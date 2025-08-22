In yesterday’s report, I wrote about the dismal conditions in the German economy and suggested that, “the consequences of all this may be predictable: interest rates will rise, the euro will fall and the price inflation will take off, which may include the stock prices. What’s not predictable however, are the trajectories of these changes.”

Events, trends and conditions

This is an important point, which I wanted to elaborate as it cuts to the main challenge we encounter in investment speculation. In his treatise “The Art of War,” Sun Tzu stated that there are three great avenues of opportunity: events, trends and conditions. Yesterday’s TrendCompass report looked at the conditions in Germany, which will lead to certain trends and events. But even if we can discern these conditions with clarity, we can still not predict the events, nor can we predict the trajectory of future trends.

About 15 years ago, I came across a case that perfectly illustrates this exact challenge. Namely, in 2010 SocGen's analysts Albert Edwards and Dylan Grice put together a compelling research report focused on the conditions in Japanese markets. Their conclusion was that Japanese equities were trading at bargain basement prices and should appreciate significantly in the near future. In other words, Edwards and Grice were anticipating (or predicting) an event (a repricing of the equities). Trends may also be regarded as events, only they unfold gradually and span a longer time interval.

At the time, in October 2010, the Nikkei was trading around 9,600 level. For any investor who followed SocGen's advice, they might have bought the Nikkei index to benefit from the expected price appreciation. Alternatively, they could just gain exposure to the Nikkei by buying CME Nikkei futures.

As the above chart illustrates, the investment might have been a good decision, but it would take another two years until stock prices really started to move higher, and those two years would be a tough test of the investor’s conviction, discipline and patience. At one point, the Nikkei dropped to 8,130 - a 1,470 points (15.3%) decline from the entry point. In terms of Nikkei futures contract, this corresponded to a $7,350 loss per CME Nikkei 225 futures contract.

Ultimately, the outcome of the investment would depend on the way we managed the uncertainty and the risks involved. Toward the end of 2011, the position might have seemed like a mistake: the 22+ year bear market seemed fully intact and the prices were still sliding lower. At that point, one might easily have concluded that SocGen’s analysts were wrong and that Japanese stocks were a lousy investment. Of course, Edwards and Grice were ultimately proven right, but the market blob - the collective mind of market participants - took another two years to reach that same conclusion.

Trend following algorithms picked up the move at the right time and without all the trouble and intellectual exertion that Edwards and Grice had to endure. Once the market blob understood what they knew, the result was the large-scale price event (LSPE) that followed from late 2012. As we can appreciate from the above chart, LSPEs invariably unfold as trends. That is what Sun Tzu had understood already more than two thousand years ago, and identified trends as one of the three large avenues of opportunity.

This all underscores again the value of trend following. It does not absolve us from uncertainty or from risk and it still requires a great deal of patience and discipline to apply successfully. But ultimately, it does provide an effective means of navigating the markets, and can be a valuable source of second opinion when our convictions could be at odds with reality.

