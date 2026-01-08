As John Adams wrote 200 years ago that, “All the perplexities, confusion and distresses in America arise not from defects in the constitution or confederation, nor from want of honor or virtue, as much from downright ignorance of the nature of coin, credit, and circulation.” Today, as in John Adams’ time, the core problem of our societies is that the nature of credit and circulation is determined by a fraudulent monetary system.

Commercial banks’ ability to issue credit isn’t limited to the economy’s real savings. Instead, banks can issue credit in multiples of what they hold on deposit. If credit was limited to the availability of real savings, its issuance could be sustainable, as long as it was allocated for productive uses (rather than insane ideas like perpetual wars, net zero agendas, carbon capture schemes, dimming the sun, etc).

What’s the proper reserve ratio?

But multiplying credit over and above real savings guarantees that the system will inevitably collapse. If the reserve requirement is 10%, banks can issue roughly 10x the amount of credit as they hold on deposit. Isaac Newton determined for some reason that the reserve requirement should be 40%. I don’t presume to understand why 40% was the right number and not 35% or 50%, but whatever, Newton was the master of the Royal Mint and an expert. He surely knew things that aren’t given to the rest of us.

Over the centuries however, the sciences advanced and the experts that came after Newton got ever more experty, and they knew to gradually relax the reserve requirements. For almost a century now, everybody knew that a 10% reserve requirement was as prudent as you needed to be. Today, in the post-Covid world, we know better still: 0% will do just fine. Today, banks are able conjure infinite purchasing power - because they can. That’s how coin (currency) comes into circulation and that’s how we all have money to spend.

It’s all a big Ponzi scheme

The problem arises however, because credit must be repaid with interest. When banks issue credit, only the principal enters into circulation. The amount of interest never does. Suppose you borrowed $1 million at 5% interest, and you had to repay it over a 30 year period. Your lender would create $1 million in new purchasing power (the principal), but over the life of that loan you’d have to repay about $2 million (principal + interest).

The only way for that extra $1 million to even materialize would be if someone else also raised credit. That person’s credit would also have to be repaid with interest, so even more people would have to raise credit, and so on. The whole system works only so long as it’s expanding by drawing more participants to borrow and in that way keep the money supply growing. If this credit impulse stalled for any reason, money supply would begin to shrink and a certain proportion of participants would go bankrupt.

The inevitable bankruptcies

That’s a mathematical certainty and it wouldn’t matter whether they were running a good business, producing quality products, providing a valuable service to their community, or helping to save the world. At some point, there simply wouldn’t be enough currency in circulation for all participants to repay their debts and some would inevitably fail.

In a crisis, bankruptcies soar

As we can see, among large corporations, 2025 saw the highest number of bankruptcies since 2010 (and that’s without December figures). The same is true for small and medium-sized companies:

The “Subchapter V” bankruptcies allow businesses and individuals with under $3 million in debt to reorganize more quickly and cheaply than traditional Chapter 11. Here we see that bankruptcies among SME’s have reached recession-level figures, rising +83% over the last 5 years.

Is creative destruction a good thing?

At this point, we have all been educated to celebrate this system because the process will shake out the inefficient businesses. It’s survival of the fittest, creative destruction, and similar such soundbytes we learned in school. But there are considerable problems with all this and they can have very serious consequences for society.

Ultimately these involve political, ethical and lifestyle choices of society: guns or butter? Production or speculation? For decades now, new capital formation has favored speculative investments in stocks, bonds and real estate, inflating massive bubbles. At the same time, the system’s ability to produce things and upgrade its infrastructure has lagged behind - a state of affairs that’s unsustainable.

What’s unsustainable will ultimately stop - it’s only a matter of time. That state of affairs raises many questions. Can asset prices continue to rise in the U.S., or will we see a painful bear market at some point - especially if Trump really makes good on reindustrializing the U.S.? Will the Fed continue to flood the markets with liquidity to avert the bursting of asset bubbles?

The only way I know to navigate the uncertainty and turbulence that lies ahead is by following the trends. The changes will manifest large-scale price readjustments and such events invariably unfold as trends that span time intervals measuring months and years. As the English proverb says, we can’t predict the winds, but we can always adjust our sails. That is the essence of trend following and the purpose of this newsletter.

