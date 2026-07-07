At risk of sounding like a broken record, I return to my 2019 prediction, last revisited only last week in “Supersized irrational exuberance.” The prediction was that,

“… the markets might not collapse. Instead, we could see a significant and sustained rise in equity markets, if central banks remain committed to supporting asset prices. … The Fed can’t risk tightening anymore; keeping the bubble going is the only option, requiring an ever-expanding QE. This may have sealed the endgame: an accelerating bull run accompanied by hyperinflation after which comes an epic crash.”

We saw that the trajectory of US equity prices already looks like “an accelerating bull run,” which I believe is a symptom of a disintegrating financial/monetary system such as we’ve seen in Weimar Republic, Zimbabwe, Argentina, Venezuela, Israel and many other economies during the last two decades. The current example that wasn’t even on my radar until just a few days ago is South Korea, which seems to have skipped the gradual acceleration and tipped into the vertical climb all at once, soaring from about 2,500 to over 9,000.

There many sobering lessons ponder in this chart. To begin with, this cannot be a manifestation of a healthy economy. Something clearly broke and any notion that stock prices are based on markets’ rational appraisal of value must be tossed overboard. The implication is that even in ordinary circumstances, asset valuation is almost certainly a complete waste of time and intellectual effort.

Yes, markets move in trends

I presented other evidence for this in previous discussions of the momentum strategy of investing and also demonstrating that the celebrated “value investors” like Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett have always been momentum investors in value investor disguise. I believe it is worth revisiting those ideas and I will do so over the coming days. Another lesson of the KOSPI chart above is that markets do indeed move in trends. Even when nothing else makes sense, trend following is far and away the most reliable way to navigate the uncertainty of market price fluctuations.

Of course, this should come along with a “black box warning” for investors: systematic trend following will never get you into the market at the bottom, and it’ll certainly never get you at at the top. We’ll always be a bit late to catch a trend, and we’ll always give back a significant chunk of our gains after the market peaks, but trend following will keep investors clear of the pitfalls of fundamentals’ analysis and asset price valuation trigonometry that might have encouraged investors to short Korean stocks or waste money on premature put options at any point during KOSPI’s vertiginous climb during the last 18 months.

KOSPI may have peaked, and entered the “epic crash” phase of the cycle: in today’s trading, the KOSPI index sustained a sharp sell-off, shedding over 5% from yesterday’s close at 8,051 on very high trading volume. Intra-day trading saw KOSPI dip as much as 8%, suggesting that selling panic may be setting in. Today it was averted by a 20-minute trading halt, but such days signal to investors that the market may have peaked and that there’s a great deal of downside risk in holding long positions in stocks. The rush to get out near the top could trigger an unpredictable avalanche of profit taking resulting in very substantial price drops in short time intervals.

Insofar as South Korean financial/monetary system is the same as what we have in other developed economies around the world, I expect that all will, in their turn begin to display the same symptoms of system disintegration. To weather the coming storms, there are three key expedients investors should adopt to protect themselves:

Follow trends : large-scale price events unfold as trends

Diversify : spreading risk to non-correlated assets like commodities will significantly reduce the volatility of returns of investor portfolios

Question authority: they’re peddling self-serving narratives and not truth or valid knowledge. As their system disintegrates, they’ll do everything in their power to dump the costs on ordinary people, including by sending us, our children to war



To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: