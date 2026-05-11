DRIVE GLITCH (AGAIN): Please excuse this resend, but it would appear that Google drive is glitching again today. I’ve therefore attached the PDF report at the end of this message.

On Thursday last week, TrendCompass report was titled, “Hantavirus scare ramps up,” and it does seem like the scare is being ramped up. In only a few days, over 100,000 articles on Hantavirus were published around the world, suggesting that this outbreak will not go away so soon. Since 2020, we had a number of abortive pandemics.

A short history of abortive health emergencies

Ever since the Sars-CoV2 pandemic in 2020, our global health czar Bill Gates has been promising us “the next pandemic.” As the founding partner, key donor and a permanent board member of the GAVI vaccine alliance, largest funder of the World Health Organization (WHO), and major sponsor of many Western media outlets, he’s in a position to make good on that promise. Thus, on 23 July 2022, the WHO declared the Monkeypox outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) — the WHO's highest level of alert under international health regulations.

In January 2024 World Economic Forum in Davos discussed the outbreak of "Disease X" future pandemic which was supposed to become a thing at some point in the future. The legal framework for that thing was planned already before June 2023, when the Disease X Act of 2023 was introduced to US Congress to prepare “medical countermeasures for viral threats with pandemic potential.” The Act and the disease X both died for lack of attention, but the WHO tried their luck once more with Monkeypox and declared yet another PHEIC on 14 August 2024. Again, nothing much happened.

For about a year after that, the frightful pathogens gave us a break as they may have been distracted with the presidential elections in the U.S. and the even more frightful prospects of Donald Trump winning. Then in September last year we had Ursula von der Leyen’s announcement that we were at the start of, or already in, some sort of a new public health emergency. Two months later we had the beginnings of a new Bird Flu scare in Europe but again, people went about their business and paid no attention.

Introducing “intense and cohering fear”

Fear is how “they” change behaviors in society. In a February 2020 paper produced by the British government’s behavioural science advisors openly discussed the need to induce “intense and cohering fear” among the general population. They ranked fear as the most important requirement, ahead of all other considerations. Once we take note of this, we can see periodic reminders of this sinister mindset among Britain’s ruling establishment and their servants, particularly in the media.

For example, in his war-promoting Financial Times article titled, “Europe must trim its welfare state to build a warfare state,” Janan Ganesh spelled out that “we” must rearm and prepare for war, adding that, “The question is whether the public agrees. .. Chronic discomfort isn’t enough. An element of real fear has to come in...” At the time, Ganesh was talking about a “real fear” of evil Russians, who are different from viruses: they are much larger, but when it comes to scaring the lowly masses, the same principles apply nonetheless.

Should we fear viruses?

We must ask, however, whether the fear of viruses is justified? In Western societies, this fear is largely an artefact of the our culture, stemming from debatable historical accounts and Hollywood-style tall tales about fictional breakouts of horrible diseases. Today, many people seem to believe that if they come in contact with a pathogen they will fall ill and develop the full symptoms of the disease in question. That belief, however, is unfounded; it’s an unscientific artefact of our germ phobic culture. Germs are everywhere around us at all times.

Our bodies are hosts to tens of trillions of bacteria; in fact, we have far more bacteria in and on our bodies than we have our native cells. We also carry hundreds of trillions of viruses. In spite of all that, most of us are in good health most of the time. Consider what we know about pathogens that cause illnesses like malaria, polio and tuberculosis:

Tuberculosis : Tuberculosis has a very high mortality rate. According to WHO, there were 10.7 million cases of tuberculosis around the world in 2024, of which 1.23 million resulted in deaths, which implies an 11.5% fatality rate. That means that for every 100 TB infections, 11 or 12 patients are expected to die.

Polio : Poliovirus is extremely infectious, but not very lethal. According to the research by Anne Carrington Gawne , one of the world’s foremost authorities on polivirus, 95% to 99% of polio infections produce no symptoms of any kind. In other words, you may get infected with a poliovirus and there’s 99% chance that you won’t even notice it. Where illness does appear, its symptoms most often are flu-like with no permanent consequences. Only in a small percentage of illnesses does the virus manage to penetrate into the patient’s nervous system, producing muscle paralysis. In children, the paralysis occurs in only 1 in 1,000 cases.

Malaria: Malaria affects well over 200 million people each year. According to the latest WHO World Malaria Report published last December, in 2024 there were an estimated 282 million malaria cases recorded around the world. They resulted in 610,000 deaths. This implies a mortality rate of about 0.2%. Stated otherwise, for every 1,000 infections, two persons are expected to die of malaria.

In her research on malaria, University of Melbourne’s Karen Day wrote that, “… human populations in malaria-endemic areas are constantly being infected with the parasite.” But the parasite kills only 2 out of 1,000 infected people.

Our next question should be, what sets the 2 apart from the other 998? It is the strength of their immune system. Indeed, the reason we can enjoy good health with all the critters that live around us and inside us is that we were endowed by nature with an immune system. Even vaccines can only have an effect because our own bodies mount an immune response which learns how to defend against the introduced pathogens. In other words, immunity comes from our own bodies, not from vaccines.

Reject fear!

Something about Hantavirus feels different from all of the abortive “PHEICS” of the last few years, as though “they” decided to really run with this one. Given that the disease incubates for about 40 days, the drumming up of fear narratives might continue through mid-June, perhaps to then justify lockdowns and whatever else they have planned for us. As we saw in 2020, when fear and psychosis are being forcefully promoted among the people, it could become hard to resist and many might succumb to the “intense and cohering fear” needed to engineer their compliance.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt famously said, “We have nothing to fear but fear itself,” and I believe the same principe should apply today. Therefore, rather than reaching for masks, rubber-gloves, toxic hand sanitizers and big pharma injectables, we should seek to cultivate calm within and take steps to keep our immune systems strong and healthy.

A few simple do’s and dont’s can go a long way to ensure this: we should get plenty of vitamins and minerals in our diet (preferably from natural foods); reduce or eliminate highly processed foods, sugar and alcohol intake, avoid stress as much as possible and make sure we get sufficient sleep, sun exposure and exercise outdoors in the fresh air (without a mask, of course).

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Today’s trading signals

With Friday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: