Capital markets are judging the geopolitical and military performance of Western powers, and the verdict isn’t remotely positive:

I like to look at this chart starting with 2021, which was when the great bonds bear market began. Bonds peaked in August 2020, reaching the highest price point after a nearly 4 decade bull market, accompanied by lowest interest rates recorded in centuries. The first major correction came in February/March 2021, but after that point, all the major inflection points seemed to be driven by geopolitical developments.

The first was in August 2021 when the US announced its withdrawal from Afghanistan. British, American and European bonds staged a sharp correction almost immediately. In February 2022, when Russia launched its Special Military Operation into Ukraine, the bonds crashed, then briefly rallied as Western powers announced their massive sanctions against Russia. But the hope that this would collapse the Russian economy and help overthrow Vladimir Putin’s government quickly evaporated and the next, steeper stage of the correction ensued.

After 2022, British, European and American bonds began a long and at times very volatile period of consolidation in something of a sideways price drift. British and German bonds drifted gradually lower and the American bonds gradually higher, but without breaking into another bull market. Japanese Government Bonds still seemed entirely stable and unassailable - until they didn’t, that is: in 2024 their very gradual drift downwards started to accelerate with only a few upward corrections.

President Trump’s ill-advised February attack on Iran coincided with another downward push for government bonds with European and British ones setting new three decade lows. I remain of the opinion that this trend could prove to be one of the trades of the decade and that a new leg of that bear market has only just begun. It will continue to be led by British and European government bonds, but the JGBs could soon catch up too.

Trend following is only beginning to catch this wave

Treasury bonds were among our top performers in 2021 and 2022. However, the 4-year period of sideways drift was difficult as our positions shifted from long to short, getting whipsawed in directionless volatility. This is not unusual: recall, systematic trend following relies on algorithms and has no “opinion” about geopolitics or economic fundamentals. Instead, it will continue to recommend positioning in accordance with the recorded price fluctuation dynamics in order to catch the next trend, which might be up or down.

This is why trend following tends to generate strong returns when strong trends do emerge. Performance tends to resemble the following dynamic:

With respect to the Treasury bonds LSPE in 2021/22, that was the period in which we generated significant windfall gains. The four years that followed were again a “positioning” period - an opportunity to practice discipline and patience. Starting in February of this year, I believe we may be in for another windfall. This, broadly speaking, is the dynamic that’s always associated with trend following and the remedy to the long periods of positioning is diversification. Even as we were awaiting results from Treasury bond trends, in 2024 and 2025 we enjoyed windfalls from precious metals trends.

In sum, the success of trend following entails, first and foremost, effective trading strategies, discipline, patience, and broad diversification. This, thankfully is relatively easy to achieve since the strategy allows us to trade in any market, even if we have zero expertise in it. The only expertise we rely upon is that of interpreting the price fluctuations, regardless of what that price represents: it can be coffee, crude oil, treasury bonds or soybeans.

No light at the end of geopolitical tunnel

It doesn’t seem that there’s light at the end of the current geopolitical tunnel. Today, Secretary Marco Rubio met with his Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and we’ll learn about this meeting very soon. There’s reason to believe that it will lead to some positive outcomes, but in the short run, the weight of geopolitical events still revolve around Iran, where Trump administration is well and truly caught in the escalation trap with no politically acceptable off-ramps.

Therefore, the cascading events that are now steadily depressing western powers’ treasury bonds (and boosting interest rates) are likely to continue for the time being, possibly until a substantial withdrawal of the United States from the Middle East.

To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: