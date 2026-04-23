The fundamental aspect of investment management is risk management. In fact, investment management IS risk management: to generate returns, we must take and manage risks. Today, our risk horizon is absolutely rife. The most immediate risks relate to the value of our investments as in, you buy bitcoin, its price drops and you have a realized or unrealized loss on that investment. Such risks are relatively easier to manage because we can accurately measure the probability of sustaining likely losses, at least in the short term.

But then there are more remote risks that could be difficult, if not impossible, to quantify. One of them, as discussed yesterday, is your government confiscating your assets. The probability of that happening is low, but it is not zero and if such a risk were to become realized, it could result in a total loss, as Nick Fuentes and thousands like him experienced recently. As David Webb argued in his book “The Great Taking,” there’s compelling evidence that Western jurisdictions make it possible for the authorities to expropriate anyone and everyone, at their own discretion.

The ideology vs. reality of property rights

To mitigate this risk, our starting point should be acknowledging it, and understanding the truth of it, which is different from what we’ve been led to believe: that our property rights are sacrosanct, that our governments wouldn’t violate them, and that if by some inadvertent glitch they did violate them, we have efficient and effective means of recourse and redress.

This is the difference between the free world and all those terrible regimes like Communist China, Russia, North Korea or Cuba where people have no property rights. We, that’s the free world’s ideology, but sadly, not much of it is true. A while ago a friend sent me an article about this very subject by one Martin Hutchinson, publisher of the “True Blue Never Stains“ newsletter. Mr. Hutchinson is apparently well respected among his readers, but as I delved into the prose I became convinced that I was reading satire. Hutchinson wrote that,

“When the Third Reich invaded the last part of Czechoslovakia in March 1939, the Bank of England returned Czechoslovakia’s gold and sterling reserves to the German government... That was only proper; the Bank was respecting the property rights of the Czechoslovaks, and the fact that in international law those rights had passed to the new government of Czechoslovakia, by right of conquest.”

Somehow, in Hutchinson’s mind, the Bank of England “returned” the gold that belonged to Czechoslovakia to Nazi Germany. Common sense tells us that taking property from someone and giving it to someone else isn’t the same as returning it, but common sense can easily be trumped by ideological blinders. Hutchinson then contrasts BOE’s admirable propriety with Communist China’s contemptible disregard for property rights: “Politically, China is officially a Communist country, so the political wishes of its leaders will always trump any theoretical concerns about property rights, which in any case have little meaning in the Chinese system.”

Mr. True Blue that-never-stains doesn’t offer any specific evidence of China’s contempt for property rights, but since China is “officially a Communist country,” that’s all we really need to know. The reason behind this sheer nonsense is that the question of private property is so profoundly ideologized in the West that even very learned writers (I assume Mr. Hutchinson is one) end up lost in the concepts, labels and ideological precepts. For Hutchinson, the fact that China is Communist and Britain isn’t, is good enough: everything labelled “communist” is an abomination and everything we can label “capitalist” is automagically right and proper.

Remote risks are real risks

But such ideological labels blind us to risks that are very real, even if they may seem remote. Particularly in the age of the Internet and social media, an awareness of such risks could trigger changes in behavior. For example, many people could consider moving their money out of the banks. If a critical mass of them reached similar conclusions, the result would be a sustained run on banks, which could collapse the banking system. Monetary authorities would have to “print” currency to keep the banks afloat, but that would lead to high inflation and a loss of confidence in the currency.

To avoid this risk, ordinary people would seek to convert their cash into real assets as quickly as possible and we can safely predict that many, perhaps most of them would favor gold and silver as alternatives. Some would buy crypto currencies like bitcoin. It would be impossible to predict the effect of such tectonic shifts on the price of bitcoin or physical gold and silver, but it could defy what we can even envision at present.

Shedding the ideological blinders

Mitigating remote risks as such scenarios entail requires that we shed our ideological blinders and try to see the reality as it is. As Stepford Brooke put it, “even if a thousand old beliefs were ruined in our march to truth, we must still march on.” We may need to start from a blank sheet and ponder the meaning of simple concepts like value, ownership, wealth and property rights. It’s not complicated, but it does require sober, clear thinking. Short of that, we risk perpetuating and compounding the system’s errors and abuses until we really find ourselves owning nothing, as the ostensibly capitalistic World Economic Forum has planned for us.

For the record, unlike Mr. True Blue Hutchinson, I lived in the Communist world (in former Yugoslavia). The system was very flawed and definitely unsustainable; its collapse was inevitable, but that’s a very different discussion. However, contrary to what many in the West assume they know about it, we did have private property and it was very much inviolable. People felt secure in their property ownership and didn’t fear it could be taken away - that anxiety simply wasn’t there.

To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: