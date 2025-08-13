On Monday, 11 August 2025 President Trump signed an executive order titled, “Declaring a Crime Emergency in the District of Columbia,” which, among other things sets out as follows:

“Crime is out of control in the District of Columbia. … The city government’s failure to maintain public order and safety has had a dire impact on the Federal Government’s ability to operate efficiently to address the Nation’s broader interests without fear of our workers being subjected to rampant violence. … Such lawlessness also poses intolerable risks to the vital Federal functions that take place in the District of Columbia. Violence and crime hamper the recruitment and retention of essential Federal employees, undermine critical functions of Government and thus the well-being of the entire Nation, and erode confidence in the strength of the United States.”

Trump’s executive order states that its explicit aim is to, “make the District of Columbia one of the safest cities in the world, not the most dangerous.” One of its key measures is to place Washington’s Mayor and its Metropolitan Police directly under the President’s authority through the office of Attorney General. In Section 2, Trump states as follows:

I determine that special conditions of an emergency nature exist that require the use of the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia (Metropolitan Police force) for Federal purposes, including maintaining law and order in the Nation’s seat of Government; protecting Federal buildings, national monuments, and other Federal property; and ensuring conditions necessary for the orderly functioning of the Federal Government.

Is Trump preempting a coup?

It is the EO’s three words, “protecting Federal buildings” that seem particularly important. Recall, when Ukraine’s President Viktor Yanukovich was overthrown in February 2014, the key event that finalized the coup took place on 21 February 2014, when mobs of protesters stormed government buildings. Even though Yanukovich’s opposition obtained everything they asked for during the just finished negotiations, they almost immediately (within 12 hours) violated the agreement they signed.

Within hours from the negotiations with the opposition, President Joe Biden called Viktor Yanukovich and pressured him to disband his security forces. Given that he just yielded to all of the opposition’s demands and that the agreement was witnessed and co-signed by Foreign Ministers of Germany, France and Poland, Yanukovich felt it was safe to make the goodwill gesture toward Biden and he ordered his security forces to evacuate Kiev.

As soon as they did, the emboldened far right opposition leaders rejected the signed agreement and called for the protests to continue. The protesters then stormed and took over the government buildings, the presidential palace and Yanukovych’s private residence. They also raided the offices of his Party of Regions, killing the employees they found there. On the following day, 22 February, they officially deposed Yanukovych and he had to flee the country to save his life.

It can’t happen here - or can it?

It may seem far fetched to think that such a scenario could take place in Washington D. C. Who ever heard about a regime change coup in the United States of America? It may seem unthinkable, but Trump seems to have taken the risk seriously: he not only signed the Executive Order placing the security of Washington DC and Federal Government offices in his own hands, he followed up by deploying some 800 National Guard troops to Washington, D.C. tasked with supporting law enforcement through administrative, logistical, and physical presence.

Is this paranoia on Trump’s part, or did he have intelligence suggesting that US Federal Government was at risk of being destabilized or even toppled? We may not know exactly, but if there were designs against Trump’s government, it wouldn’t be the first in US history. In 1933 a Morgan-Mellon cabal planned the “Wall Street putsch” against the newly elected President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. To accomplish that feat, they recruited the most decorated military leader in US history, General Smedley Butler. Unfortunately for the putschists, General Butler would have nothing to do with their cunning plan and he outed them.

For some odd reason however, this extraordinary event in US history has been largely flushed down the memory hole, perhaps to keep the American people oblivious to the risk that a coup could happen in their own country and that there are forces in our societies who have no qualms about cancelling any nation’s constitutional order and to usurp power by force. There’s also no reason to think they might not like to try it again.

