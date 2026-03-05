In yesterday’s report, I discussed the challenge of making speculative decisions in the face of uncertainty and used the example of the evolution of gold prices over the last six years. Market trends and the windfalls they can potentially generate are obvious in hindsight, but we can only make and execute our decisions in the present. We can never be sure about the ultimate outcome of such decisions.

Chasing performance is a shortcut to underperformance

What often happens is that when some asset begins to generate strong results, whether it’s gold, Nvidia, bitcoin, or any other security, many investors fall into temptation to jump in, since the thing’s doing so great. But past returns are never a reliable indication of future returns, and usually when some investment becomes so hot that the proverbial shoe-shine boys and taxi drivers are talking about it, it could be on the verge of a reversal.

The same is true for the wizard money managers. Financial media habitually elevate these wizards - exceptional analysts or a money managers - and present them as being exceptionally capable. Perhaps they had outstanding results in the recent past, predicted some event that most others didn’t see coming, or identified some opportunity that proved very profitable.

Such people then get booked on every TV channel and everyone will ask their opinion on this and that and gush over how smart they are. I can think of many such individuals I’d followed over the years: Nouriel Roubini, Stanley Druckenmiller, Bill Ackman, John Paulson, Hugh Hendry, Kyle Bass, Bill Hwang and many, many others. Truth be told, these are outstanding minds and they always have valuable insights to share. However, the principle that past performance doesn’t guarantee future performance still stands - that is still subject to the hard problem of uncertainty.

Hero to zero in no time at all

Take Bill Hwang of Archegos Capital for example. Hwang was the hero of one of the most spectacular success stories I’d ever come across. Over a period of about ten years’ time, he allegedly turned a personal fortune of some $200 million into $20 billion. Bill Hwang figured out something most people haven’t and what he was doing worked - spectacularly so. Until 2021, that is, when it all blew up and Archegos Capital went to zero.

In one of my past newsletters, I also pointed out the example of Ebullio Commodity Fund. Ebullio was a spectacular performer for a few years: they generated a positive net performance +91% in 2008, the year of the Global Financial Crisis and went on to add +30% in 2009. At that time, I ran my own commodities portfolio under “Galstar Derivatives Trading” (GDT) fund and I “only” generated +27% in 2008.

Even though that put me in the less than 5% of money managers who generated positive results that year, I’ll confess, it is perplexing to learn that some Lars Steffensen has been killing it the whole time. In 2009, I generated only +1% positive performance, a frustrating result when compared to Steffensen’s +30%. Of course, I researched Ebullio’s strategy to understand how they generated their results. In a newsletter I published at the time, I wrote as follows:

“As far as I can discern (and this view is largely correct), these funds use various option trades that concentrate very large quantity of risk on high probability bets. These can have spectacular payoffs, but things can go wrong.”

Of course, questioning the bright shining stars of the day is delicate business - you inevitably risk coming across as a sore loser, jealous of a much smarter rival. But as it turned out, I was correct: after their extraordinary 2009 came 2010. In January of that year Ebullio took a 70% loss followed by a 86% hit in February, for a total peak-to-trough drawdown of -96% in only two months! The following chart shows the performance comparison between my own “boring” fund and that of Mr. Steffensen:

Ebullio vs. GDT from Ebullio’s inception (i): January 2008 through February 2010

This case offers a profound lesson about performance chasing: if you looked at the chart above in December of 2009 when Ebullio’s star was in its zenith, you’d be duly impressed by them and underwhelmed by GDT. At that time, investors were begging Mr. Steffensen to take their money. But by March of 2010, for every $100 invested in January 2008, you’d have $120.90 in Galstar, but only $10.33 in Ebullio.

Another high-flying fund was the Long Term Capital Management (LTCM) whose all-star quant team was led by two nobel laureates, Robert Merton and Myron Scholes. Things went great until they didn’t:

Three important lessons for investors

For us, it is important to draw valid lessons from such stories. To my mind, these are the most important lessons:

Investment management should properly be regarded as a long term process, as opposed to performance chasing - a search for a handful of life-changing bets

Today’s stars and top performing assets could be tomorrow’s losers, so we should try to discern every opportunity critically

Our performance objectives should be reasonable: between 10% and 20% per annum, at least during ordinary times. The harder you press on the gas pedal, the more likely you are to get hurt.

Managing risk is paramount: being right or being wrong about something is a distant second. It is a near certainty that we’ll be wrong about half the time and at times we’ll be badly wrong. When that happens it is essential that we can sustain the loss and continue the process.

Most importantly, the long-term process of investment management should be based on a well-formulated, thoroughly tested strategy

Boring does it

Our strategy is systematic trend following. Compared to the exciting investments and spectacular returns that the media regularly presents for us, trend following can seem as exciting as watching grass grow. Over the long term however, trend following executed with indispensable discipline, patience and judicious management of risk will tend to outperform benchmarks like the S&P 500 and most other investment strategies. Furthermore, the silver lining in “boring” is peace of mind.

Even for investors who don’t believe in trend following, the strategy should still be regarded as a valuable second opinion and reality check in case our convictions about markets happen to be wrong.

To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: