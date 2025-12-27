It appears that some readers have not received Friday’s report - that is, they couldn’t see any text for some reason, so I’m resending it. If you already saw it (and could read the contents), please ignore this report, it’s identical to the one sent yesterday.

The investment strategy advocated in this newsletter is trend following. However, strategy is only one of the elements required for success at investment speculation. Long-term success at this pursuit should entail four essential building blocks: (1) truth, (2) strategy, (3) discipline, and (4) patience.

What I mean by truth is the knowledge that’s true and relevant. This is in itself a challenge since we are swamped with information day in and day out, and access to more information does not necessarily improve investment performance. To the contrary, it has the tendency to throttle it. With regards to capital markets, the one source of information that’s timely, unambiguous and objectively true are security prices themselves. It further appears to be true that over the long term, price fluctuations form trends.

Markets move in trends

Trends manifest the collective psychology of market participants and have remained a constant for centuries. Some 2,500 years ago, Sun Tzu wrote “The Art of War,” in which he identified trends as one of the three major avenues of opportunity: “There are three avenues of opportunity: events, trends and conditions.” If trends were observed back then, it should be safe to assume that we’ll continue to observe them indefinitely into the future. In that sense, trends should be a legitimate objective around which to formulate investment strategies.

In recent times we’ve experienced powerful trends in technology stocks like Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft; many crypto currencies, gold, silver, cocoa, coffee, and frozen orange juice. This prevalence of trends in capital markets have led us to formulate the twin hypotheses that form the foundation of I-System Trend Following:

Both assertions are elaborated in separate, linked articles.

Trends will test your patience and challenge your discipline

However, trend following isn’t an easy strategy to implement. Markets trend in unpredictable bursts, interrupted by equally unpredictable corrections and seemingly interminable periods of price consolidation. A good recent illustration of this was the chart of precious metals prices, which I shared earlier this month:

The prices of gold and silver drifted sideways for nearly four years before they launched in a strong trend; platinum tread water for five years before taking off some eight months ago, and palladium traced its own trajectory, trending strongly down from 2022 through 2023, consolidating for about 18 months and beginning to trend higher only this year.

Trend following would be easy if we could somehow predict trends: when they might take off, how long and how high or low they’d reach, and when they’d begin to reverse. However, this is simply not realistic and putting on directional trades only to see them fall short, get stopped out and yield disappointing results will test anyone’s patience. The temptation to “do something,” to improve results will at times be irresistible. This is why discipline and patience are as essential as having a valid, effective strategy.

Why all the trouble?

We should take a moment to address an important question here, which is, why is investment management so important? Why do we have to speculate at all and why do we need to bother with all this? I think that everyone intuitively understands this: in our present monetary system, the currency’s purchasing power is being continually diluted through inflation, which predictably eats away at the value of your savings. At times like today, this dilution can accelerate and if we saved our money for the rainy day under the mattress, by the time the rainy day arrives, that money might not be worth very much.

At the same time the “safe” investments are yielding less than what inflation takes away. So, to avoid losing our wealth to inflation, we have to take risks on speculative investments that can generate positive returns. After all, wealth does matter.

Wealth: it’s about quality of life and liberty!

This is not just a profane question of speculation for the sake of speculating; it’s not about gambling – it is about managing your savings and building your wealth - and this is extremely important because your wealth has a very strong impact on your quality of life and ultimately also on your own personal liberty. Thomas Paine said that,

“Money, when considered the fruit of many years’ industry, as the reward of labor, sweat and toil, as the widow’s dowry and children’s portion, and as the means of procuring the necessaries and alleviating the afflictions of life, and making old age a scene of rest, [money] has something in it that is sacred that is not to be sported with, or trusted to the airy bubble of paper currency.”

Paine’s slightly younger contemporary, Alexander Hamilton linked the question of money to liberty:

“In the general course of human nature a power over a man’s subsistence amounts to a power over his will.”

So, the question of managing our investments isn’t about gambling, but about preserving and growing our wealth. Ultimately, it is the matter of life’s quality and personal liberty. This is why this challenge is well deserving of our close attention and an earnest endeavor to do a good job.

The whole purpose of this newsletter is to provide a clear, time-tested trend following strategies and to explore, as much as possible, the relevant realms of true knowledge and uncover truth. Over the long haul, I’ve no doubt that this approach, if applied with the requisite patience and discipline, will help you generate satisfactory results. And because the collective human psychology, the one constant in all markets, never changes, we can build a lifetime’s success at investing by following trends.

