It’s been a few years that we’ve been predicting a parabolic, “hockey-stick” move in precious metals and by now we experienced one. COMEX Silver is included in several of our portfolios and most of our strategies started generating sell signals already from when the price was in the low $50s per troy ounce. We have 12 strategies in our “Major Markets” portfolio; a graphical summary of our silver trading is illustrated below and it represents a very “teachable” moment in investment speculation, which I will comment on in today’s (and Monday’s) reports:

2025 performance was handicapped by the sharp correction in April, price dropping from just below $35 to about $28/tr.oz., whipsawing most of our strategies

It’s a very busy chart, but it conveys a lot of information: the top panel shows the price of Silver (USD/tr.oz., left axis) overlaid with I-System’s trend confidence function (TCF, right axis). When TCF is at 1, this signifies certainty that we’re in an uptrend; when it’s at -1, we are certain that we’re in a down-trend. The middle panel shows the total exposure generated by the 12 I-System strategies and the bottom panel shows their performance, individually and as a set (their average).

Also: THERE’S AN ERROR IN THE CHART. Constructing these charts is quite laborious and only late into the process I noticed that I drew the chart starting from Jan. 2021 but I set the start of trading to Jan. 2020 (only the average performance starts at 100, while individual strategies started from 100 one year prior) - unfortunately I saw this error too late to correct it for today’s report.

Commentary on performance

As a trend follower, the most generous way to characterize the above performance would be, underwhelming. The extremely annoying part is that our strategies started generating sell signals in the low $50s/tr.oz. as the price of silver was about to double. By this week’s peak, all of the strategies were out. While the average performance of all 12 strategies is positive, it captured less than half of the trend.

The reason for this is that all strategies have profit taking and stop-loss algorithms built in and they all went off during silver’s parabolic climb. The nature of some of those signals is such that the steeper the price climb, the closer the signals trail the price. One of the algorithms that generates such signals is called, “parabolic stop-and-reverse.” An illustration is below:

The result is that in a strong rally, the sell signal could be triggered even by a small pullback in price. At that point, our strategies will sit out until a new buy signal is generated. This all resulted in an underwhelming performance relative to the price move, because all our algorithms were trained on the past 30 years of silver’s price history, aimed at formulating strategies that would be expected to perform well under those similar fluctuation dynamics.

What we had instead over the last six months was this:

This was one of the rare occasions when a disciplined discretionary trader would have outperformed a systematic trend follower. A similar situation occurred in the crude oil market in 2014, with similar results: the price of crude oil crashed by over $70/bbl in about a six month period and our strategies captured barely over $40/bbl of that move, sitting out about $30/bbl. For a trend follower, this is excruciating.

The oil price collapse advanced with a downward acceleration, from above $110/bbl to about $40/bbl, but without an upward correction that would trigger new sell signals. In the same way, silver’s vertical upward move proceeded without generating new buy signals. As a result, I have removed the stop loss and profit-taking signals from some of our crude oil strategies. This is not an obvious measure either, because over the long haul, using such signals significantly improves the trading performance.

Of course, the algorithms can’t and shouldn’t try to account for entirely unpredictable, once-in-a-lifetime events as we just experienced with silver. This experience offers another few lessons that I’ll share in Monday’s report.

