A new conflict appears to be escalating in the Middle East, between formerly allied regional powers of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the United Arab EmIRates (UAE). As 2025 was closing out, on 30 December 2025, Saudi Arabia bombed the south-eastern Yemeni port of al-Mukalla, targeting UAE-linked weapons shipment destined to the Southern Transitional Council (STC), the government of South Yemen.

The (complicated) context

The STC was formed in May 2017 by Aidarus al-Zoubaidi after he was removed from his position as governor of the southern port city of Aden. The Council’s key objective is to push for southern secession - a reversal of Yemen’s 1990 unification, which gained momentum with the civil war that broke out in 2015. Originally, the STC was aligned with the Saudi-led coalition against the Houthis, but it’s also repeatedly clashed with the internationally recognized Yemeni government in exile (in Riyadh).

In 2019, the STC forcibly took control of Aden from representatives of the Saudi-backed government and jeopardizing the coalition with Saudi Arabia. Most controversially, however, the STC is seen as indirectly (through UAE) backed by Israel. Israel views the STC as a part of the broader anti-Iran axis that could benefit Israeli designs by weakening the Houthi government in Sanaa and strengthening the UAE's position.

In 2020, Saudi government brokered the Riyadh Agreement to form a power-sharing between STC and Yemen’s recognized government, but this didn’t remove tensions among the anti-Houthi allies.

The break

Along with the al-Moukalla bombing of 30 December 2025, Saudi Arabia publicly blasted the UAE, accusing them of “highly dangerous” behavior that threatened Saudi national security. This was a surprising and significant escalation that could lead to a breakup of the Saudi-UAE alliance. Even during the Qatar blockade crisis of 2017-2021, Saudi Arabia never directly struck at forces aligned with its neighbour.

The Saudis appear to have changed tack as a consequence of the STC’s military offensive, the “Operation Promising Future,” launched on 2 December. STC rapidly seized control of six governorates of South Yemen, including the cities of Seiyun and Tarim in Hadhramaut governorate. According to coalition’s Major-General Turki al-Maliki, the two vessels targeted by the Saudis were carrying more than 80 vehicles and containers of weapons and ammunition, and that the UAE side transferred vehicles, containers, and Emirati personnel to the al-Rayyan base without informing Saudi Arabia.

On January 2, 2026, Yemeni government forces, supported by Saudi airstrikes, launched a counteroffensive, capturing Seiyun on January 3 and Mukalla the following day. On January 7, government forces began entering the STC’s capital, Aden, amid the collapse of STC resistance. STC’s Aidarus al-Zoubaidi was removed from his position on the Yemeni Presidential Council and charged with treason, but he managed to flee to the UAE.

On January 9, the STC announced its dissolution following widespread territorial losses. For their part, the UAE announced the withdrawal of its forces from Yemen, declaring an end to “counterterrorism” operations there, after Riyadh accused Abu Dhabi of supporting separatists.

Target Sudan?

The fighting in Yemen is related to Sudan as one of the main strategic objectives. In Sudan, Saudi Arabia supports Sudan’s government army. The UAE has backed the “Rapid Support Forces” (RSF) paramilitary group and has become the most influential external actor in Sudan. According to the publication Middle East Eye, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) sought President Trump’s support in Sudan, insisting that the conflict couldn’t be de-escalated without U.S. pressure on the UAE.

According to some reports, MBS is asking Trump to designate RSF as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and possibly even impose sanctions on the UAE for its role in arming them. The Saudis are concerned that instability in either Yemen or Sudan could have grave consequences for their own national security.

But wait, there’s more…

Saudi Kingdom’s irritation with the UAE isn’t limited to Yemen and Sudan: the UAE also appears to be supporting separatist Druze organizations in Syria which are also aligned with Israel. Then there’s UAE’s role in the Horn of Africa and Israel’s recognition of the breakaway region of Somaliland. Following Israel’s recognition, UAE announced a direct engagement with its Hargeisa administration along with a $440 million investment in the Berbera Port.

The new fault lines are emerging

Saudi Arabia is now leveling the same accusations against the UAE that they once levelled against Iran: that they are jeopardizing their security by backing terrorist and separatist forces in the region. The rift between former allies could lead to a total overhaul of alliances in the region.

The UAE seems to have opted for the strategy of British Geopolitics: fragmenting (Balkanizing) weak states, backing separatist proxies, securing ports and logistics corridors and aligning itself with Israel regardless of Arab consensus. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is looking to defend its territorial integrity and state sovereignty. Emirati-backed partition of Yemen and Sudan creates a permanent source of instability on Saudi frontiers.

The Saudi foreign minister’s sudden trip to Cairo saw Egyptian officials affirm their total support for Riyadh’s views on Sudan (as well as Libya) after more than a decade of closer alignment with and economic dependence on the UAE.

The economic angle

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are among the world’s largest oil exporters and are positioned near two of the most critical maritime chokepoints in global trade—the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandab—through which a significant share of the world’s seaborne oil flows and much of the shipping bound to and from the Suez Canal passes.

They are also the largest and second-largest Arab economies respectively, with long-term investment pledges to the US running into the trillions of dollars, particularly in defense and technology, alongside access to some of Washington’s most advanced military systems.

How will Trump tip the scales?

Of course, the 800-pound gorilla in this complicated Gordian knot is the U.S. and the position Trump’s government will ultimately adopt. In backing the Saudis and Egyptians against the UAE and their proxy forces in the region, they would undermine Israel and nullify the Abraham Accords. But by backing Israel, they might plunge the region into a series of bloody civil wars that could destabilize the region for a long time and jeopardize the flow of oil from it. Both sides are lobbying Washington aggressively. If I had to make a prediction, I’d underscore my long-held conviction: if I were a Zionist, I wouldn’t trust Trump as far as I could throw him…

To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: