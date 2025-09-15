Over the weekend I finally got around to watching Tucker Carlson’s interview with Dave Collum. One of the key themes of their discussions was about our evolving information space which I’ve called “a blizzard of psyops.” Collum tackled the issue and as a consummate and rigorous researcher, pointed out something interesting. Collum writes book-length “Year in Review” annual reports and keeps a keen eye on most important developments in politics, finance and markets. His contention is that “something has changed” around 2014/2015.

Before that time, you could investigate developing events and piece together a coherent story. Since 2015 this has become next to impossible and Collum likened the change to GPS constantly rerouting your trajectory so you can never arrive at your destination. It seems that the “powers that be” came to the conclusion that they were losing the ability to control public opinion by formulating an official narrative and censoring alternative interpretations, so they apparently decided to poison the well by flooding the information space with so much nonsense that hardly anyone could arrive to a sensible conclusion about anything.

“My Twitter feed’s a dumpster fire,” said Collum, and I think everybody who’s on social media can relate to that. But I believe that it is possible to arrive at sensible conclusions about events if we keep their context in mind. As I’ve pointed it out in this report, what we are experiencing in the world today is a conflict between systems of governance. In his 2022 annual address to the World Economic Forum, George Soros said the conflict was between two systems of governance: open societies versus closed societies. Other Western officials spoke about the conflict between democracies and autocracies.

I believe the conflict is between one system and every and all forms of opposition to it. That one system is the Western neo-colonialist, imperialistic system whose main stakeholders are the money lending oligarchies based out of the City of London, with satellites like Wall Street, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Stockholm, Berlin and many lesser ones.

As historian Ramsay MacMullen suggested, in order for us to interpret history correctly, we must understand the motivations of groups and individuals who shaped history. That much has always been true and once we begin to understand the financial oligarchy’s objectives, strategies, methods, incentives, and who their servants and allies are, it becomes much easier to discern what is likely real from distractions, misdirection, fake news and psyops. From that perspective, it becomes clear that the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East aren’t two random conflicts but two battlegrounds in the same conflict imposed by the imperialists against their challengers.

This perspective should also make it easier to interpret Donald Trump and his administration, which could be among the most consequential changes in the world today. If the United States remains as part of the Western Empire, then it has a fighting chance. But if the US has turned against it and Trump lives through his term in office, its future looks bleak.

In the current circumstances, understanding global events is probably more important for investors than going through conventional metrics like P/E ratios, earnings, interest rates, employment, GDP or CPI inflation. To begin with, all such figures are subject to distortions and book cooking. They may also not mean much given that we are truly in uncharted economic waters. The former Fed chairman Arthur Burns said that “A subtle understanding of economic change comes from a knowledge of history and large affairs, not from statistics or their processing alone," which is why paying close attention to large affairs is extremely important at this time.

But even with that however world events impact financial markets, we’ll recognize it in trends. This year we’ve seen the price of gold increase by about $1,000 per ounce, Silver reached new post-2011 highs and interest rates in the UK and Europe continue to rise. These moves reflect the general uncertainty and markets’ unease about the unfolding events. In the near future we’ll likely experience further large-scale price events in many markets and even if we can’t predict them accurately, they always, invariably unfold as trends. That’s why systematic trend following should be every investor’s navigation aide through the coming storms.

In closing, for anyone who hasn’t seen it, I would highly recommend Carlson’s interview with prof. Collum. It is longish, but truly a feast of bold, unconventional thinking, including about markets and investing. It’s worth listening twice over:

