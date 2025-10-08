The pace of adverse developments in the world seems to be accelerating alarmingly. In France, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu resigned on October 6, 2025, less than a month after his September 9 appointment and now the opposition and increasingly furious French people are demanding Emmanuel Macron’s impeachment or resignation. President Macron himself seems to be largely missing in action. Like his friend Zelensky, he seems to be turning up everywhere and anywhere other than Paris.

The European Union project itself is slowly falling apart and not much is left of Ursula von der Leyen’s famous uneetee around “our shared values.” The wars of words between different nations’ leaders are turning increasingly ugly and even Ms. von der Leyen is now under frequent attacks from many of her detractors and rivals but also by her former friends and allies like Germany’s Friedrich Merz and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni.

Indeed, political crises are escalating in most of the Western world including Japan where on 4 October, Sanae Takaichi, a conservative former economic security minister, won LDP party leadership elections decisively in a runoff against Shinjiro Koizumi, positioning her to become Japan’s first female prime minister, pending a parliamentary confirmation vote on October 15, 2025. This spooked the markets, causing a sharp seloff of the yen from 146 yen/USD on 2 October to nearly 153 today.

Reflecting, perhaps, all these political, social and economic crises around the world, coupled with the seemingly unstoppable war escalations will have, and is having a powerful impact on markets. Of late, the prices of gold and silver have been soaring and this morning, the price of gold breached $4,000/tr.oz for the first time ever. Silver is very close to its all-time highs and other metals are following along. But this may only be a foreshadowing of what is to come. In the near future, we might see rallies in energy and food prices also, a crash of bonds prices in most western economies and further currency dislocations.

To discuss the broader context of all these crises, and how they might affect the markets going forward, last week I joined my friend and associate, Emerson Fersch on his podcast, Upthinking Finance:

