fantasies about using those assets as collateral with which European French banks were planning to finance the reconstruction and development of Ukraine. That business will go to American companies.

In all, it seems that the state of panic is intensifying on the losing side of this conflict between the two systems of governance. The global rules-based order has perhaps come to the kitchen-sink moment in their struggle for survival. The “kitchen sink” could be a false flag operation, but not a tepid one with decoy drones over Poland. Instead, a high casualty event with a massive emotional impact would be necessary to generate a state of mass-formation psychosis and convince European cannon fodder people to come together and go to war against Russia.

As a reminder, ALL of London’s webcams have suddenly gone dark last September and they remain dark to this day - see for yourself here and here! I posted an article about what this could mean; it’s at the link below:

