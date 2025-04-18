Please note: apart for FX and crypto currencies, the markets are closed from today through Monday. For the most part, the trading signals below, based on yesterday’s market closes​ can only be executed next Tuesday. I will resend them again. For all who celebrate, I wish you a Happy Easter and a restful long weekend.

For quite a while now, I have observed that governments in the Western world have consistently been applying policy measures that end up demoralizing their own law enforcement. For years now, Police officers have been resigning in droves in France, Germany, Poland, Sweden, Italy and the United States. The process seemingly overlaps with the general social justice movements in all these societies which, among other things, are making these nations soft targets for migrations and possibly population replacement. The latest news from the UK brought this phenomenon to the fore again.

Equity training for the police

As ZeroHedge reported today, Police officers and staff across the country are being forced to undergo “equity training,” where they are taught to accept their white privilege. Many officers are clearly not happy about all this and have expressed, “strong feelings of frustration,” as they perceive that, “unfairness was allowed for minority groups but not for majority populations.”

At the same time, even those who are supposedly underprivileged and whose lot in life is supposed to be improved with all that education and training are unhappy: minority officers and staff don’t want to participate in these schemes. “The damage to their reputations is greater than the opportunities they may have been afforded.”

Yet again we find changes in society, driven by ostensibly good intentions, somehow yielding adverse outcomes and unintended consequences. Again, this could be due to incompetence and honest mistakes. But one thoughtful observer, who published a short video about these general issues, put them in perspective which, I believe, is valid and hard to argue with. The man is not a native English speaker, but his message is crystal clear and worth pondering.

Five stages of social engineering

QUOTE:

Something is happening across the Western world; you can feel it in the streets, in the courts, at work and online. It’s not just political; it’s not just cultural; it’s psychological. A silent shift is underway: … an inversion matrix. It is divided into five sections.

Section 1: the reversal begins . In this new system, the native becomes the intruder; the majority becomes the villain, and the truth becomes hate speech. The very people whose ancestors built these nations, who raised their families, tilled the land and paid taxes, now find themselves apologizing for simply existing.

Section 2: psychological engineering and guilt programming . First, inject guilt programming - a constant stream of reminders about colonialism, slavery, privilege and oppression. Then, flood the language with weaponized labels: racist, transphobe, islamophobe, far right… each one designed to shut down conversation, to train you to self-censor and to submit. This isn’t about justice - it’s about control through confusion.

Section 3: the two-tier system of compassion . Certain groups can gather publicly in the name of religion or pride. Others are fined, silenced or arrested for praying silently. Crimes by one group are explained away as trauma, misunderstanding, or cultural norms. Same crimes committed by someone else provoke instant outrage, national headlines and cancellation. We moved from equal rights to engineered imbalance; from justice for all, to justice selectively applied.

Section 4: institutional capture . Every major institution in the Western world has been taken over by the same ideological virus. Schools no longer teach pride in culture, but shaming history. The police now investigate feelings, not felonies. The media filters truth through an ideological lens where facts are problematic and narratives are sacred. Even churches and temples now bow down to slogans instead of scriptures.

Section 5: the long game - divide, demoralise and replace. A divided, guilt ridden and morally paralyzed society is easier to govern. Shatter its traditions and drown it in important ideologies. It is turning people against themselves. The end goal is not justice, not harmony, but a population too confused to resist and too fragmented to unite. This is not a war between races or religions; it is a war between truth and programming; between those who remember who they are and those who have been brainwashed to forget. This process can go on until what was once solid identity, family, faith, law; becomes liquid, then meaningless, then gone.

UNQUOTE.

What is unfolding in the UK today is at many levels hard to believe. That people can be arrested for silently praying in the street, asking someone to “speak English,” singing “Kung Fu fighting,” or wearing the wrong T-shirt is deeply dystopian. And the stories we know about are merely the tip of the tip of the Iceberg: today as many as 30 arrests a day are conducted for “hate speech,” or social media posts. That’s nearly 11,000 arrests a year absorbing the work of Police and generating endless reports, paperwork and court files while real crimes are almost never even investigated.

It’s an old story all over again

All this should ring familiar to students of history. Alexandr Solzhenitsyn wrote that, “Attacks on the police is an old communist tactic to eliminate law enforcement. The Bolsheviks successfully unleashed widespread attacks on police in the run up to the October Revolution.” But it has not just been the Communists either: in 1933, almost as soon as Adolf Hitler appointed him as Minister of Interior, Herman Goering’s first orders were to defund the police and eliminate many police departments so that they wouldn’t interfere with this Brown Shirts whose mission was to riot and terrorize the German population for political ends.

Let’s not forget also that after the 2014 Euromaidan coup in Kiev, Ukraine’s security forces were disbanded and the policing in Kiev and other major cities under the Junta’s control was entrusted to a number of far-right paramilitary units like the Azov Battalion, Aidar Battalion, and C14 who continue to terrorize Ukrainians to this day and abduct men across the nation to send them to war by force. In view of all these historical patterns, today’s developments across the West should be regarded with suspicion.

