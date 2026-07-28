Over the last week or so, the hostilities between Yemen’s Ansarallah and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) escalated fast, reaching very alarming proportions as it will likely have dramatic consequences for the balance of power in the region, but also for the global economy.

For context, KSA waged a very ruthless and devastating war against Ansarallah for seven years (2015-2022) with full Backing by the United States and United Kingdom and in coalition with the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Jordan, Sudan and Morocco. The war was devastating for Yemen, with over 25,000 air raids and a naval and air blockade of Ansarallah-controlled areas of the country. This all created one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters with nearly 400,000 casualties. Most of the Yemeni deaths were the consequence of disease and hunger.

The war effectively ended in 2022, but never formally. The KSA-led coalition failed to achieve its key strategic objectives and Ansarallah not only survived intact, it is today considerably more powerful than it was in 2015 and it holds a very major grudge against KSA. Fast forward to 2026 and it looks like their bill is coming due.

The new escalation

On Monday, 20 July, Ansarallah announced a naval/maritime blockade (or embargo) targeting Saudi Arabia and two days later they caried out missile and drone strikes on two Saudi-flagged oil tankers, MT Encelia and MT Layla in the Red Sea. On Saturday, 25 July they launched coordinated attacks with dozens of ballistic and cruise missiles and drones on Aramco’s flagship sites in the Red Sea coastal cities of Jizan (Jazan) and Yanbu. Ostensibly, this was a retaliation for the recent Saudi airstrikes on Houthi-controlled Hodeidah.

The strikes on Aramco’s Jizan facilities appear to have caused substantial damage, which apparently has not been contained as of yesterday. Satellite images show the smoke billowing from the struck facilities now stretching for over 70 km along the Red Sea coast. Yesterday, on 27 July, Ansarallah launched additional drone strikes on oil transport infrastructure along the east-west crude pipeline from eastern oil fields to Yanbu. Iraq-based militias launched further strikes targeting KSA’s Eastern Province Aramco facilities near Abqaiq causing some damage and fires.

Markets: everything’s AWESOME!

By disrupting maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and inflicting substantial damage on the region’s energy facilities, the escalating war in the Middle East has massively upset the global oil trade, although estimates of that damage vary. The consequences of the initial clash between Iran and the US/Israel coalition were partly mitigated by reorienting some of KSA’s oil exports to the Red Sea.

But with the closure of Bab-el-Mandeb, this export route is no longer viable and the worst oil market disruption in history certainly got substantially worse. Naturally, “the markets” reacted to last weekend’s grave events by selling off the oil, crashing its price by over 10% (with this morning’s trading”) which, apparently makes complete and total sense.

Recall, in 2022, after Russia launched its Spec. Military Operation against Ukraine and Western powers responded with severe sanctons, global oil markets feared that Russia’s 4.7 million barrels/day in crude exports by pushing the price past $120/bbl. Nearly seven years ago, when Ansarallah struck Aramco’s Abqaiq oil production facilities on Saturday, 14 September 2019, Brent crude oil sustained the largest-ever one-day price jump and closed $8.42/bbl above previous Friday’s price.

These days, it seems that the markets can’t get enough disruptions and negative is the new positive. Wars are raging with no end in sight, world’s #1 oil producing region is in flames, Russian oil exports are sanctioned to the hilt, strategic petroleum reserves are progressively dwindling and now China is apparently chasing after every barrel it can buy to restore their reserves. Clearly, the price of oil must go down, which is now the new up.

The markets will ultimately sober up

There are a number of theories out there, offering plausible explanations for the oil market’s schizophrenia, but regardless of which theory strikes closer to the truth, the laws of economics are remorseless and over the long haul, inviolable. Many empires focused their power attempting to bend price levels to their will, and all ultimately they all failed. The current empire will probably succeed like nobody’s ever seen before, which is the new fail.

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Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: