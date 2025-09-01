On June 1, the deplorable and ungrateful people of Poland elected the right-wing populist candidate Karol Nawrocki as their new President. Nawrocki ran as an independent candidate, but was backed by the right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party. No sooner has he taken charge and he’s already ruffled feathers, undermining the fabled unity of the European Union rooted in shared values, etcetera. Nawrocki’s Political Platform emphasizes Polish nationalism, national sovereignty and faith rooted in christian values. But things only get worse from there…

Nawrocki’s deplorable “Poland first” platform

Nawrocki is supportive of close ties between the Catholic Church and Polish government, opposes liberalization of abortion, same-sex marriage, civil unions, and extending legal rights to same-sex couples. He has publicly criticized LGBTQ+ groups, accusing them of "sexualizing children." Nawrocki also came out in opposition of EU-driven judicial reforms aimed to weaponize restore the independence of Poland’s institutions of lawfare judiciary.

Although he supports a strong Polish military, with a 300,000-strong army and a million reservists, he has expressed skepticism toward deeper EU integration, including initiatives like the EU’s Security Action for Europe (SAFE) and the European Defence Industry Program (EDIP), viewing them as favoring Western Europe over Poland.

But some of Nawrocki’s most deplorable positions relate to the issue of Project Ukraine: he’s come out in opposition to both Ukraine’s NATO membership and her accession to the European Union (EU) heaping criticism on Ukraine’s President Zelensky over his ingratitude for Poland’s support for Ukraine in her war against Russia. A deeper rift with Ukraine also opened over Poland’s longtime historical grievance about the 1943-1945 Volhynia massacres where tens of thousands of Poles were killed by Ukrainian nationalists. For this, Poland demands an acknowledgement and an official apology from Ukraine.

Antagonizing Germany

But Poland’s assertive leadership is demanding a bit more than an apology from her Western neighbor, Germany. This morning (September 1, 2025), Nawrocki delivered a speech at Westerplatte ceremony in Gdańsk, which marked the 86th anniversary of German invasion of Poland. “I demand reparations from Germany,” said Nawrocki, justifying the demand with the need to fund military preparations for war with Russia:

“For us to be able to build a partnership with our western neighbor based on truth and good relations, we must finally resolve the issue of reparations from the German state, which I, as the President of Poland, unequivocally demand in the name of the common good. For our future, reparations will not replace historical amnesia, but Poland, as a frontline state, as the most important state of NATO's eastern flank, needs justice, truth, and clear relations with Germany, but also needs reparations from the German state.”

Nawrocki’s demand seems dead serious and it wasn’t the first time that the Polish leadership demanded war reparations either. Back in October 2022, Poland’s then Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau signed an official diplomatic note and delivered it to the German Federal Foreign Office, formally demanding reparations. How much money are we talking about? The Poles are demanding $1.3 trillion for damages suffered by Poland during World War 2. The sum represents a cool $15,500 per man, woman and child living in Germany today and over $34,000 per man, woman, and child living in Poland.

Germany will need a bigger friend

Germany will have no choice but to reject that request entirely, else it will open itself up to multiple demands for reparations from countries like the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Denmark, Belgium, France, Serbia, Croatia, and Russia (ouch!). Poland’s demand could be impossible for Germany to even address, which will turn it into a huge obstacle to good neighborly relations between the two European powers.

In turn, Poland’s military buildup could be seen as a threat by Germany, forcing her to rethink her geopolitical alliances so that, while the EU, NATO and Great Britain are working overtime to solidify a “coalition of the willing” in preparation for a future war against Russia, the willing are increasingly turning against one another, undermining “our unity.” Ultimately, these developments will bolster nationalism in Germany and sweep the Euro-centric option out of power. With fullness of time, Germany will once more discover that she’s surrounded by hostile powers and insincere friends. In that environment, she will have to turn again to Russia, the only reliable partner it’s ever had on the continent.

With all their underhanded scheming and dirty tricks, Britain, NATO and the hapless EU will struggle to avert that outcome. The rules-based global order will unravel and disintegrate irreparably.

