Today we celebrate May Day (May 1), the International Workers’ Day. The date was apparently chosen to symbolize the struggle for workers’ rights in late 19th century. Specifically, in 1886, a nationwide strike in the U.S. was called for May 1. The epicenter was Chicago, where some 40,000 workers staged a walkout from their workplaces.

A rally in Chicago’s Haymarket Square turned violent, resulting in the killing of several demonstrators and police. The incident subsequently led to trials and executions of several activists. The whole affair was very controversial and the trials were widely regarded as a grotesque miscarriage of justice.

Celebrating the hard won rights

As a result, in 1889 the Socialist International declared May 1 as the International Workers’ Day to commemorate Chicago labor activists, which was then adopted across Europe, Latin America and eventually most of the world. At any rate, this is the official story and it probably contains elements of truth in it. There can be little doubt that workers endured gross abuse in industriaists’ “dark satanic mills.” That gave rise to a conflict between labor and large capital in which workers united, won important concessions from the industrialists, and they all lived happily ever after.

I’ve read enough history to suspect that these neat, black-and-white narratives omit a whole lot of nuance and distort the picture by just enough to conceal the most important lessons. Whatever the case, our takeaway is that thanks to those struggles of the past, things are so much better now: workers enjoy dignified conditions and better pay and the capitalist fat cats have learned the errors of their ways and know to treat their employees better. It’s all progress, and all we have to do is remember the story and celebrate.

But even if we pretended that all of that is true and labor did win important concessions, we must also acknowledge that they may have lost all that and even more to the tax man. In 1886, American workers paid zero tax on their personal income: their wages were their take-home pay. Today, a typical American with median household income faces a 10-15% Fedreal tax rate. Together with payroll taxes and state and local taxes, their wages are reduced by close to 30%. When they earn a dollar, they get 70 cents.

Then there’s a lot of invisible “taxes” which have had had life-changing impacts: where one blue-collar job was enough to raise a family 50 years ago, two white-collar jobs barely suffice today. The unit productivity of labor has only grown by leaps and bounds:

The above suggests that the unit productivity of labor has increased by about 56% between 2000 and 2025. Stated otherwise, workers on average produce 56% more economic value today than they did 26 years ago. In spite of that, they aren’t anywhere near 56% better off; they might be closer to 56% worse off.

European fleecing of labor

Imposing any tax on labor is wrong and the treatment of U.S. work may seem unfair, but it gets a whole lot worse when we turn our attention to Europe. France, for example, imposes such staggering burdens on labor that the state “earns” more per unit of labor than workers themselves do. The cost of a €60,000 gross annual salary to an employer is €95,303. The cost to the employee is €20,411. In other words, the employee’s net take-home pay is only €39,501. That’s what he/she actually earns, not 60,000.

The government squeezes out €35,303 from the employer, plus €20,411 from the employee for a grand total of €55,802 euros - 41.27% more than the worker himself gets on the back of his own labor. How is that for workers’ rights!?!? France is not the only state pillaging their laborers in this way: in Italy and Sweden, the take-home pay on a €60,000 salary is below €37,000, and employer’s total payroll burdens are only marginally lower than French. The infographic below summarizes the mathematics of labor costs in Europe:

It is clear that in all these liberal democracies, the state is massively leeching off of their workers. At the same time, there is no discernible movement on the part of labor to push back against the government or against their employers to redress this parasitic arrangement. Without any pushback, it is certain that the squeeze on labor will only continue to get worse and worse until it reaches a breaking point.

A revolution, or a walkout?

It is hard to see how this arrangement can be changed, given that one side enjoys monopoly on violence. For workers to exert meaningful pressure against the state, they would have to unite and take a determined stand, as they have done in the past, at least according to our narratives like the story of Haymarket rally and May Day proclaimed by the Socialist International.

But there’s little real evidence of preparations of any such struggles among today’s working classes. What I believe is more likely to take place instead, is that people will be “walking out,” one by one, in search of alternative solutions to their problems. The result will be that in the future, growing parts of Western nations’ economies are going to shift to black markets, where business will be transacted in national or in alternative currencies.

Black markets can offer solutions to people’s grievances from two sides: for entrepreneurs and employers, they represent true free capitalist markets free of government interference and taxes. For consumers, they can gradually evolve as a source of much greater variety of goods and services at significantly lower prices.

For both sides of commercial transactions, a black market coud be a powerful magnet. Rather than struggling for their rights and demanding marginal improvements in their treatment from their employers or the government, ordinary working people can win by simply walking out on the system that’s eroding their standards of living and infringing on their freedoms.

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Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: