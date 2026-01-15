Last night, Brent crude oil was trading at around $67/bbl and I was nearly certain that it would be considerably lower this morning. I was right, and the reason was that I was nearly certain that Trump would not attack Iran, in spite of the appearances, ugly rhetoric and the loud war drums coming from the White House. A prominent elderly know-it-all that I’m privileged to hear from on a regular basis channelled the excited current groupthink:

I expect Trump and Israel to attack in the next 12-36 hours. The deaths are now too many for Trump to wait. It will likely be a large B2 attack from the US plus Israeli 35s and other attack aircraft. After he does this one the Dems will go ballistic. Meantime the revolution will move to its final stages and succeed within a week or so The world is changing so fast most cannot keep up. This is US power at its best.

Mr. Know It All was wrong (he always is) and last night Trump disappointed all the armchair warmongers, staging a rapid U-turn on the whole bomb Iran project:

Ignore the trash talk and pay attention to outcomes

Trump has occupied the White House for a total of five years now and in that time he’s committed many errors. He often speaks like a vulgar bully and behaves like a thug. However, his conduct has consistently been at odds with his administration’s actions, and I expected that the patterns of behavior and action would persist.

Over the recent days, Trump has convinced nearly everyone that he was about to order an attack on Iran, but I wasn’t convinced. In yesterday’s conversation with Prof. Glenn Diesen I made this prediction: Trump won’t bomb Iran or, if he does, it will be another fake, pre-announced, WWF-style clash: lots of noise, trash-talk and fireworks, all with little or no effect. This would not be for failure or incompetence: it’s the method behind Trump’s seeming madness.

Explaining all the dots and how they connect could fill a whole book, but the most important bit of context to appreciate is the nature of the conflict Trump has taken on. Beyond all doubt, it’s the conflict between two systems of governance, the familiar theme to longer-term readers of this newsletter. With a broad brush, however, let’s see Trump’s regime change track record, as opposed to his trash talk.

Regime-change pressure emanates from banking oligarchies

The pressure for regime changes - taking political control of resource-rich regions of the world - originates from Western banking oligarchies. Perhaps the earliest indication that the Middle East and Venezuela were targeted was expressed by Nick Rockefeller to Aaron Russo, as recounted by Russo in a 2006 interview (see this 10-min. excerpt).

According to Russo, some 11 months before 9/11 terror attacks, Rockefeller told him that there would be “this event” that would trigger global war on terror and that the U.S. would go into Afghanistan, Iraq and they’d go after Hugo Chavez in Venezuela. Most probably, it is a total and complete coincidence that “this event,” did happen and the U.S. went into Afghanistan and Iraq and staged several attempts at regime-change against Chavez and his successor Nicholas Maduro.

Trump and Venezuela

One of the attempts was in 2019, during Donald Trump’s first term. At the time, Trump did much vulgar trash talk against Maduro, took pictures with Venezuela’s self-declared president and CIA errand-boy Juan Guaido, whom he recognized as the legitimate president of Venezuela. However, when it came to conducting the actual regime change and installing Guaido as president in Caracas, Trump tasked John Bolton and Elliott Abrams with the project. Recall, Trump once characterized Bolton as a very dumb man.

In the end, in spite of all the tough posturing, the outcome of the whole affair was that the regime change in Venezuela never took place. The same outcome followed Nicolas Maduro’s kidnapping on 2 January 2026. Tough posturing, vulgar trash talk and fireworks… Yet Maduro’s regime (sans Maduro) remains in power in Venezuela and the Trump team is now working with Maduro’s successor Delcy Rodriguez.

Trump and Iran in 2019

In 2019, Trump was pressured to also go to war against Iran. On June 20 of that year, Iran’s Air Defense Forces shot down a US Global Hawk surveillance drone over the Strait of Hormuz and Trump came under tremendous pressure to launch retaliatory strikes against Iran. But the following day, he decided against it. The episode’s aftermath revealed who was pushing for war and once more (such an unexpected surprise), it was the British government: the faithful and consistent servants of London’s banking oligarchy.

After Trump said no to war, the U.K. ambassador to Washington, Sir (now lord) Kim Darroch fired off a series of memos to his Foreign Office superiors, lambasting Trump and calling him inept, “incoherent and chaotic.” Darroch’s memos were leaked on 7 July 2019 by “Anonymous” to great embarrassment of the British government.

