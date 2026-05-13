Last week, a British farmer reported that he received a letter from the government, informing him that,

“… by 2030, there is to be a 50% reduction in farmed animals. And by 2050, 100% - zero farm animals systems in place. And guess who’s signed up to that? Yes, the two biggest arseholes in the world: Starmer and Bill Gates. What more proof do I want, and I’ve got it in writing. So it looks like their little takeover is coming along nicely for them, but unfortunately we’ve now got the document. So… let World War 4 commence. We don’t need to be at war with Russia, we’re going to create our internal one.”

This is one farmer’s statement, but there’s a lot to unpack here. Assuming that the letter he received is real, demanding reducing animal farming by 50% over the next four years, we must ask the obvious question: why? Why would his government mandate such an unreasonable, destructive measure? Why would any government mandate that?

Absolute zero

For answers, we need to revisit a major policy paper, titled “Absolute Zero,” which was published on 29 November 2019 in collaboration between the universities of Cambridge, Oxford, Nottingham, Bath and the Imperial College of London, and funded by UK’s Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC). “Absolute Zero” lays out the strategy of reaching zero carbon emissions in accordance with the UK Climate Change Act of 2008. It states that the public will have to cease all activity that causes emissions:

“In addition to reducing our energy demand, delivering zero emissions with today’s technologies requires the phasing out of flying, shipping, lamb and beef, blast furnace steel and cement.“

Therefore, the consumption of beef and lamb must drop by 50%. By 2050 it will be “phased out.” The deranged ivory tower social engineers who authored “Absolute Zero” go well beyond dictating what the farmers may cultivate and what we may eat. They also recommended that all airports in the UK must close by 2029, only excluding Heathrow, Glasgow and Belfast airports.

These three airports may stay open, but only on condition that transfers to and from the airports are all done via rail. Even so, all airports must then close by 2050. From that year on, every citizen of the UK must “stop using airplanes,” which very much sounds like a feudal agenda of fixing people in place. And it will have to be an old place since all construction of new buildings must also cease by 2050.

Back in November 2019, “Absolute Zero” may have appeared like loony musings of an idle academics with too much free time in their sinecures. It was not: the agenda they formulated had and still has the full support and commitment of the British government. In addition to the said Climate Change Act, in April 2021 British government explicitly committed to the objective of slashing carbon emissions by 78% by 2035, in line with the recommendations of some “independent Climate Change Committee.” UK government’s official press release announcing this new law, including supportive platitudes from Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, is a truly harrowing read.

Engineering behavioral changes

The deranged Absolute Zero academics did anticipate resistance to their agenda from the lowly masses, so they touched upon the behavioral measures that will be necessary:

“The changes in behaviour to achieve Absolute Zero are clearly substantial. In principle, these changes could be induced through changing prices and thus providing clear incentives for behaviour to change. The alternative is that the government prohibits certain types of behaviour and regulates production processes.”

Evidently, those who set the agenda understand that they must achieve their objectives against the will of the people and that the changes in people’s behavior must “be induced.” The letter which our farmer recently received suggests that the government opted for “the alternative:” to prohibit certain types of behaviour and regulate production processes.

Wars and lockdowns

In light of all this, it is fair to ask whether the new round of lockdowns which could be foisted upon us over the Hantavirus are also part of “prohibiting certain types of behaviour?” What about the war drive? European politicians are talking about a war against Russia as “inevitable” by 2030. Is the destabilization of energy markets and the destruction of energy facilities around the world also part of this same agenda, aimed at creating “clear incentives for behaviour” through higher energy prices?

What kind of future are these “experts” planning for us and our children? And if we resist the “behaviour changes” that they seek to induce, then what? Will we be designated as domestic terrorists? In view of all this, it is hard to avoid the conclusion that the restrictions, regulations, disruptions and wars are all means of reaching the same end: an all-out war against the people. It could be their solution to the problem of how to “get rid of the poor people,” as Jeffrey Epstein apparently discussed with our health and climate superhero Bill Gates, as per the Epstein files.

Recall, in 2011, Hollywood producer Barry Josephson wrote to Jeffrey Epstein as follows:

“I’ve been thinking a lot about that question that you [Jeffrey Epstein] asked Bill Gates, ‘how do we get rid of poor people as a whole,’ and I have an answer/comment regarding that for you.”

Today we know that Epstein, who represented the Rothschild banking dynasty, and Gates collaborated extensively. Their collaboration included work on planning pandemics and developing vaccines. Gates even publicly mused about reducing the population through vaccination programs and “reproductive health.”

Gates and Absolute Zero

The British farmer who informed us that he is to reduce his herd by 50% over the next four years, said that the letter he received was signed by Bill Gates. That might sound incredible, but it shouldn’t. The British government has a long standing partnership with Gates and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, primarily through the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and Department of Health and Social Care.

Their collaboration entailed high-level meetings and policy discussions on global health, vaccines, climate change, clean energy, and international development. The Gates Foundation opened an office in London in 2010 to facilitate this work. On 17 October 2024, after barely three months in office, Prime Minister Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves held a meeting with Gates and his foundation’s CEO Mark Suzman at 10 Downing Street.

On the occasion, they they discussed climate change, global health and vaccines, as well as development opportunities for Bill Gates’ nuclear power company, TerrorPower TerraPower. This wasn’t the first meeting between Gates and Starmer; somehow, Gates knew to cultivate Sir Keir well before he was Prime Minister. They already met in UK Parliament in October 2022 to discuss climate change, global health, and yes, the net zero goals. For all we knew, that may have been Starmer’s job interview.

It does appear that Mr. Gates, British political and academic establishment and the rest of the Epstein class are deadly serious about forging a dystopian, 1984-like new society where they will decide what we may eat and how much, where we can travel and when, and how we live. They also understand that the 99.9% will resist and are clearly determined to tackle our resistance through brainwash and prohibitions of undesirable behaviors. This gives the 99.9% no choice but, as our farmer put it, World War IV.

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Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: