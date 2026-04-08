All of a sudden, and seemingly out of nowhere, the two belligerent sides in the escalating Middle Eastern war pulled back from the brink and announced a two-week cease fire.

Last night, President Trump posted the following statement:

“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks.”

Iran’s “unconditional surrender”?

Of course, Trump framed the announcement as a victory for the U.S. by underscoring that, “The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a defining Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East.”

But in accepting Iran’s 10-point proposal as, “a workable basis on which to negotiate,” he in fact conceded defeat. For those with a sufficiently long attention span, only a month ago, on 6 March this year, Trump seemed very confident that he could bludgeon the Iranians into submission:

“There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER! After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before. IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE. “MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!).” Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

The war that was meant to last only a few days didn’t go according to plan and the U.S. faced a range of bad outcomes: capitulation, an extended attrition quagmire with a distinct risk of a strategic defeat, or an escalation to the nuclear option which was signaled by Trump with yesterday’s chilling post that, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again…”

Trump’s threat to destroy Iran’s civilization was backed up by Vice President J.D. Vance’s suggestion that the Iranians “have got to know that we have tools in our toolkit that we still haven’t decided to use, the President of the United States can decide to use them and he will decide to use them if the Iranians don’t change their course of conduct.”

The administration’s game of “chicken” was further reinforced last night by U.S. Air Force's sending ten or more fully loaded, nuclear capable B-1 and B-52 bombers from the U.K. in the direction of Iran.

Negotiations in Islamabad

Up until that point, the Iranians held defiantly to their position and the world braced for whatever was coming next when Trump announced the ceasefire deal. Over the next two weeks, the danger of uncontrolled escalation could be averted, depending on the negotiations that are due to begin on Friday, April 10, 2026, in Islamabad, Pakistan.

For their part, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council confirmed that the talks will build on their 10-point proposal, submitted through Pakistani channels, and are expected to address ending hostilities, Strait of Hormuz access, and broader issues. Broadly, the ten points entail the following:

Ending war across the “axis of resistance” Iran’s continued control over the Strait of Hormuz Acceptance of uranium enrichment Lifting of all primary sanctions Lifting of all secondary sanctions Termination of all UN Security Council resolutions Termination of all Board of Governors resolutions Payment of compensation to Iran Withdrawal of U.S. combat forces from the region Cessation of war on all fronts, including against Hezbollah in Lebanon

The above points reflect Iran’s maximalist demands, which makes it surprising that Trump declared them a workable basis for negotiations. It is possible however, that by now Trump urgently needs a face-saving exit from the Persian Gulf trainwreck and will be glad to leave the mess behind for Israel and the Gulf Arab kingdoms to deal with.

A major victory for Iran?

For their part, the Iranians have framed the ceasefire deal as a major victory for Iran rather than a concession - a strategic win that validates Iran’s resilience and legitimacy of its demands. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) described the agreement as an “undeniable, historical, and crushing defeat” for the “enemy.” SNSC’s official statement claimed that, “Nearly all the objectives of the war have been achieved,” and that the “Negotiations in Islamabad (starting Friday) will finalize details, guided by Supreme Leader directives.”

Projecting confidence, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi conditioned Iran’s acceptance of the ceasefire proposal on the halting of attacks against Iran and emphasized that Iran never requested the ceasefire. He portrayed the move as a good will response to Pakistan’s mediation.

In general, the Iranians seem to treat the ceasefire deal with some reserve as a temporary, conditional measure that does not end the broader conflict, stressing the need to maintain a firm, “hands on the trigger” posture ahead of the Islamabad talks. Still, relative to their previous position, their acceptance of the ceasefire is indeed a concession: they previously demanded a full cessation of hostilities and removal of the underlying causes of the conflict, which can’t be but some ways off.

The enemies of peace

Israel has already distanced itself from Trump’s proposal, said that ceasefire doesn’t apply to Lebanon, and continued this morning to turn Lebanon into Gaza.

The prospect of a much more powerful and much more confident Iran dominating the region is causing anxiety to some players in the neighborhood, especially Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), neither of which condemned the U.S. - Israeli attack on Iran, but both of which condemned Iran’s brazen defence against them (and their duplicitous Gulf lapdogs).

While they welcomed the ceasefire announcement, they’ve expressed significant reservations, particularly with regards to Iran’s chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz. During the conflict, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman agitated for a more decisive weakening of Iran’s capabilities. However, once the ceasefire was announced, the Kingdom’s official tone shifted to pragmatic support for de-escalation and diplomacy.

The UAE, Israel’s most hawkish, mini-me ally took a more defiant stance. The Emirates’ diplomatic adviser Anwar Gargash said that the UAE “triumphed in a war we sincerely sought to avoid,” and praised UAE’s “epic national defense” against Iranian aggression. Other UAE officials stressed that a “simple ceasefire is not enough,” and called for a “conclusive outcome” that permanently addresses Iran’s nuclear program, missile/drone capabilities, support for proxies, and ability to threaten maritime routes like the Strait of Hormuz.

The prospect of peace in the region has caused great anxiety to another unlikely player: Mahmoud Abas’s Palestinian Authority who has dutifully repressed and brutalized the Palestinian people of the West Bank on behalf of Israel in exchange for Israeli/U.S. support and billions of shekels (and dollars). The prospect of Iran’s rise as the dominant regional power means that they might face accountability for their betrayal of their fellow Palestinians and at the very minimum lose U.S. support.

“Peace for our time?”

Like the “peace for our time,” triumphantly announced by Neville Chamberlain on 30 September 1938, the current ceasefire has the odds stacked against it. The United States have proven themselves notoriously treaty-incapable, creating an expectation that they’ll breach any commitment about as soon as this becomes expedient. Israel only uses one tool of foreign policy and that is killing their adversaries as liberally as they know how.

Western financial oligarchies won’t easily give up on trying to seize political control of the nation that has the world’s fifth largest treasure trove of natural resource wealth, estimated at some $35 trillion. They’ll also need to subjugate Iran’s 92+ million population, since their resources won’t extract themselves to be turned into financialized flows accruing to City of London and Wall Street banks.

Back in 1938, Chamberlain was lauded by many in Britain as one of the greatest statesmen in history. Six months after his triumphant return from Munich, World War II escalated irreversibly, as planned by Chamberlain’s sponsors in the City of London. Their agenda was for Germany to be preserved intact for a decisive assault against the U.S.S.R. in order to cement their hegemony over the Eurasian landmass.

The same agenda is at play today, except that instead of the U.S.S.R., the obstacles to their hegemony are Iran, Russia and China. The first two are already targets of the ongoing wars for democracy and freedom, while China awaits its turn. Iran’s success in resisting the initial onslaughts won’t go unpunished. Ceasefire might hold some days, weeks or even months, but they're not likely to lead to a final, permanent peace.

Last moment update

In fact… my last quick scan of the news suggests that the ceasefire might have already unravelled as I was drafting the above article… See here.

Beyond sad…

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