Among other things, he wrote that “we have spent years building the relationships [with certain individuals]; they are the gatekeepers… the individuals we rely upon to ensure the U.K. voice is heard in the West Wing.” One of these gatekeepers was John Bolton, then Trump’s National Security Advisor and a frequent visitor to the British embassy in Washington.

To make sure Trump could be maneuvered in the right direction, Sir Kim called for “flooding the zone” with Trump whisperers who could ultimately nudge him toward opening hostilities against Iran. Trump, thought Sir Kim, should be “surrounded by a more hawkish group of advisers… Just one more Iranian attack somewhere in the region could trigger yet another Trump U-turn.” Two days after Sir Kim’s cables were leaked, Trump - in his own style - had some choice words for the British Ambassador:

But the affair didn’t end with trash talk: the following day, on July 10 2019, Sir Kim Darroch had to resign from his position and return to the U.K. where he was received as a hero and rewarded for his tireless endeavors to kick off a big war in the Middle East: he is no longer a mere Sir Kim but Lord Darroch! A jolly good fellow, indeed!

Trump and Iran in 2025

As we now know, Trump would be pressured into attacking Iran again. On 22 June this year (early morning local time in Iran, corresponding to June 21 evening in the U.S.), Trump ordered the U.S. military to launch the Operation Midnight Hammer, targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities: Fordow Uranium Enrichment Plant, the Natanz Nuclear Facility, and the Isfahan Nuclear Technology Center. Midnight Hammer delivered over a dozen Tomahawk missiles and 14 GBU-57A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrators (MOPs).

That was ALL, and the strikes caused no direct casualties in Iran (because the strikes were announced 48 hours ahead of time). Iran then responded in kind, with a polite, measured retaliation against a U.S. base in Qatar, also pre-announced and with no casualties. Then Trump publicly thanked the Iranians for that kind courtesy. In turn, like the recent kidnapping of Nicolas Maduro, the operation was presented as a “spectacular military success” that “completely and totally obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program. The mission was accomplished, and the “war” was now done and dusted.

For whatever reason, however, Trump has continued talking tough against Iran, Venezuela, Russia, Yemen, Nigeria, Colombia, Cuba, China, Canada, etc. In spite of the bluster, however, the outcome remains that the U.S. never changed the regimes in Venezuela or in Iran. When asked directly about it, Trump let it be known that he isn’t after the regime changes in those countries.

2025 recipient of Nobel Prize for Peace, hoping to get a call from President Trump…

To the great annoyance of people like John Bolton, Trump declined to endorse or meet with the nobel prize winner Maria Corinna Machado and he also refused to meet with the Western, democratically selected future ruler of Iran and Benjamin Netanyahu’s BFF, Reza Pahlavi. No regime change implies no political change, which implies that neither the City of London banking oligarchy nor Nick Rockefeller’s family get either Venezuela’s or Iranian oil as collateral.

Trump has openly declared: “We will cast from power the financial forces that have turned American cities into ghost towns…” Handing Venezuela and Iran to these financial forces on a silver platter would empower them with trillions of US dollars (an estimated $17.5 trillion from Venezuela alone). Over the past 12 months, I’ve grown convinced that Trump actually meant what he said with that statement and this was the key reason why I predicted he wouldn’t go to war against Iran.

Some continue to insist, foam-at-the-mouth and all, that Trump did go to war against Iran. I would simply ask them to compare the 1-day Midnight Hammer with wars against Libya, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia, Vietnam, Korea, etc.. If Midnight Hammer appears to them to be the same scale event as those wars, perhaps they should consider taking some psychiatric medication.

Getting it right could be good for your wallet

The pressure on Trump from the financiers and their minions won’t abate and Trump could succumb to it - only time will tell. However, in times when geopolitics is shaping market events, getting it right could be good for your wallet as well as your mental health. Last night, as the groupthinkers were expecting “Trump and Israel to attack in the next 12-36 hours,” the barrel of Brent crude oil rose above $67. But after Trump decided to give peace a chance, the barrel of oil dropped sharply and is now trading just over $64.

For anyone who shorted oil (all I-System TrendCompass subscribers), that would have been an easy profit of $3/bbl or $3,000 per single Brent futures contract, in only a few hours’ time. By contrast, for all who convinced themselves that Trump was about to attack Iran and went long on crude oil, they’d be sitting on substantial losses right now. Peace might be a disappointment to them but this episode proves that you can earnestly hope and pray for peace and still make a buck in the process.

