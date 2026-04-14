One of the most important but also the most difficult and least well understood aspects of investing is our very psychology. Ultimately, every decision we make and execute is the result of an inner, intellectual process. Even the decision to implement a particular strategy is the result of an intellectual process.

Given that most speculators by far - and this includes professionals - tend to underperform market benchmarks or lose money, we can’t leave the psychological aspects of decision making unexamined. As Benjamin Graham wrote in The Intelligent Investor:

All advancements entail risk

Like investing, advancing in life in general - achieving any positive departure from the status quo - depends on the quality of our decisions and our commitment to those decisions. What we think, feel, discuss or imagine makes little difference; it is the decisions that count: the ones we actually take and execute. Decisions are life-changers in ways we can seldom predict.

They often lead to unforeseen consequences and at times outcomes that are opposite to those we intended or desired. Regardless, taking risks is integral to every departure from the status quo, which is itself not a fixed state of affairs but a state of gradual but steady decay.

As with trend following, advances in life tend to be won not in a straight line but in discrete, sudden leaps where things happen unexpectedly, after long periods of seeming stagnation. Often, those discouraging flat patches are a test of determination and perseverance. They tend to eliminate those who are less than committed, disciplined and patient in their pursuits.

In a way, the sudden leaps forward are rewards for the risks taken and efforts expended in the face of uncertainty. I believe this is all rather straightforward and most of us can identify with that characterization of life. What’s a lot less straightforward are the psychological aspects of this process: the way we arrive at the decisions to venture and take risks.

Left brain’s conscious theorizing

Particularly with respect to any speculative endeavor, our decisions stem from our conscious theorizing about our situation, weighing the risks, the pros, the cons, the anticipated consequences of our actions, and so on. This conscious deliberation is invariably formed in language, which is predominantly the product of the brain’s left hemisphere. This should alert us to certain important handicaps, particularly when it comes to speculative decision making.

The discovery of the differences between the left hemisphere (LH) and the right hemisphere (RH) of the brain has been the single greatest advance in neuropsychology in over 50 years. These differences are relevant to every aspect of human experience and an understanding of these differences has even become part of our popular culture: it’s the contrast between the rigid, rule-abiding LH vs. the artsy, freewheeling RH.

The language-heavy left hemisphere tends to dominate our conscious theorizing about the world, and will have disproportional influence in speculative decision making. This could be at the root of why the investor might be his or her worst enemy:

LH tends to rely heavily on logic, even if its logic could be highly flawed

LH deals with individual bits of information in isolation, ignoring the broader reality. In this it creates a self-reflexive virtual world which is decontextualized and mechanistic.

LH tends to focus on single solutions that seem like the best fit to what it already knows and latches onto it. Any discrepancies that fall outside its pre-existing conceptions tend to get ignored or rejected.

LH has difficulty disengaging: once it’s contrived a pattern in its thinking it tends to keep with it and resist any changes that are at odds with its internal logic. Anomalies are ignored, not highlighted.

LH is obsessed with being right and being in control. It abhors uncertainty.

LH is quick to draw conclusions from limited information and then stubbornly insist on their correctness.

This is clearly not the optimal circuitry for dealing with uncertainty and risk. I know, someone will object: then how come we survived and thrived during most of these past 300,000 years or so? Hunting and escaping predators is very different from picking stocks or timing investment transactions. The behavior of animals of prey, or predators will tend to be much more predictable than the behavior of security prices.

Making our way through the abstract environment of security markets obliges us to rely on theoretical models and conscious theorizing about the way things work or should work. But our conscious theorizing is almost entirely dependent on our LH circuitry which is very prone to error and very reluctant to acknowledge it.

Often wrong and badly wrong

In his bestseller, “How the Mind Works,” Steven Pinker cites empirical research that shows just how easily we go off the rails when conceptualizing certain types of problems. For example, when college students were asked to describe the trajectory of a ball shot out of a curved tube, a “depressingly large minority” of students, including many who studied physics, guessed that the ball would continue in a curving path, and were even quite prepared to provide scientific explanation for this.

Other researchers asked similar questions about the motion of spinning tops, wheels rolling down ramps, colliding balls, or solid objects displacing water. They found that even physics professors often got their answers wrong unless they were allowed to fiddle with equations on paper. Pinker noted that cognitive misconceptions run deep and that errors tend to arise from “conscious theorizing.” But when it comes to the motion of physical objects in space, we can rely on objective reality and mathematical formulae to test our theories.

The only antidote is having a strategy

With financial markets and economics, theories are basically all we have and it should therefore come as no surprise that we have a robust tendency to underperform or even consistently lose money. This is one of the strongest arguments in favor of adhering to a strategy, and preferably an algorithmic strategy like systematic trend following, that isn’t subject to subjective interpretation.

Systematic trend following relieves the investor entirely of the burden of having to interpret economic conditions, engage in futile business of asset valuation, or make any forecasts. It is strictly about reacting to market price fluctuations whether economic theory or fundamentals data support it or not.

Further study

If you wish to study the psychology of human decision making, particularly from the aspect of left-brain/right-brain asymmetry, I would highly recommend the book “Master and his Emissary” by Iain McGilchrist, arguably the world’s foremost authority in this domain. I’ve recently started reading his master opus “Matter with things” and look forward to reporting it when I finished reading it (it’s a massive, 2-volume book, so I expect it will take a few months…).

To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: