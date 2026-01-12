On Friday, 9 January COMEX silver futures closed at $79.34/tr.oz., slightly below the all-time high reached three days prior. Then this morning, with the silver price chart looking almost vertical, silver opened gap up, more than $4 higher than Friday’s close and is now trading at around $84.50/tr.oz. In Shanghai, the price is about $9/tr.oz. higher than on COMEX and has traded around $92/tr.oz. this morning.

The predicted silver hockey-stick.

This seems quite extraordinary, but it’s within the broad prediction I had made in this newsletter, which was that once silver (and gold) break into a proper bull market, the price appreciation would likely go vertical and that predicting a price target for the rally would be close to impossible. Back when silver was trading in $20s and $30s, a $4 appreciation overnight would seem incredible, but two years into a bull market trend, it should not come as a surprise.

Silver fundamentals (broad brush version)

On the fundamentals front, the price rise may be driven by persisting rumors that some major bank is in serious trouble with a colossal short position, worth tens of billions USD. There may be truth to these rumors, but they are almost certainly exaggerated by orders of magnitude (some sources say that one bank may have billions of ounces of shorts; at the same time, according to the CFTC total silver shorts across all banks come to around 22 million ounces).

More realistic information relates to the growing gap between silver supply and demand. Demand, principally from the IT sector, electric vehicles and defense manufacturers has been rising inexorably while supply from silver mines hasn’t been able to keep up. Then there’s new silver export restrictions imposed by China, which are all contributing to the perception that this supply/demand gap could result in actual shortages of silver.

Allegedly, this is now pushing manufacturers to front run possible supply shortages, since stalled production could be more costly than panic-buying silver at any price. From a trend follower’s point of view, none of this matters much to a trader: the only thing that makes the difference is whether you have the right directional exposure to silver or not. I-System strategies have been long silver since mid-March 2024 when silver was trading below $25/tr.oz. Our gold strategies have been consistently long since November 2023 when gold was trading just over $2,000/tr.oz.

Easy wins come after much discipline and patience

Of course, with the benefit of hindsight, these were obvious, easy trades. However, as the chart above illustrates, before the current trend took off, for over 3 years both gold and silver prices were stuck in a volatile, directionless drift that was difficult to trade and failed to generate any gains. Getting to today’s “easy” windfalls took, basically, five years of exercising discipline and patience.

